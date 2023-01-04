Effective: 2023-01-07 19:49:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-09 01:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting Greene, Perry and George Counties. For the Leaf River...including Mclain, New Augusta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Leaf Near Mclain. * WHEN...Until late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, considerable flooding of agricultural and lowlands near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 19.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday night and will continue falling to a stage of 11.2 feet by Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

