nbc16.com
Moratorium placed on flying non-governmental flags in Coos Bay
The City of Coos Bay will no longer fly non-governmental flags on city-owned flag poles. The city council decision comes after residents responded to the city's approval to fly the Pride flag at the Coos Bay Boardwalk in June of last year marking Pride month. Mayor Joe Benetti says the...
KTVL
Josephine County Search & Rescue save two people stranded in Northern California
Del Norte County, Ca. — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Josephine County Search & Rescue rescued two people stranded in Northern California. At approximately 4:45 pm last Wednesday, Josephine County 911 received a call from two people in a vehicle stuck in the snow on Happy Camp Rd, south of the Oregon/California border.
ijpr.org
Rogue Retreat interim director says nonprofit ‘grew too big’, promises reform
Rogue Retreat shelters hundreds of residents every night. After dramatic organizational changes last year, the group is facing a budget shortfall. Rogue Retreat’s founder was fired over poor administrative and financial management last August. Surrounding the decision were claims that conversion therapy was taking place at the founder’s church....
opb.org
Oregon Republican leaders are expected to soon choose a replacement for former state Sen. Dallas Heard
On Saturday, three to five people will be nominated to fill the seat recently vacated by Sen. Dallas Heard. Heard announced his resignation in mid-December, saying he wants to spend more time with his family. But his term doesn’t end until 2025, so on Saturday, Precinct Committee People (PCPs) will...
nbc16.com
911 dispatch center in Coos Bay receives funding for upgrades
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay City Council has approved funding for upgrades to the Coos Bay Police Department's 911 dispatch center. Tuesday night, the council authorized Coos Bay Police Chief Chris Chapanar's request to spend $300,000 to rearrange walls, upgrade furniture, and make interior changes to the center's current location at Coos Bay City Hall.
kqennewsradio.com
BOGGS RESIGNS FROM SUTHERLIN CITY COUNCIL
Tom Boggs has resigned from the Sutherlin City Council. A November 15th letter to city officials from Boggs said his resignation would be effective as of December 1st. Deputy City Recorder Melanie Masterfield said Boggs current term ended at the conclusion of 2022. Though he was re-elected for a four-year term in the November General Election, Boggs chose not to take the seat.
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon finally announces Jan. 15 opening of Dungeness crab season, but many commercial fishers say the damage has already been done
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery, after passing a new round of testing, will open Sunday, Jan. 15 from Manzanita to south of Coos Bay, state regulators announced Friday. The season will open Feb. 1 from Cape Falcon, which is near Manzanita, north to the state of Washington, in accordance...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
The Coyote on the Beach – Bandon, Oregon
Jim Dowling is a retired teacher and ex-railroad brakeman/conductor. He takes pictures, gardens and, on occasion, spins a decent yarn.
kqennewsradio.com
DEMOLITION PROCESS FOR KMART BUILDING TO BEGIN/WINCO PROJECT RAMPS UP
Demolition of the former Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg is slated to begin soon as the process that will lead to a WinCo Foods grocery store is ramping up. Greg Goins, Vice-President of Real Estate for Winco Foods LLC told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
kptv.com
Driver dies after hitting downed tree on Hwy 238 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 238 in Jackson County on Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 20. OSP said an investigation showed a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on the highway when it struck a downed tree, went off the roadway and came to a rest in a ditch.
KDRV
Asante in Medford operating at full capacity, emergency department overcrowded
MEDFORD, Ore. – The recent rise in COVID-19, influenza and RSV cases is forcing Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center to operate at full capacity. The emergency department is overcrowded and patients are stuck waiting for beds. "We are at capacity in our medical surgical departments and what that means...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO VEHICLES WRECK NEAR DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG THURSDAY NIGHT
Two vehicles wrecked near downtown Roseburg on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:00 p.m. a male driver was northbound on Southeast Spruce Street and stopped at the stop sign. He then turned onto Southeast Washington Avenue as a second vehicle was traveling westbound, causing a collision. Both...
KDRV
Child exploitation investigation involves Central Point warrant for evidence
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- Local police and federal law enforcement are looking through evidence from a Central Point home today for instances of child exploitation. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) joint interagency task force served a search warrant this morning at a residence in the 800 block of South Haskell Street in Central Point.
KDRV
Grayback-Happy Camp Road getting no winter maintenance as "unsafe"
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service says today conditions are preventing maintenance of a National Forest Service Road (NFSR). It says the unsafe conditions will prevent that road's maintenance the rest of this winter. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says "significant road failures" to NFSR 48 affect the...
nbc16.com
Tiller Trail Highway reopen after weather-related overnight closure
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - Effective January 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., the Douglas County Public Works Department (DCPW) closed Tiller Trail Highway from Milepost 35, near Tison Road, to Milepost 42, the Douglas County line. DCPW says the closure is due to adverse weather and dangerous road conditions; including high...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY BEGINS WEDNESDAY MORNING
A Wind Advisory begins Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. for a wide area of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 25 to 35 mile per hour with gusts to 55 miles per hour are possible. Higher winds are expected at higher elevations. The Advisory...
jacksoncountyor.org
Jackson County Sheriff's Office K9 Ruger to get donation of body armor (Photo)
Video of K9 Ruger available for download: https://vimeo.com/786122803. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ruger will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Ruger’s vest is sponsored by The Peery Family of Cumming, GA and will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by the Peery Family”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.
KDRV
MPD: two menorah vandalism strikes, one suspect booked for both cases
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police say today the man responsible for the first vandalism of a Vogel Plaza menorah is also responsible for its subsequent vandalism. The Medford Police Department (MPD) says today its "officers developed probable cause to arrest Isaiah Cleveland for the vandalism incident reported on 12/27/22. Upon review of available video footage, officers were able to determine it was the same male from the previous vandalism."
