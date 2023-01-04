Read full article on original website
Related
BCSO says missing Burton man found safe
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says that a missing Burton man has returned home. According to police, James Filiaggi, 38, was reported missing by his family earlier today. His family says that they saw him around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 right before he left his residence on […]
wtoc.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County Saturday afternoon. Deputies say after 3:15 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a mobile home park on Bird Road regarding a domestic incident. When they arrived on scene, deputies say they found a man who...
WJCL
Do you recognize this face? GBI seeks to identify woman found dead in Liberty County woods
RICEBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to identify a woman whose body was discovered in Liberty County back in December. On Thursday, the GBI issued a statement, along with an artist's rendering of the woman, which said a death investigation is being conducted after her body was discovered near Jones Road in Riceboro on December 2.
live5news.com
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
WJCL
Quinton Simon: A full timeline of events surrounding the disappearance and death of Savannah toddler
Here is what we know right now about the disappearance of Quinton Simon. Check back for updates as they develop. Quinton is seen around 6 a.m. in his playpen at his Buckhalter Road home. He is noticed missing around 9 a.m. and the police are contacted. This content is imported...
Deputies arrest man accused of breaking and entering Hilton Head home, teenagers room
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man accused of breaking into a Hilton Head home and entering a teenage resident’s room several times. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said it was called to a home on Matthews Drive around 5 a.m. on Friday for a burglary. Deputies said a 16-year-old resident […]
WJCL
Officials: House fire in McIntosh County kills 91-year-old woman, 59-year-old man
TOWNSEND, Ga. — Two people have lost their lives following a house fire in McIntosh County. On Thursday, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King confirmed the two deaths, stemming from the fire in Townsend on December 30. According to officials, the fire began around 1:15 a.m....
2 dead in McIntosh Co. house fire
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a fire broke out in McIntosh County last week. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, a fire began at a home on Georgia Highway 99 around 1:13 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, in Townsend. State Fire Marshal Investigators responded to the […]
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Red Hot Frank
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It is Rescue Me Friday and some wondering dogs are just looking for a forever home. Rachel Bryan is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah and she’s brought along Red Hot Frank!
wtoc.com
McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Mattie’s Call for missing woman
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman after a Mattie’s Call was issued. Mary Portlock, 76, was last seen on Jan. 2 around 4:55 p.m. at a gas station on at northbound I-95 in McIntosh County. She...
Former Georgia police officer arrested for shoplifting at Orange Park Mall, deputies say
A former Savannah, Georgia, police officer is in Clay County Jail after he was arrested Sunday for grand theft from Watches Plus in the Orange Park Mall, deputies said. A former Savannah, Georgia, police officer was arrested for shoplifting from the Orange Park Mall on New Year's day.Photo byOrange Park Mall.
WJCL
Police, firefighters respond to Drayton Street after wreck sends vehicle into building
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 4:57 p.m.: According to the Savannah Fire Department, the vehicle caused what appeared to be structural damage to a column that supported the balcony attached to the second floor of the building. To ensure the structure wouldn’t shift when the vehicle was removed, SFD units...
WJCL
Missing in Beaufort: Police searching for 13-year-old boy not seen in several days
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry hope you can help find a missing teenage boy. The Beaufort Police Department says Dean Drisdom Jr., 13, was last seen leaving his home on December 28. Police believe he may be in the area of Cross...
WJCL
Quinton Simon's family waiting on federal investigators before holding funeral for killed toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thursday marked three months since toddler Quinton Simon disappeared from his Savannah home. And while his mother, 23-year-old Leilani Simon, is behind bars charged with his murder, his family still can't bury him. It's unknown when the family of Quinton will be able to lay him...
Family of 4 displaced in Long Co. house fire
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. According to Long County Fire Chief Chris Moss, fire crews responded to the home on the 100 block of Wheeler Road shortly after midnight. When firefighters arrived the single-story home was engulfed in flames. Liberty […]
Bryan County cuts ribbon on new Henderson Park Recreation Gym in Richmond Hill
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce kicked off the new year by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new DeVaul Henderson Park Gym and Athletic Fields in Richmond Hill. “It’s always fun to start the year off strong with a grand opening, especially of a really fantastic facility […]
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired after deadly shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah Police officer, who shot and killed a man during a chase, has been arrested in Florida. According to Savannah Morning News, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Ernest Ferguson on New Year's Day. Ferguson has been accused of stealing watches from...
Warrant scam alert: Caller impersonating Savannah Police officers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam. According to SPD, a caller is impersonating officers in an attempt to scam citizens out of money or personal information. The scam has surfaced in the past for SPD and has recently affected other law enforcement departments in the […]
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of […]
wtoc.com
Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you’re looking for a sweet treat, you’re in luck! Barraco’s Bakery just opened this week in Townsend. The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.
Comments / 7