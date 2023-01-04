ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna, TX

PD: Donna city commissioner arrested in Weslaco for DWI

By Steven Masso
 3 days ago

WESLACO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The commissioner for the City of Donna was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated in Weslaco.

David Moreno, 54, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, Weslaco police told ValleyCentral.

At 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, a Weslaco police officer was patrolling areas near S. Texas Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Silver Hyundia Azera. The vehicle was observed to be travelling 50 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Moreno, who displayed signs of intoxication, including red blood-shot eyes, slurred speed and a strong odor of alcohol from both his person and vehicle, police said.

Moreno was unable to maintain balance or follow directions during a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest, police said.

Moreno was arraigned on DWI charges at the Weslaco Municipal Court and was issued a $5,000 p/r bond, police said.

Moreno also serves as director of Career and Technical Education at the Donna Independent School District, according to the district’s website.

