Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County law enforcement officials donate to child cancer research
Vicky Bridier of College Station lost her 4-year-old daughter to terminal cancer in 2016. The cause, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, is an aggressive brain tumor in children. “When Jade passed away within five days of diagnosis, we lost everything,” Bridier recalled. “We lost our whole entire life and our purpose...
KBTX.com
National Poverty Awareness Month: BCS Habitat for Humanity combats homelessness
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In wake of National Poverty Awareness month, Habitat for Humanity provides comfort and security by building homes, communities, and hope. BCS Habitat for Humanity started building homes in the 1980s and is still going strong years later. Habitat’s developments and faith relations manager, Erin Mabry, says...
KBTX.com
BCS Together in need of bed donations and volunteers to assist families in foster system
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BCS Together helps offer support to families in the foster system by helping children feel safe, valued, and loved. To continue their mission, they rely on the community’s help of donations and volunteers. “Right now we are in desperate need of beds,” Lauren Falcone, Director...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: 2023 Community Impact Award Winners
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 Community Impact Award winners. Congratulations to The Remnant of Nawlins, SABI Boutique, and Goldstar Barber Studios. The Community Impact Award program started in 2003 with the goal of recognizing minority business owners who have made a significant impact...
Hearne mayor discusses hopes, plans for city in 2023
HEARNE, Texas — In 2022, Hearne started off the year with multiple violent situations. Shootings were reported in parts of the city and a there was even a potential threat of violence near Hearne ISD, months later. However, Ruben Gomez, the Mayor of Hearne, said they've found ways to...
KBTX.com
One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m. According to police one person was shot and transported...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Brenham FFA participates in swearing-in ceremony for State Board of Education Representative
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham FFA had the amazing opportunity to attend and participate in the swearing-in ceremony for State Board of Education Representative Tom Maynard. The ceremony happened at the Brenham High School auditorium. The Brenham FFA President, Shelby Prazak, was able to kick things off with welcoming remarks...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Doug
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Doug is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for January 6. Doug is an adult, mixed-breed dog, on the bigger side. His foster family said he was around cats, showed some interest, but ultimately became indifferent. The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road...
KBTX.com
College Station man was set to graduate barber school before his murder
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Loved ones are speaking out about the death of Rashawn Jones. Jones, described as a loving father, brother, and son, was killed in a shooting in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway Tuesday. He was attending the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute and was prepared...
KBTX.com
Operation Safe Shield discusses keeping law enforcement safe following last week’s shooting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Within a 12-hour period, a Bryan police officer was shot Thursday night while attempting a traffic stop, and the next day in the search for the suspect, a Brazos County deputy was shot through her windshield during the pursuit. Now both are out of the hospital and recovering, the suspect has been arrested and people are working to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.
Trudy's Tex-Mex to open College Station restaurant in spring 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant Trudy's is set to open their first location in the College Station area, according to a press release from public relations firm Giant Noise. The new location is set to feature Trudy's refreshed menu and interior design, which was introduced in 2021.
KBTX.com
Early morning shooting reported in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in the 400-500 block of Freeman Avenue. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Nobody was injured, however, three cars were struck with bullets, along with a house, according to Bryan Police.
KBTX.com
Spa owner shares at-home skincare options to increase self-care
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Institute of Mental Health reported that taking time to prioritize self-care helps lower stress and increase energy. Although people may think they have to buy a lot of products or treatments to achieve self-care, the owner of the White Elm Day Spa, Hanna Hayes Hart, said there are multiple things you can do inexpensively at home.
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD unveils new additions to the Rudder High campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Independent School District marked off another completed project from its 2020 bond package. The bond package included funding for the expansion at Rudder High School along with the construction of a new intermediate school, new buses, fence upgrades at Merrill Green Stadium, new public announcement systems for every school, roof replacements, and fine arts program upgrades across the district.
wtaw.com
Inmate Populations Dropping From Holiday Season Highs At Brazos County Detention Centers
Brazos County commissioners learn that inmate populations at the juvenile and adult detention centers are falling from highs during the holiday season. Juvenile services director Linda Ricketson reported that Tuesday’s population was 33. That is about the same as last week. While the county’s website indicates a capacity of...
bluebonnetnews.com
Trinity River Food Bank set to open by early summer
The Trinity River Food Bank, which serves a four-county area of Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker and Trinity counties, had originally planned to open its new 15,000 square-foot distribution center in Liberty County in July 2022; however, it now appears the facility will not be ready until spring or early summer of 2023.
KBTX.com
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County was chased by law enforcement from Bryan to the Navasota city limits on Wednesday before crashing the vehicle on Highway 6. Traffic on the highway came to a complete stop for...
kwhi.com
SPEED LIMIT LOWERED NEAR SEALY
Travelers heading through Austin County should be aware of a pair of recent speed limit lowerings. The speed limit has been lowered in an area of Sealy that is south of I-10. The Sealy Police Department is letting residents and visitors know that the area of FM 3013 between Highway 36 and FM 3538 has been lowered to 60 miles per hour.
KBTX.com
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbery
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County judge sentenced Ron Burchfield to 15 years in prison for robbery on Thursday. On May 22, 2021, Burchfield reportedly went to the victim’s residence in Anderson around 4 a.m. Burchfield reportedly had a hammer and threatened one of the victims. He...
wtaw.com
Bryan/College Station Connections To A Bastrop County Murder Investigation
The Bastrop County sheriff’s office announces Bryan/College Station connections to a murder investigation that included a high speed chase on Wednesday through the twin cities that ended north of Navasota. According to the Bastrop County sheriff’s Facebook page, the victim is believed to have been living with the suspect...
