ktalnews.com

Many’s Jess Curtis to take over Natchitoches Central program

NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In a shocking move in Central Louisiana high school football, Jess Curtis is leaving the Many program he turned into a state power. The three-time state champion will take over 5A Natchitoches Central, the school announced on social media. Curtis led his alma mater to...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

