Bismarck, ND

KFYR-TV

Jeff Roberts Road to Frisco

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s more than 1,100 miles to drive from Bismarck to Frisco, Texas. The reward is the FCS Championship game this weekend. North Dakota State football is looking at becoming the first ever program to win double digit national championships. On the other sideline this weekend is South Dakota State, a team that’s quite opposite, they’ve only been there once before and they’re looking to win the program’s first title.
FRISCO, TX
US 103.3

OPEN! New $4.1M Dollar Sports Dome In Bismarck Mandan

Traveled west on I-94, along the north side of Mandan lately? One would be hard-pressed not to have noticed the major construction during the summer and fall of 2022. The newest addition to the growing sports amenities in the Bismarck Mandan area is finished, AND it's OPEN. SPORTS DOME. Spanning...
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

8 Of The Sketchiest Spots In Mandan, North Dakota

One of my co-workers wrote a story yesterday on "The Sketchiest Places in Bismarck." Her information was based on crime statistics and personal experience. Knowing this person as I do, I know there was absolutely no intention to criticize, slight, or make fun of anybody or any place. However, many...
MANDAN, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling

(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Two ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees remotely from her Bismarck hotel.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Mandan's Harvest Catering & Events Closing Sale

Well for over 3 years Mandan's Harvest Catering & Events have been throwing hosting parties of all kinds, you name it, they have done it. Located at 308 West Main Street in Mandan of course. While providing catering and bar services, it's hard to imagine just how many special lifetime memories they left with their past customers. Just last month they closed their doors for good, but that won't stop Edgar Olivera, the owner of Harvest Catering and Events. to invite BisMan out to hopefully take advantage of all sorts of terrific items:
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Free art classes at the Dream Center offer creativity and hope

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dream Center in Bismarck opened its doors to serve the homeless in April of last year. Since then, they have served more than 1,400 meals a week. However, it’s not just food that is feeding people there. One woman is helping nourish the soul.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bisman Food Co-op permanently closes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A sign on the Bisman Food Co-op building says they have shut down. The doors are also locked despite their January 3 Facebook post saying they would be open this week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The group that’s provided locally grown food to the...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Bismarck-Mandan's Highest Rated Pet Groomers

Sometimes finding a good local groomer can be "Ruff." -- Get it? If you're already annoyed at the pun, just know I plan on doing at least three more in this article, so buckle up. Ratings. In order to find which pet groomers are the the most "Pawesome" and highest-rated...
BISMARCK, ND

