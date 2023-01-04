Read full article on original website
Who Will Sign Trevor Bauer? 6 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer. Where will Bauer sign to play in 2023? Here are six potential free agent destinations for Bauer.
Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Huge Carlos Correa update revealed
A major update was revealed on the Carlos Correa saga Thursday. The two sides reportedly have had ongoing discussions. SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the camp of Carlos Correa, the highly-prized All-Star shortstop, and the Mets have been in discussion, primarily through lawyers. Martino tweeted, “There have been lots of ongoing discussions between Mets and Read more... The post Huge Carlos Correa update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NL West teams doing Yankees a favor in Aroldis Chapman chase
Wondering when and where Aroldis Chapman will be signing this offseason, New York Yankees fans? Truth be told, as long as it’s far away from the Bronx Bombers, nobody really cares. Most would prefer if it was the absolute farthest possible destination. And boy, do we have a good...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Report: Nelson Cruz has received offers for 2023 season
Veteran slugger Nelson Cruz had a down year with the Nationals in 2022 and turned 42 over the summer, but the seven-time All-Star doesn’t appear to be considering retirement. Cruz said in a radio appearance on "Grandes en los Deportes" in his native Dominican Republic that he’s already received...
Sports World Reacts To Gerrit Cole's Big Announcement
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, had exciting news to share with their loved ones this week. They officially welcomed their second son into the world. A photo of Gerrit and Amy holding their son went viral on social media. They named their second child Everett. The baseball...
Joe Buck, other big names decline Cardinals play-by-play TV gig
Nearly three weeks ago, the St. Louis Cardinals and TV broadcaster Dan McLaughlin parted ways after his third DWI arrest since 2010. Three big targets who made sense to replace him included Joe Buck, Bob Costas and Greg Amsinger, but none of the broadcasters with Missouri ties are interested. "It's...
Padres get massive Fernando Tatis Jr injury update
Fernando Tatis Jr has reportedly been cleared for baseball actives, per The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. Tatis Jr missed all of last season due to injuries and a PED-related suspension, a sentence he will continue serving during the early portion of the 2023 campaign. However, his health is on the upswing. Lin reports that Tatis Jr […] The post Padres get massive Fernando Tatis Jr injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox Make Surprise Cut After Officially Announcing Justin Turner Signing
The Boston Red Sox's corresponding move for signing corner infielder Justin Turner creates another hole on the roster.
Report: Former Astros Star Correa Has a New Suitor
Former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has another suitor that has entered the race for his services as deal with the New York Mets hangs in the balance.
KSDK
Are the Cardinals about to make a trade? What free agents are left to help them in 2023 | Locked On Cardinals
Jim Bowden of The Athletic released a new article and mentioned the St. Louis Cardinals making a trade. What Free Agents are available that could help the Cardinals?
Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig
Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
Padres fans get crucial update on suspended star Fernando Tatis Jr.
Tatis Jr. underwent shoulder surgery in September and per Lin, had his second wrist surgery in October. After a motorcycle accident, he had his first wrist procedure in March 2022 and was expected to return to action at some point last summer. In August, however, the 24-year-old was suspended 80...
Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Rafael Devers’ Big Red Sox Extension
It proved to be a great Major League Baseball offseason for both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. The longtime teammates and close friends were rewarded with lucrative, long-term contracts for their consistent, All-Star-caliber play. Bogaerts cashed in on the open market, landing an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres in early December. The Red Sox on Wednesday made sure Devers wouldn’t reach free agency for the foreseeable future, as they reportedly gave the star third baseman an 11-year, $331 million contract extension.
Report clarifies rumors of Dodgers’ interest in controversial free agent
The Los Angeles Dodgers would do anything for bullpen help (but they won’t do that). Rumors emerged this week that the defending NL West champion Dodgers were interested in signing mercurial free agent reliever Aroldis Chapman. The source of the chatter appears to have been former MLB player Carlos Baerga, who shared a rumor to... The post Report clarifies rumors of Dodgers’ interest in controversial free agent appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor
Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
Yardbarker
Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman
The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
4 best destinations for Trevor Bauer after getting DFA’d by Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made their decision with right-hander Trevor Bauer. After his sexual assault allegations and suspension, the organization designated the veteran for assignment. With $22 million remaining on his contract for 2023, LA can still try and trade him, but there have reportedly been no teams interested in doing so. By next […] The post 4 best destinations for Trevor Bauer after getting DFA’d by Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
