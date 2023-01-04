ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

WSAV News 3

BCSO says missing Burton man found safe

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says that a missing Burton man has returned home. According to police, James Filiaggi, 38, was reported missing by his family earlier today. His family says that they saw him around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 right before he left his residence on […]
BURTON, SC
wtoc.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County Saturday afternoon. Deputies say after 3:15 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a mobile home park on Bird Road regarding a domestic incident. When they arrived on scene, deputies say they found a man who...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC
WSAV News 3

2 dead in McIntosh Co. house fire

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a fire broke out in McIntosh County last week. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, a fire began at a home on Georgia Highway 99 around 1:13 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, in Townsend. State Fire Marshal Investigators responded to the […]
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Red Hot Frank

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It is Rescue Me Friday and some wondering dogs are just looking for a forever home. Rachel Bryan is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah and she’s brought along Red Hot Frank!
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Mattie’s Call for missing woman

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman after a Mattie’s Call was issued. Mary Portlock, 76, was last seen on Jan. 2 around 4:55 p.m. at a gas station on at northbound I-95 in McIntosh County. She...
WSAV News 3

Family of 4 displaced in Long Co. house fire

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. According to Long County Fire Chief Chris Moss, fire crews responded to the home on the 100 block of Wheeler Road shortly after midnight. When firefighters arrived the single-story home was engulfed in flames. Liberty […]
LONG COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Warrant scam alert: Caller impersonating Savannah Police officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam. According to SPD, a caller is impersonating officers in an attempt to scam citizens out of money or personal information. The scam has surfaced in the past for SPD and has recently affected other law enforcement departments in the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you’re looking for a sweet treat, you’re in luck! Barraco’s Bakery just opened this week in Townsend. The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA

