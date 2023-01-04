ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

wvtm13.com

Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters have been arrested

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An investigation into auto parts theft leads to the arrest of two men in Tuscaloosa. Officials said Wesley Wyatt and Paul Fretwell face multiple counts of breaking and entering. Tuscaloosa police arrested Gregory Hudson last month after finding over 150 catalytic converters in his home, according...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Two Teenagers Ejected, One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Tuscaloosa

A 17-year-old from Moundville is dead after a pair of teenagers were ejected from a truck that crashed in Tuscaloosa County early Saturday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. said the driver, a 17-year-old from Tuscaloosa, was on Bradley Road around 30 minutes after midnight Saturday morning when they left the roadway.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a crash on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one 17-year-old from Moundville, and the injury of another 17-year-old. According to ALEA the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on Jan. 7. The passenger and driver were injured when...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a release, officers were called to the Circle K located at 1503 11th Avenue South for a robbery on January 6, 2023. The officers learned someone pointed a handgun at the store associate, then left the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Helena residents react to draft ordinance for low-speed vehicles

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - After Shelby County residents voted yes in November on allowing local governments to create their own rules and regulations for low-speed vehicles, the city of Helena has created a draft ordinance with rules and regulations for these vehicles on city-owned streets and roads. Officials say the...
HELENA, AL
WSFA

2 dead after separate shootings in Marion

MARION, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead following separate shootings in Marion. According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, the first shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday during a robbery incident at an unknown location. Jackson said the shooting victim, Christopher Lewis, later died at a hospital in Greensboro. Jackson...
MARION, AL
CBS 42

Victim speaks out after alleged hit-and-run in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is behind bars after allegedly committing a hit-and-run followed by an attempted robbery in Fultondale. CBS 42 spoke with one of the two victims who came face to face with the man in custody. Timika Eutsey was nearly a victim of robbery and says she is thankful to be […]
FULTONDALE, AL
AL.com

Man wanted on federal machine gun and drug charges arrested by U.S. Marshals after standoff at Bessemer home

A fugitive wanted on federal gun and drug charges is in custody after a two-hour standoff with the U.S. Marshals and Bessemer police. Tahji Alonzo Orr, a 24-year-old Bessemer man, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday. Orr was indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2022 on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, using a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and possession of a machine gun.
BESSEMER, AL

