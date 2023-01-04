Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Police: Man charged with DUI after crashing car into Jasper business
JASPER, Ala. — Police have arrested a driver they say slammed his car into a business in Jasper early Saturday morning. Mark Locke, 35, of Colorado, was driving a Mustang when it crashed into Elle Luxe on 18th Alley East. The owner of the business said she is grateful...
wvtm13.com
Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters have been arrested
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An investigation into auto parts theft leads to the arrest of two men in Tuscaloosa. Officials said Wesley Wyatt and Paul Fretwell face multiple counts of breaking and entering. Tuscaloosa police arrested Gregory Hudson last month after finding over 150 catalytic converters in his home, according...
wbrc.com
Police arrest suspect in high-speed, wrong-way chase following attempted robberies
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale Police have arrested a man they said led officers on a high-speed, wrong-way chase on I-65 early Thursday morning. Police said he was trying to get away after hitting at least two vehicles with his own car during an attempted robbery. One woman said she...
Two Teenagers Ejected, One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Tuscaloosa
A 17-year-old from Moundville is dead after a pair of teenagers were ejected from a truck that crashed in Tuscaloosa County early Saturday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. said the driver, a 17-year-old from Tuscaloosa, was on Bradley Road around 30 minutes after midnight Saturday morning when they left the roadway.
wbrc.com
One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a crash on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one 17-year-old from Moundville, and the injury of another 17-year-old. According to ALEA the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on Jan. 7. The passenger and driver were injured when...
wvtm13.com
Search for suspect who allegedly robbed delivery driver at Birmingham pharmacy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department would like your help in identifying a person who allegedly robbed a delivery driver. According to a news release, a delivery driver had pharmaceutical products to deliver at a pharmacy on Lomb Avenue on Jan. 3, when that driver was robbed at gunpoint.
Birmingham Police conducting robbery investigation
The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a robbery investigation and requesting help from the public in identifying a suspect.
wbrc.com
Suspect crime spree across multiple cities ends in pursuit on I-65
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in custody Thursday morning after a crime spree that started with a hit and run in Birmingham ended in a pit maneuver on I-65 according to Fultondale police. It started in Birmingham late Wednesday night when a woman says she was hit by...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham police ask for help identifying robbery suspect
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a release, officers were called to the Circle K located at 1503 11th Avenue South for a robbery on January 6, 2023. The officers learned someone pointed a handgun at the store associate, then left the...
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD investigator offers tips to drivers and business owners for preventing car break-ins
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On the heels of a series of car break-ins at St. Vincent’s East, WBRC is talking with law enforcement to learn more about the issue. For drivers, experts said it is simple - lock your doors. They also said to make sure you park in well lit places and don’t make it easy for these thieves to steal from you.
wbrc.com
Helena residents react to draft ordinance for low-speed vehicles
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - After Shelby County residents voted yes in November on allowing local governments to create their own rules and regulations for low-speed vehicles, the city of Helena has created a draft ordinance with rules and regulations for these vehicles on city-owned streets and roads. Officials say the...
Community remembers Tuscaloosa County man who died in ATV crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County man who died in a tragic ATV crash is being remembered by his friends and former coworkers. 54-year-old Jackie Dixon worked as a first responder for years in Tuscaloosa County. He was a paramedic at Northstar EMA and was an emergency room employee at DCH Regional Hospital at the […]
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham PD reviewing actions of officers during recent exhibition driving incident
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating another exhibition driving incident and reviewing the actions of the officers involved. The investigation comes after a video of a recent incident was posted across different social media channels. In the video, you can see multiple cars participating in different forms of exhibition driving....
Wilcox County Man Caught Driving 12 Pounds of Marijuana Through Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa Narcotics Agents closed out 2022 with the seizure of more than ten pounds of marijuana from a Wilcox County man pulled over on New Year's Eve. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, 25-year-old Qaderiam Williams was driving on McFarland Boulevard when he was stopped by a Tuscaloosa Police Corporal for a traffic violation.
Fundraiser Launched for Widow of DCH Medic Killed in ATV Accident in Tuscaloosa County
Donations are being collected to help the widow of a DCH medic who was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday morning. Little was said about the accident earlier this week, except by police agencies who confirmed the death and said they did not suspect foul play was involved.
Authorities ID 37-year-old Birmingham employee killed in hail of gunfire at Elyton Meat Market
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death at a Birmingham store on Wednesday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Cortez Dekelvin Ware. He was 37, and lived in Birmingham. The shooting happened at 2 p.m. at the Elyton Meat Market on Center...
WSFA
2 dead after separate shootings in Marion
MARION, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead following separate shootings in Marion. According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, the first shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday during a robbery incident at an unknown location. Jackson said the shooting victim, Christopher Lewis, later died at a hospital in Greensboro. Jackson...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim shot to death outside store in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred outside the Elyton Meat Market at 3rd Avenue North and Center Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, just after 2 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cortez Dekelvin Ware, 37, of Birmingham, sustained […]
Victim speaks out after alleged hit-and-run in Fultondale
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is behind bars after allegedly committing a hit-and-run followed by an attempted robbery in Fultondale. CBS 42 spoke with one of the two victims who came face to face with the man in custody. Timika Eutsey was nearly a victim of robbery and says she is thankful to be […]
Man wanted on federal machine gun and drug charges arrested by U.S. Marshals after standoff at Bessemer home
A fugitive wanted on federal gun and drug charges is in custody after a two-hour standoff with the U.S. Marshals and Bessemer police. Tahji Alonzo Orr, a 24-year-old Bessemer man, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday. Orr was indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2022 on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, using a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and possession of a machine gun.
