newscenter1.tv
Restaurant Week is coming to Rapid City
Restaurant Week is a great way to experience delicious food from restaurants in downtown Rapid City. The restaurants will feature limited time and unique menu items for the week-long event. A free mobile pass is available where you can view participating businesses, their specialty menus, as well as check in...
newscenter1.tv
Fall River County fire agencies tackle Friday morning fire
FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls Friday morning about a structure fire at Maverick Junction. The Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Hot Springs V.A. Fire Department and the Oral Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to nearby residences.
newscenter1.tv
How one local organization is working to fix childcare issues in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Local childcare, and the need for more of it, was the topic of discussion for a South Dakota think tank meeting at the Journey Museum. Early Learner South Dakota hosted the get-together Friday, inviting partners and stakeholders to unveil their Childcare Business Collaborative. Early Learner...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Planning Commission OKs initial plan for Hope Center move
Rapid City, S.D. — Rapid City’s Planning Commission on Thursday approved a plan that will let the Hope Center relocate to a much larger facility. They’re currently located in a cramped building in downtown Rapid City, a block off St. Joseph Street. The new facility would be...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City to begin work on $3.8 million parking structure repair
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The multi-month-long repair and renovation project in the downtown parking facility adjacent to Main Street Square in Rapid City will begin Tuesday, according to the City. With an approved cost of $3.79 million, the project will repair water damage, enclose the stairwells, and make other fixes and improvements to the building.
newscenter1.tv
What issues are Rapid City and Pennington County leaders hoping will be addressed this year in Pierre?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – State legislators, city council members, county commissioners and law enforcement officials came together to start talking about community issues at an elected leaders brunch and issues briefing in Rapid City Thursday. The City of Rapid City held this event to talk to legislators who can...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department in search of missing 61-year-old man
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City. RCPD reports that Baker was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30, 2022. If you have any information...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Stevens High School to host Community Art Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Stevens High School has announced that they will be hosting their Community Art Show on Monday, January 9. The event will feature art, photography, music and snacks for anyone to enjoy. The art show will run from 6-7:30 p.m., and admission for the...
newscenter1.tv
16 PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: Stevens girls win fourth straight, Cobblers fall to Jefferson
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team is off to a strong start this season. The Raiders have won four out of their first five games. The Raiders won their fourth straight on Friday night as they rolled over Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 66-28. Taaliyah Porter...
newscenter1.tv
Over 60 vendors attend 46th annual Bridal Showcase to help soon-to-be married couples; here are 5 things to know about the event
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, January 7, the 46th annual Bridal Showcase hosted by Black Hills Bride was held at the Best Western Ramkota. The event has been, and continues to be, very helpful for soon-to-be married couples. Here are some things you should know about the event:
newscenter1.tv
New crisis stabilization unit unveiled in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the increasing need for resources addressing mental health crises and addiction recovery, Care Campus officials in Rapid City cut the ribbon on Pivot Point, the state’s first crisis stabilization unit Thursday afternoon. Behavior Management Systems C.E.O Amy Iversen explains more about the facility. Why...
newscenter1.tv
Native American Oyate Court is expanding to Tripp County
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Friday that the Oyate Court system, a criminal justice partnership between state prosecutors and local tribal communities in Pennington County, is spreading to Tripp County. Oyate Court is a diversion program in which state cases are handed to a tribal court...
newscenter1.tv
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office seizes 14 horses, 2 donkeys in animal abuse investigation
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Pennington County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) seized 14 horses and 2 donkeys from a residence at the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in Rapid City on Thursday morning as part of an active criminal investigation regarding animal neglect. All animals have been moved to a...
newscenter1.tv
Four-day wildland firefighter course held in Black Hawk to give volunteers knowledge in the field and experience
BLACK HAWK, S.D. – An entry-level wildland firefighter course, hosted by South Dakota Wildland Fire and Black Hawk Fire Department started Saturday, giving people experience and maybe even a desire to pursue the career. The S-130/190 class teaches the basics of wildland fire to anyone in a fire department...
newscenter1.tv
Satisfy your sweet tooth at Star Spangled Batter
“Cupcakes, Cakes and More” is the slogan of Star Spangled Batter in Rapid City, and they have just that. With a large variety to choose from, there’s no shortage of goodies to satisfy your sweet tooth. Star Spangled Batter is well known for their cupcakes, even offering over...
