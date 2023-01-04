A 37-year-old man is facing charges after police observed him throwing bags of fentanyl onto a roof. Abraham Frederick, whose address is unknown, had two active warrants out for his arrest when Brewer Police Sergeant Zachary Caron and Officer Michael McFadden ran across him on Rinfret Drive, off Eastern Avenue. The warrants were for probation revocation and operating with a license. Caron and McFadden began walking toward the man, who was on foot, telling him to stop.

BREWER, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO