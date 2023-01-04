A Las Vegas high school student-athlete died Thursday after suffering a "medical emergency" and collapsing during a varsity flag football game Thursday at her school, authorities said Friday.The Clark County coroner identified the girl as Ashari Hughes, 16, and reported that a determination of her cause and manner of death was pending.Desert Oasis High School Principal Ian Salzman said in an email that the student suffered a "medical emergency" and campus staff members immediately provided medical aid after Hughes collapsed, until paramedics arrived during the school's home game against Valley High School, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported."It is with a...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO