Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
5 Charities Making a Difference in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
WGME
Woman files wrongful death claim against Maine rescue over brother's fatal overdose
HERMON (BDN) -- The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
foxbangor.com
Bangor police advise safe winter driving practices
BANGOR — With the arrival of winter weather, officials remind drivers about the importance of safety on the road. Although Bangor’s snowfall this season has been irregular, officials say that motorists should use caution when there is any amount of snow or ice on the roadways. According to...
Penobscot Sheriffs Investigate Possible Overdose Death Of Inmate
Authorities are investigating the details surrounding an inmate at the Penobscot County Jail who died earlier this week. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office released a statement Wednesday stating that when correctional officers arrived on the scene, they found inmates trying to resuscitate a male inmate who was unresponsive. And despite the best, efforts of the medical staff who had taken over resuscitation efforts, the inmate was eventually pronounced dead.
firefighternation.com
ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother
Brewer Police Arrest a Man Seen Throwing Bags of Drugs on a Roof
A 37-year-old man is facing charges after police observed him throwing bags of fentanyl onto a roof. Abraham Frederick, whose address is unknown, had two active warrants out for his arrest when Brewer Police Sergeant Zachary Caron and Officer Michael McFadden ran across him on Rinfret Drive, off Eastern Avenue. The warrants were for probation revocation and operating with a license. Caron and McFadden began walking toward the man, who was on foot, telling him to stop.
penbaypilot.com
Firefighters already in response mode when Warren fire reported
WARREN — Responders had a couple of minutes on their side in regards to a house fire on Highland Road, in Warren, Saturday afternoon, due to mutual aid already being in response mode. Moments before, Warren Fire Department’s mutual aid had been started, and then cancelled from another fire...
wabi.tv
Inmate dies at Penobscot County Jail, authorities say possible overdose
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating after a Penobscot County Jail inmate died from a potential overdose Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office says correctional officers found a male inmate unresponsive in a quarantine unit at 8:20 p.m. Officers found other inmates attempting to resuscitate him. Medical staff was unable...
Police warn mainers of donation scam
HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam asking Mainers for money to go towards a police association. The scam consists of someone calling people and asking them to donate to the National Police and Troopers Association, according to a post on the Hancock County Sheriff's Department’s Facebook Page.
Maine Inmate Died From a Potential Drug Overdose Tuesday Night
Can You Help The FBI Find This Notorious Maine Bank Robber?
Sometimes, it feels like Maine is turning into the wild west. When I was a kid, I don't remember ever hearing about a bank robbery happening in the State of Maine. Now, it seems like it is almost weekly happening. Over the last few months, two Camden National Bank branches...
foxbangor.com
Two passengers taken off plane and face charges
BANGOR– A pair of passengers who disrupted a flight from Mexico to England have been charged with assault and interfering with the flight crew. An FBI affidavit says the men were among a group of three disruptive passengers who retrieved alcohol from a carry-on bag after being denied service on the Monday flight from Cancun to Manchester.
wabi.tv
Ellsworth attorney disbarred by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth attorney has been disbarred by order of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. In a December 19th decision, the court determined Christopher Whalley had engaged in professional misconduct that included dishonesty, fraud, deceit, and misrepresentation. The court further determined Whalley’s misconduct was intentional and violated...
wabi.tv
Work I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project continues
Maine (WABI) - Work on the I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project in Brewer on Wilson Street into Eddington continues. A bridge is being installed Monday that will bring a detour for drivers. Maine DOT says roughly half of the project is complete. A planned detour on Clewleyville Road begins...
WPFO
141-year-old Bar Harbor inn sells for $3.2M
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- A Gilded Age Bar Harbor manor that was one of the few estates to survive the great 1947 fire that scorched thousands of acres on Mount Desert Island sold this week for $3.2 million. Cleftstone Manor was built in 1881 as a private mansion but has...
Maine county jails seeing a 'revolving door'
PORTLAND, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said he sees many of the same people in and out of his jail. He added that he once saw the same person 51 times in one year. "That's a lot of arrests and what has that person learned? Obviously, nothing,...
foxbangor.com
Belfast expects almost $120,000 in storm damage repairs
BELFAST — The city of Belfast is expecting costly repairs after a storm that recently devastated the coast. However, Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders remains confident in the city’s ability to deal with the issue. “It was a big storm,” said Sanders. “We’ve seen them before, we’ll see them...
Beauty Supply Store To Open Second Shop Outside Of Bangor Mall On Stillwater
Good news for those who love to smell and feel good; Bangor's getting another Bath & Body Works store. This will be the second Bath & Body Works store in Bangor for the company. The original store has been located inside the Bangor Mall for years. The new shop will...
Old Bangor Hydro Building Now Apartments [PHOTOS]
The building at 33 State Street in downtown Bangor was Bangor Hydro’s main headquarters. Before that, it was a bank. The Great Bangor Fire was in 1911. Construction began at the corner of State and Exchange Streets in 1912. That was back when buildings had marble floors, solid wooden archways and railings, and other art deco from the era.
foxbangor.com
Local firefighter creates works of art
ORONO– We can all agree that first responders have some of the toughest and most important jobs out there. For them, their equipment can make all the difference when it comes to safety and the quality of work they do. But for Dennis Bean, a firefighter in Orono, he...
Bangor Business Owner, Wife and Mother, Eliza Butler Passed Away New Year’s Day
I, like many, first crossed paths with Eliza Butler at her Bangor candy shop, Specialty Sweets. In fact, I think the first time I ever met her, I had gone in to pick out a special treat for my son who had just started potty training. He chose some chocolates in the shape of footballs.
