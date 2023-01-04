ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newscenter1.tv

Restaurant Week is coming to Rapid City

Restaurant Week is a great way to experience delicious food from restaurants in downtown Rapid City. The restaurants will feature limited time and unique menu items for the week-long event. A free mobile pass is available where you can view participating businesses, their specialty menus, as well as check in...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Fall River County fire agencies tackle Friday morning fire

FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls Friday morning about a structure fire at Maverick Junction. The Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Hot Springs V.A. Fire Department and the Oral Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to nearby residences.
FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City to begin work on $3.8 million parking structure repair

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The multi-month-long repair and renovation project in the downtown parking facility adjacent to Main Street Square in Rapid City will begin Tuesday, according to the City. With an approved cost of $3.79 million, the project will repair water damage, enclose the stairwells, and make other fixes and improvements to the building.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Police Department in search of missing 61-year-old man

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City. RCPD reports that Baker was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30, 2022. If you have any information...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Stevens High School to host Community Art Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Stevens High School has announced that they will be hosting their Community Art Show on Monday, January 9. The event will feature art, photography, music and snacks for anyone to enjoy. The art show will run from 6-7:30 p.m., and admission for the...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

New crisis stabilization unit unveiled in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the increasing need for resources addressing mental health crises and addiction recovery, Care Campus officials in Rapid City cut the ribbon on Pivot Point, the state’s first crisis stabilization unit Thursday afternoon. Behavior Management Systems C.E.O Amy Iversen explains more about the facility. Why...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Native American Oyate Court is expanding to Tripp County

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Friday that the Oyate Court system, a criminal justice partnership between state prosecutors and local tribal communities in Pennington County, is spreading to Tripp County. Oyate Court is a diversion program in which state cases are handed to a tribal court...
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Star Spangled Batter

“Cupcakes, Cakes and More” is the slogan of Star Spangled Batter in Rapid City, and they have just that. With a large variety to choose from, there’s no shortage of goodies to satisfy your sweet tooth. Star Spangled Batter is well known for their cupcakes, even offering over...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy