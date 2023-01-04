ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

Moratorium placed on flying non-governmental flags in Coos Bay

The City of Coos Bay will no longer fly non-governmental flags on city-owned flag poles. The city council decision comes after residents responded to the city's approval to fly the Pride flag at the Coos Bay Boardwalk in June of last year marking Pride month. Mayor Joe Benetti says the...
COOS BAY, OR
ijpr.org

Rogue Retreat interim director says nonprofit ‘grew too big’, promises reform

Rogue Retreat shelters hundreds of residents every night. After dramatic organizational changes last year, the group is facing a budget shortfall. Rogue Retreat’s founder was fired over poor administrative and financial management last August. Surrounding the decision were claims that conversion therapy was taking place at the founder’s church....
MEDFORD, OR
nbc16.com

911 dispatch center in Coos Bay receives funding for upgrades

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay City Council has approved funding for upgrades to the Coos Bay Police Department's 911 dispatch center. Tuesday night, the council authorized Coos Bay Police Chief Chris Chapanar's request to spend $300,000 to rearrange walls, upgrade furniture, and make interior changes to the center's current location at Coos Bay City Hall.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

BOGGS RESIGNS FROM SUTHERLIN CITY COUNCIL

Tom Boggs has resigned from the Sutherlin City Council. A November 15th letter to city officials from Boggs said his resignation would be effective as of December 1st. Deputy City Recorder Melanie Masterfield said Boggs current term ended at the conclusion of 2022. Though he was re-elected for a four-year term in the November General Election, Boggs chose not to take the seat.
SUTHERLIN, OR
KTVZ

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY

A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Driver dies after hitting downed tree on Hwy 238 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 238 in Jackson County on Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 20. OSP said an investigation showed a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on the highway when it struck a downed tree, went off the roadway and came to a rest in a ditch.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO VEHICLES WRECK NEAR DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG THURSDAY NIGHT

Two vehicles wrecked near downtown Roseburg on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:00 p.m. a male driver was northbound on Southeast Spruce Street and stopped at the stop sign. He then turned onto Southeast Washington Avenue as a second vehicle was traveling westbound, causing a collision. Both...
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Child exploitation investigation involves Central Point warrant for evidence

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- Local police and federal law enforcement are looking through evidence from a Central Point home today for instances of child exploitation. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) joint interagency task force served a search warrant this morning at a residence in the 800 block of South Haskell Street in Central Point.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KDRV

Grayback-Happy Camp Road getting no winter maintenance as "unsafe"

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service says today conditions are preventing maintenance of a National Forest Service Road (NFSR). It says the unsafe conditions will prevent that road's maintenance the rest of this winter. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says "significant road failures" to NFSR 48 affect the...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
nbc16.com

Tiller Trail Highway reopen after weather-related overnight closure

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - Effective January 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., the Douglas County Public Works Department (DCPW) closed Tiller Trail Highway from Milepost 35, near Tison Road, to Milepost 42, the Douglas County line. DCPW says the closure is due to adverse weather and dangerous road conditions; including high...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY BEGINS WEDNESDAY MORNING

A Wind Advisory begins Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. for a wide area of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 25 to 35 mile per hour with gusts to 55 miles per hour are possible. Higher winds are expected at higher elevations. The Advisory...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

Jackson County Sheriff's Office K9 Ruger to get donation of body armor (Photo)

Video of K9 Ruger available for download: https://vimeo.com/786122803. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ruger will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Ruger’s vest is sponsored by The Peery Family of Cumming, GA and will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by the Peery Family”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

MPD: two menorah vandalism strikes, one suspect booked for both cases

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police say today the man responsible for the first vandalism of a Vogel Plaza menorah is also responsible for its subsequent vandalism. The Medford Police Department (MPD) says today its "officers developed probable cause to arrest Isaiah Cleveland for the vandalism incident reported on 12/27/22. Upon review of available video footage, officers were able to determine it was the same male from the previous vandalism."
MEDFORD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy