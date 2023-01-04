ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Brazos County law enforcement officials donate to child cancer research

Vicky Bridier of College Station lost her 4-year-old daughter to terminal cancer in 2016. The cause, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, is an aggressive brain tumor in children. “When Jade passed away within five days of diagnosis, we lost everything,” Bridier recalled. “We lost our whole entire life and our purpose...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
National Poverty Awareness Month: BCS Habitat for Humanity combats homelessness

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In wake of National Poverty Awareness month, Habitat for Humanity provides comfort and security by building homes, communities, and hope. BCS Habitat for Humanity started building homes in the 1980s and is still going strong years later. Habitat’s developments and faith relations manager, Erin Mabry, says...
BRYAN, TX
Treat of the Day: 2023 Community Impact Award Winners

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 Community Impact Award winners. Congratulations to The Remnant of Nawlins, SABI Boutique, and Goldstar Barber Studios. The Community Impact Award program started in 2003 with the goal of recognizing minority business owners who have made a significant impact...
BRYAN, TX
Hearne mayor discusses hopes, plans for city in 2023

HEARNE, Texas — In 2022, Hearne started off the year with multiple violent situations. Shootings were reported in parts of the city and a there was even a potential threat of violence near Hearne ISD, months later. However, Ruben Gomez, the Mayor of Hearne, said they've found ways to...
HEARNE, TX
One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m. According to police one person was shot and transported...
BRYAN, TX
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Doug

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Doug is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for January 6. Doug is an adult, mixed-breed dog, on the bigger side. His foster family said he was around cats, showed some interest, but ultimately became indifferent. The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road...
BRYAN, TX
Operation Safe Shield discusses keeping law enforcement safe following last week’s shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Within a 12-hour period, a Bryan police officer was shot Thursday night while attempting a traffic stop, and the next day in the search for the suspect, a Brazos County deputy was shot through her windshield during the pursuit. Now both are out of the hospital and recovering, the suspect has been arrested and people are working to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.
BRYAN, TX
Early morning shooting reported in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in the 400-500 block of Freeman Avenue. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Nobody was injured, however, three cars were struck with bullets, along with a house, according to Bryan Police.
BRYAN, TX
Spa owner shares at-home skincare options to increase self-care

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Institute of Mental Health reported that taking time to prioritize self-care helps lower stress and increase energy. Although people may think they have to buy a lot of products or treatments to achieve self-care, the owner of the White Elm Day Spa, Hanna Hayes Hart, said there are multiple things you can do inexpensively at home.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan ISD unveils new additions to the Rudder High campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Independent School District marked off another completed project from its 2020 bond package. The bond package included funding for the expansion at Rudder High School along with the construction of a new intermediate school, new buses, fence upgrades at Merrill Green Stadium, new public announcement systems for every school, roof replacements, and fine arts program upgrades across the district.
BRYAN, TX
Trinity River Food Bank set to open by early summer

The Trinity River Food Bank, which serves a four-county area of Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker and Trinity counties, had originally planned to open its new 15,000 square-foot distribution center in Liberty County in July 2022; however, it now appears the facility will not be ready until spring or early summer of 2023.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
SPEED LIMIT LOWERED NEAR SEALY

Travelers heading through Austin County should be aware of a pair of recent speed limit lowerings. The speed limit has been lowered in an area of Sealy that is south of I-10. The Sealy Police Department is letting residents and visitors know that the area of FM 3013 between Highway 36 and FM 3538 has been lowered to 60 miles per hour.
SEALY, TX
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbery

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County judge sentenced Ron Burchfield to 15 years in prison for robbery on Thursday. On May 22, 2021, Burchfield reportedly went to the victim’s residence in Anderson around 4 a.m. Burchfield reportedly had a hammer and threatened one of the victims. He...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX

