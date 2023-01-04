Read full article on original website
Related
peakofohio.com
Chiefs, Lakers win in OT – Friday night hoops
It was a wild night in high school boys’ basketball for area teams. In a game that you could have watched for free at peakofohiotv.com, Bellefontaine fought back from 14-down to force OT and ultimately secured a 62-56 victory over Kenton Ridge. The Chiefs were led by Tavien St....
Sidney Daily News
SCORES to carry 2 key contests Saturday
ScoresBroadcast.com will carry girls and boys basketball games on Saturday featuring four schools that have combined for only three losses on the entire season. Air time is set for Saturday at 12:55 p.m. from Fort Loramie for the contest between the Division III Ottawa-Glandorf girls, who are 12-2, and the unbeaten 11-0 Redskins.
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: They gave up the first basket and then…
Between the holidays, the Fort Loramie girls ventured to Columbus to take on Walnut Ridge. The Shelby Countians quickly fell behind 2-0 before dominating both ends of the court en route to a 69-9 win to remain unbeaten. CWR managed only a single field goal in each quarter, including a three pointer.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Johnathan H. Barhorst, 29, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. Jacob Ryan Dilley, 18, of Covington, was charged with driving left of...
Sidney Daily News
Ravikumar returns to Upper Valley Family Medicine in Piqua
PIQUA – Leelmohan Ravikumar, MD, is returning to Upper Valley Family Medicine – Piqua. Ravikumar graduated from Ross University School of Medicine, North Brunswick, New Jersey. He completed his residency in family medicine at Clinton Memorial Hospital/University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 2013. Ravikumar will join Matthew...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-4:53 a.m.: warrant. Robert Joe Winemiller, 42, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant. -11:06 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue. -7:22 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 500 block of East North Street. -5:51 p.m.: threats. Police...
dayton.com
Kettering grocery store to close next month
Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
dayton.com
Restaurant to expand at golf club east of Xenia, ‘looking forward to the possibilities’
Jasper Kitchen + Bar, at Jasper Hills Golf Club east of Xenia, is breaking ground this week on a new structure that will allow the restaurant to seat more customers and provide a new event space. “We decided to build a new structure to be able to provide some indoor/outdoor...
Marc’s to permanently close Kettering location
The Marc's store on East Whipp Road is closing their doors on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— At the election of elders in the Presbyterian church Sunday, the following were named: W.A. Graham, J.T. Cunningham, Frank Schneeberger, Stephen Lytle, Johnston Wiley and George C. Anderson. ————— The first train on the Columbus and Northwestern railroad was run yesterday. It...
Opening date released for Miamisburg Kroger after vandalism
“We are excited to bring a Full, Fresh and Friendly experience to the Miamisburg community with the opening of the new store on January 27," the spokesperson said. "We look forward to providing additional details about the grand opening weekend celebration soon.”
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
Ohio gas prices rise: What it looks like in the Miami Valley
In Ohio, gas prices rose an average of almost 20 cents in two days, the AAA website said.
Vacant house consumed by fire in Dayton
A fire broke out around 11 p.m. at a house near North Jersey Street and East 3rd Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Celina, OH
Celina is an urban city in Ohio and is also the county seat of Mercer County. This city is best known for its stunning views of Grand Lake St. Marys and the iconic Celina lighthouse, making an excellent backdrop for your photos. There are also several entertainment facilities, both indoor...
Las Vegas high school student collapses, dies during flag football game
A Las Vegas high school student-athlete died Thursday after suffering a "medical emergency" and collapsing during a varsity flag football game Thursday at her school, authorities said Friday.The Clark County coroner identified the girl as Ashari Hughes, 16, and reported that a determination of her cause and manner of death was pending.Desert Oasis High School Principal Ian Salzman said in an email that the student suffered a "medical emergency" and campus staff members immediately provided medical aid after Hughes collapsed, until paramedics arrived during the school's home game against Valley High School, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported."It is with a...
dayton247now.com
2 injured after ceiling collapse at VFW on Dayton Xenia Rd
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are injured after the ceiling collapsed at the VFW on 2389 Dayton Xenia Rd in Beavercreek, according to deputies on scene. Both victims have been transported to a local hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time. VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 posted...
WDTN
Test Driving an Equinox at Chevrolet of Troy!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We visited Chevrolet of Troy to test drive a brand new 2022 Chevy Equinox!. Jacob Shepherd, Dealer Principal at Chevrolet of Troy rode along to share some information about the car!. According to Jacob, the 2022 Chevy Equinox is versatile, would be a good fit...
dayton.com
New brewery, kombuchery plans to open in Englewood
A new brewery and kombuchery featuring a garden with around 300 different plant species is expected to open this summer in Englewood. Full Circle Brewgarden is located at 324 Union Blvd. next to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard and The Cookieologist and Slide Thru’s ghost kitchen concept featuring Chicken Head’s. The ghost kitchen concept is expected to open mid-January or early February.
Lanes reopen after crash on I-75 SB
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The left two lanes were blocked due to a crash on I-75 southbound. According to OHGO, the left two lanes were blocked on I-75 southbound at Neff Road/Wagner Ford Road. ODOT cameras showed traffic had backed up to Benchwood Road during the incident. All lanes have since reopened. There is no […]
Comments / 0