ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Breeze, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Firefighters battling warehouse fire at sulfur plant in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. -- Firefighters are battling a warehouse fire at an Atmore sulfur plant Friday morning. The warehouse is located at Tiger-Sul Products on Highway 31 just west of the Atmore Country Club. Highway 31 in the area is closed, according to NorthEscambia.com. Fire stations from the Atmore area responded...
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

'Bubble Alley' in Downtown Pensacola coming down soon

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's Downtown Improvement Board announced Friday that "Bubble Alley" will be taken down this month. The popular art display suspended over Intendencia Street is scheduled to be removed on Jan. 17. The display has been up for more then two months after the DIB decided to keep...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Construction starts this month for $171M Brooks Bridge replacement on Okaloosa Island

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Department of Transportation said preliminary construction for the Brooks Bridge replacement connecting Fort Walton Beach to Okaloosa Island will start this month. “This work includes relocating utilities on and around Brooks Street, U.S. 98, and the south side of Publix at the Shoppes at Paradise Point shopping center. […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Concrete laid down on new Pensacola skate park

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Progress is being made on the City of Pensacola's very own skate park. They broke ground on the Blake Doyle Skate Park in August, and now they are laying down the concrete. It's located at the Hollice T. Williams Park under I-110. The $2 million project is...
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

Rezoning sought for 11-cottage development in Foley

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A new 11-unit development could be coming to Foley on a two-acre parcel located north of Azalea Avenue and west of South Juniper Street. During the Jan. 3 joint work/regular session, the city council had an introduction and public hearing on a rezoning request for the parcel from owners Chris and Phil Johnson. They are seeking to change the parcel from residential single family to a planned unit development.
FOLEY, AL
OBA

Orange Beach projects include city hall expansion

Others include a softball/baseball field house, new school central office. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Several projects are underway or in the planning stages on city facilities in Orange Beach including a planned expansion of city hall. Other projects ongoing in various stages include repairs at city...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WPMI

Gulf Distributing breathes new life into old Press-Register building in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new company will be laying down roots in the heart of Downtown Mobile. The Mobile Chamber announced today that gulf distributing will be moving into and renovating the old Press-Register building. They'll be bringing more than 200 of their current employees to the downtown area and city officials say the move will help Mobile grow. This project is estimated to cost more than 32 million dollars, which is a pretty penny, but officials say it'll all pay off in the long run.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy