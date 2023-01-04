Read full article on original website
WEAR
New public marina construction underway at Pensacola's Community Maritime Park
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola plans to open a new public marina this spring. The project is under construction now at Community Maritime Park. It will have 48 day-use slips, as well as two ADA accessible kayak launches. Just down the boardwalk, the city will install a tournament-grade...
WEAR
Firefighters battling warehouse fire at sulfur plant in Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. -- Firefighters are battling a warehouse fire at an Atmore sulfur plant Friday morning. The warehouse is located at Tiger-Sul Products on Highway 31 just west of the Atmore Country Club. Highway 31 in the area is closed, according to NorthEscambia.com. Fire stations from the Atmore area responded...
getthecoast.com
City of Fort Walton Beach crew ‘dives in’ to repair Liza Jackson Boat Ramp
On a chilly day in Fort Walton Beach, members of the City of Fort Walton Beach’s Parks and Recreation crew braved the cold waters at Liza Jackson Park to repair the boat ramps. The ramps, which had developed two large cracks across the concrete slabs, posed a potential hazard...
200 new jobs coming to Eastern Shore as new restaurants prepare to open
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – As we first reported last year, two new restaurants are opening soon on the Eastern Shore. Contractors are hard at work this week, upgrading the bar, removing old flooring and expanding the kitchen getting the space ready for the opening of the new Ed’s Seafood Shed in March. “Ed’s 2.0 […]
WEAR
'Bubble Alley' in Downtown Pensacola coming down soon
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's Downtown Improvement Board announced Friday that "Bubble Alley" will be taken down this month. The popular art display suspended over Intendencia Street is scheduled to be removed on Jan. 17. The display has been up for more then two months after the DIB decided to keep...
Construction starts this month for $171M Brooks Bridge replacement on Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Department of Transportation said preliminary construction for the Brooks Bridge replacement connecting Fort Walton Beach to Okaloosa Island will start this month. “This work includes relocating utilities on and around Brooks Street, U.S. 98, and the south side of Publix at the Shoppes at Paradise Point shopping center. […]
WEAR
Concrete laid down on new Pensacola skate park
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Progress is being made on the City of Pensacola's very own skate park. They broke ground on the Blake Doyle Skate Park in August, and now they are laying down the concrete. It's located at the Hollice T. Williams Park under I-110. The $2 million project is...
New rules in Downtown Mobile: LoDa ArtWalk guidelines, weekend parking on Dauphin Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Mobile Alliance has announced parking changes to Dauphin Street for every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Between the hours of 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., you will no longer be allowed to park your car between Conception and Jackson Streets. This is an effort to ease traffic backups in the area. […]
‘It was intense’: Divers describe shark encounter off Pensacola coast
A man who had a close encounter with a shark and his friends who rushed to help him say they're thankful no one was hurt.
Rezoning sought for 11-cottage development in Foley
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A new 11-unit development could be coming to Foley on a two-acre parcel located north of Azalea Avenue and west of South Juniper Street. During the Jan. 3 joint work/regular session, the city council had an introduction and public hearing on a rezoning request for the parcel from owners Chris and Phil Johnson. They are seeking to change the parcel from residential single family to a planned unit development.
WEAR
Escambia County's Yoshimi Core named '2022 Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year'
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue Assistant District Fire Chief Yoshimi Core was named the 2022 Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year by the Florida Fire Chiefs' Association. Chief Core began his career with Escambia County Fire Rescue in 2015. Prior to his career with the county, Chief...
Orange Beach projects include city hall expansion
Others include a softball/baseball field house, new school central office. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Several projects are underway or in the planning stages on city facilities in Orange Beach including a planned expansion of city hall. Other projects ongoing in various stages include repairs at city...
ECFR responds to structure fire at auto shop, late Wednesday night
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At 10:13 p.m. on Wednesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a commercial structure fire at the 1300 block of New Warrington Road. Upon arrival, ECFR said a large single-story auto shop was showing light smoke from the roof. A fire was discovered on one of the shelves inside the […]
Gulf Shores to discuss $7.4M site work for new high school
Officials say target opening date is fall of the 2025-26 school year. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores will consider spending more than $7 million for site work for a new high school during the regular city council meeting on Jan. 9 at city hall. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
Several shots fired into vehicles and homes in Baldwin County cities
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County deputies are trying to solve a string of shots fired calls in Daphne and Bay Minette. There were four different crimes with someone shooting up cars and homes. It happened late last month, and investigators need help finding whoever this is, so they can...
WPMI
Gulf Distributing breathes new life into old Press-Register building in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new company will be laying down roots in the heart of Downtown Mobile. The Mobile Chamber announced today that gulf distributing will be moving into and renovating the old Press-Register building. They'll be bringing more than 200 of their current employees to the downtown area and city officials say the move will help Mobile grow. This project is estimated to cost more than 32 million dollars, which is a pretty penny, but officials say it'll all pay off in the long run.
Pensacola Humane Society ‘lets the hammer fall,’ closes shelter, is without department heads
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Now without staff and without animals, the Pensacola Humane Society announced on its Facebook page it is closed “until further notice.” WKRG News 5 spoke with the PHS board’s attorney Michael Kelly, who said, “The decision to close the shelter was neither granted by the board, nor was the board notified […]
WEAR
Escambia, Santa Rosa counties urge residents to review new federal broadband map
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are urging people to review a new federal map of broadband internet service. You can look up your address to see how they have your property listed. If you find any inaccuracies, you can click the "location challenge" or "availability challenge"...
WEAR
Bicyclist transported to hospital following crash in Escambia County parking lot
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing into a vehicle in a parking lot Saturday afternoon in Escambia County. The accident happened at the Bellview Plaza on Mobile Highway around 2:15 p.m. According to troopers, the bicyclist is a 42-year-old man and the driver...
WEAR
Shipyard worker severely burned in boat fire near Patti's Ship Yard in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola shipyard worker suffered severe burns in a boat fire near Patti's Ship Yard on Pinewood Lane Thursday afternoon. EMS was called around 1:15 p.m. to Patti's Ship Yard at 306 S Pinewood Lane. Upon arrival, the worker was found with extensive burns. The cause...
