Girls high school basketball: Wichita Christian vs Accelerate Christian – January 7, 2023
Wichita Christian hosted Accelerate Christian for a girls high school basketball TAPPS district game.
Boys high school basketball: Christ Academy vs Holy Cross – January 7, 2023
Christ Academy hosted Amarillo Holy Cross for a boys high school basketball TAPPS district game.
Local 4 WHBF
Rockridge girls pull out close win over Durant at IHMVCU Shootout
Rockridge girls basketball starts the IHMVCU Shootout by pulling out a close win over Durant. 39-32.
Mississippi high school shares prayers and thoughts with Damar Hamlin and his family
GREENWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Amanda Elzy High School football players and coach shared a beautiful tribute and prayer to Damar Hamlin. In the video the team prays for the Buffalo Bills player who collapsed on the field this past Monday. Later the team and coach share their thoughts on the situation and the impact it […]
ktalnews.com
Many’s Jess Curtis to take over Natchitoches Central program
NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In a shocking move in Central Louisiana high school football, Jess Curtis is leaving the Many program he turned into a state power. The three-time state champion will take over 5A Natchitoches Central, the school announced on social media. Curtis led his alma mater to...
Reviewing LSU's 2022 Transfer Class: Defense
As the 2022 season officially comes to a close for LSU, we take a look back at how last year’s transfer class fared this past season. We round it out with the defense.
Former NWF promoter Johnny Powers passes away at 79 years old
Powers helped found the NWF, whose championship belt later became New Japan Pro Wrestling's top title for a time.
