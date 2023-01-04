CSPD arrests alleged repeat burglary suspect

(COLORADO) — The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a repeat burglary suspect with eight felony arrest warrants on Tuesday, Jan. 3, during an initiative to reduce crime rates.

“Beginning in January of 2023, Colorado Springs Police department began targeting prolific repeat offenders in an attempt to reduce crime rates,” said CSPD

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

According to CSPD, one suspect identified as an alleged repeat burglary suspect was Lloyd Crum. CSPD said he was found to have eight felony arrest warrants and that officers were able to locate Crum and place him into custody without incident.

