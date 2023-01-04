Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Colorado settles GAP fee case with credit unions for $4M
(The Center Square) – Coloradans who were to guaranteed automobile protection fee refunds from two credit unions will get $4 million in refunds from a recent settlement, Attorney General Phil Weiser's office announced. The settlement announcement comes following a state investigation revealing Bellco and Canvas credit unions were not...
How Do Home Prices Compare Year to Year in Top Colorado Counties?
Now that we've begun a new year, are you thinking it's time to trade up into a bigger house? Perhaps you find your nest a little emptier than it's been and are looking to downsize? Better check the market before you make a decision. The Colorado Association of Realtors has...
Colorado has two job openings for every available worker. Here’s the plan to fill that gap
Colorado is launching a full-frontal assault on its 38-percent job gap — that’s the difference between job openings and actual hires. The state is changing its approach to fill its high-demand, often better-paying jobs, targeting millions of dollars in grant opportunities for businesses to train or upskill workers.
weather5280.com
Recent moisture improves Colorado's drought outlook; a check on snowpack across the West
Some good news to share from the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report released on Thursday, and that is that now more than a third (39%) of Colorado has been removed from the Abnormally Dry or Drought classification categories as determined by the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is up from just 13.75% a week ago.
proclaimerscv.com
$1,500 Tax Rebates Will Be Sent To Residents in Colorado in 26 Days
coloradopolitics.com
Property taxes, guns and education: The big issue of the 2023 legislative session | COVER STORY
When the Colorado General Assembly convenes on Monday, Jan. 9 for the next 120 days, it will have a very new look, with 31 new members in the House out of 65 total, an insurmountable 46-19 Democratic advantage, and a host of challenges to tackle. Indeed, this brand new legislature...
Drought hits lowest level in Colorado since 2019
According to the US Drought Monitor, drought is at its lowest level in Colorado since October 1, 2019, with just 33.83 percent of the state classified as being in technical drought in this week's report. This comes after heavy rounds of wet snow hit the state around the turn of the new year.
More people leaving Colorado than moving to state, moving company reports
United Van Lines has released their 46th annual 'national movers' report, providing a look at where and why Americans were moving in 2022. While Colorado wasn't found among the top 10 'moved to' or 'moved from' places, the report provides some interesting insight regarding what's going on in the Centennial State.
cpr.org
In dual quest to reduce housing costs and lower climate emissions, Gov. Jared Polis eyes shift away from sprawl and toward density
Gov. Jared Polis says he’ll make housing affordability one of his top priorities this upcoming legislative session. On Thursday, he said a key to making housing affordable and environmentally friendly is to shift how Colorado grows: fewer sprawling neighborhoods of car-dependent single-family houses and more walkable, transit-friendly homes. “It’s...
iheart.com
This Colorado County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Many factors can prolong or shorten someone's lifespan, especially in America. Lifestyle changes and access to health care, clean water, housing, and other essentials can easily alter your well-being. Even where you live may affect how long you'll live, according to a new study by Stacker. The statistics-based website detailed...
ngazette.com
Coming Down From A Cannabis Sales High
The marijuana industry in Colorado isn’t what it was a decade ago. The days of soaring sales and dispensaries opening every week after legalization took effect have ended. Instead, fears of business closures, mass layoffs and declining tax revenue are the norm. Various factors have been cited, led by...
cpr.org
Corrected ozone data estimate fracking and drilling produce more emissions than every Front Range vehicle
To explain Colorado's consistent smog problem, regulators and scientists often point to two main sources of local air pollution: traffic and oil and gas. Driving and fossil-fuel production both release large amounts of nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds, two categories of chemicals that react to form ozone when exposed to heat and sunlight.
Daily Record
Egg shelves are empty at some Colorado grocery stores. Here’s what shoppers need to know about the egg shortage.
Colorado shoppers on the hunt for eggs are often finding shelves empty or picked over, as both avian flu and a new state law have destabilized grocers’ supply chains. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, a highly-contagious virus that can kill domestic poultry, is the main culprit for the shortage, said Scott Scarborough, owner and head farmer of City Farm LLC in Montrose.
KKTV
nbc11news.com
Will Colorado Democrats impose a fee on gasoline?
The Grand Junction Police Department chased a flaming truck across central Grand Junction. The Grand Junction Police Department chased a flaming truck across central Grand Junction. Updated: 8 hours ago. Southwest Airlines customers have been impacted by another set of flight delays. Economic research organization says "slow-cession" more likely than...
proclaimerscv.com
Colorado City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce spotted cities with the most single-person households.
travellemming.com
5 Colorado Area Codes in 2023 (With Map)
As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
