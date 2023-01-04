Read full article on original website
Mass celebrated, headstone inscription planned for Joseph Zarelli
St. Cecilia and St. Timothy parishes last week offered Masses on the Feast of the Holy Innocents for the happy repose of the soul of Joseph Augustus Zarelli. Meanwhile, Bill Fleisher, of the Vidocq Society (which tracks unsolved murders), announced that Joseph’s name will be added to a headstone where he is buried at Ivy Hill Cemetery, in West Oak Lane, on Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m.
Mom, son are volunteers extraordinaire at Caring for Friends
If loved ones need to find John Kirby or his mother Rose on any given Monday evening, they know exactly where to look. Every single week, the two spend several hours volunteering at Caring for Friends, headquartered at 12271 Townsend Road. Here, they volunteer their time preparing and packaging meals for the homebound, homeless and hungry throughout the greater Philadelphia region.
Around Town
The Northeast Philadelphia History Network will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. at Pennepack Baptist Meetinghouse, 8732 Krewstown Road. Author Joe Minardi will speak on City of Neighborhoods: Philadelphia, 1890–1910. All are welcome. ••. Somerton Civic to meet Tuesday. On Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.,...
Bring Bailey into your home
Bailey is a 4-year-old beautiful chocolate brown mixed-breed dog who came into the shelter as a stray after being found on someone’s porch on Nov. 20. Bailey was understandably scared when first brought into the shelter, but warmed up quickly to staff. Bailey is the cutest dog, and attracts...
A big Barbera donation to Toys for Tots
Gary Barbera and his Barbera Cares team celebrated the 75th Anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots with a $10,000 donation to Staff Sgt. Abraham Escobar, who oversaw the Philadelphia effort. The pre-Christmas donation took place at the Toys for Tots warehouse in Bristol. Barbera also donated $10,000...
Kids-N-Hope Foundation makes big annual donations
The Kids-N-Hope Foundation has announced $562,500 in annual contributions to support its mission in funding music therapy and child life services through organizations and local area hospitals, including Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Music Therapy Program. Since its inception more than 25 years ago, the foundation has raised and donated over $3.1 million for pediatric therapy programs in the Philadelphia region, including more than $2.8 million to CHOP.
Scholars
Fabriana Gaillard and Kyle Zayas appeared in Albright College’s Carols by Candlelight choral concert. A soprano in Lion Chorale, Gaillard is a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School majoring in fashion and chemistry at Albright. Zayas is a tenor in Lion Chorale, Lion’s Pride and Roaring Lions, and a graduate of Swenson Arts & Technology majoring in music industry studies and theater. ••
Loving and learning how to create art
Tarken Recreation Center, 6250 Frontenac St., last week hosted an art show to celebrate the work of its adult art class members. Among the participants was Anna Marie Tumulty, who won a holiday card decorating contest sponsored by the city Department of Parks and Recreation. Tumulty’s entry was a sketch...
Phila. Futures, Steppingstone Scholars celebrate merger at GW
Philadelphia Futures and Steppingstone Scholars celebrated its official merger with a pep rally last week at George Washington High School. Now known as Heights Philadelphia, the merger came after a comprehensive 18-month period, which was funded by the William Penn Foundation and the Nonprofit Repositioning Fund. It’s been a long...
Real action on violent crime
We are students in the School District of Philadelphia. Being the constituents of Rep. Neilson, we decided to look into his actions in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and share our input. We appreciate Neilson’s efforts to make school environments safer, both physically and emotionally. We see that he sponsored...
Letters to the Editor
Speed bumps on roads seem to be the rage on roads in Northeast Philadelphia. Two recent examples in the Somerton section highlight the fallacy that “if one is good, then more is better.” They both involve distances of well under a quarter of a mile. The first is...
Remembering families of fallen officers at Christmas
Jimmy Binns, president and CEO of Holiday Meals for Heroes, on Friday welcomed senior police personnel from the Philadelphia area and nearly 50 families of local police officers who are severely disabled or died in the line of duty to a breakfast at Sunnybrook Golf Club in Plymouth Meeting. The...
Happy 100th Birthday, Charles Smith
City Councilman Mike Driscoll on Saturday presented a Council citation and a letter from Mayor Jim Kenney, congratulating Mayfair’s Charles W. Smith on his 100th birthday. Smith turns 100 on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Interestingly, he celebrated his birthday most of his life on Dec. 22, with his birth year believed to be 1921, until the Social Security Administration detected the error about 20 years ago.
Chewy would be a nice addition to your home
Chewy is an adult bully mix with a lot of love to give. At just over 60 pounds, she was lost before a kind person brought her to the shelter in the hopes of finding her a family. Chewy was a nice girl with shelter staff outside. She allowed all handling and would melt into you while petting her. She has trouble focusing on things and would lose her balance at times so she will need to see a vet after adoption. Chewy knows sit and shake and took treats gently. Want to foster or adopt this darling? She is at Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control. Email adopt@acctphilly.org. ••
Murray talks politics, Toys for Tots
Republican City Council candidate Drew Murray last week held a fundraiser that doubled as a collection event for Toys for Tots. The Dec. 8 event took place on Dec. 8 at Chickie’s & Pete’s, 11000 Roosevelt Blvd. Among those in attendance was city elections commissioner Seth Bluestein. Murray,...
The best Christmas decorators in Mayfair
The Mayfair Christmas Decoration Contest, coordinated by the Mayfair Business Improvement District and Mayfair Civic Association, honored the following winners on Wednesday night:. • Best Decorated Houses of Worship: St. Matthew, St. Timothy. • Best Decorated Businesses: BellaLisa Hair Studio, McCafferty Funeral & Cremation Inc., Torresdale Flowers. • Best Decorated...
Man sentenced in gunpoint robberies, including Lawncrest Family Dollar
U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced that Nasir Wright, 25, was sentenced to 11 years in prison and five years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge John Padova for three gunpoint robberies that occurred in January 2020. In June 2022, the defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of Hobbs...
Public relations group honors American Heritage
American Heritage Credit Union was recently honored by the Philadelphia chapter of the Public Relations Society of America with multiple honors for excellence in public relations and marketing. American Heritage was also honored nationally for the American Heritage Mobile Website by the Web Marketing Association, which recognizes industry bests in mobile websites, responsive websites and mobile apps.
Holiday fun and gifts for kids
The annual Roxanne’s Run took place on Saturday at American Legion Cpl. John Loudenslager Post 366, 7976 Oxford Ave. The afternoon featured pizza, hoagies, hot food, cupcakes and plenty of gifts for children up to age 12, distributed by Santa Claus. The event was organized by Roxanna Gambino Schroeder and the HellRaisers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, Mother Chapter.
Union leader Masino to challenge O’Neill
Gary Masino, president/business manager of Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 and assistant business manager of the Philadelphia Building Trades Council, announced he is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 10th Councilmanic District. Republicans have already endorsed Councilman Brian O’Neill. “I love Northeast Philly. I’ve raised my children here. Our...
