Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Lincoln-Sudbury Graduate & Legislative Staffer Simon Announces Candidacy For School Committee

SUDBURY – Ravi Simon, a Lincoln-Sudbury graduate and legislative staffer for State Representative Carmine Gentile, today, January 6, announced his candidacy for Lincoln-Sudbury School Committee. “My experience in the public schools, especially Lincoln-Sudbury, profoundly shaped the person I have become including my career in public service,” said Simon. “I...
SUDBURY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

School enrollment rises in Worcester, committee reports; superintendent maps future

WORCESTER — Although still below pre-pandemic numbers, when Worcester Public Schools had 25,415 students enrolled for the 2018-19 school year, the district saw its first upward enrollment swing this year. There are 24,318 students, up from 23,735 last school year, and the first increase since it started declining during the 2019-20 school year. ...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Downtown Framingham Inc. Hires New Executive Director

FRAMINGHAM – Downtown Framingham Inc. (DFI) will get its third director since 2021. In spring of 2021, Courtney Thraen resigned from her position as head of DFI, a non-profit organization that promoted downtown and its businesses. Anthony Lucivero was hired to replace Thraen. He resigned in fall 2022. SOURCE...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Medical Center Diverting Ambulances Again

FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center is diverting ambulances again from Framingham Union Hospital, due to a lack of nurses on staff. During the last two holiday weekends of 2022, MetroWest Medical Center requested local ambulance companies and MetroWest Fire Departments divert ambulances. SOURCE media broke the news Christmas weekend and New Year’s Day weekend, and was the only media outlet that published the news.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Robert J. St. Andre, 84

RFRAMINGHAM – Robert J. St. Andre, 84, a longtime resident of Framingham and Franklin, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2023, with family at his side. He was the loving husband of 44 years to the late Joyce (Pepi) St. Andre of Framingham. Born and raised in Framingham, he...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Evelyn Deanne “Dee” Denniston Clark, 81

NATICK – Evelyn Deanne “Dee” Denniston Clark July 8, 1941 – January 1, 2023. Dee Clark, A long-time Natick resident, beloved mother, devoted friend, and active community member passed away peacefully while embraced by the love and support of her family at the Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley. She is predeceased by her parents, Dean Kimball Denniston Sr, and her mother Robert Greyar Denniston.
NATICK, MA
miltontimes.com

School Building Committee fast tracks Fontbonne convent option

A proposal to purchase the former Fontbonne Convent for use as a Milton public school is set to come before Town Meeting voters at a special meeting on Feb. 13. This meeting will also give members a chance to weigh in on whether to change the Town Treasurer post in Milton from an elected to an appointed position.
MILTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Gov. Healey’s Inauguration Speech: Housing, Free Community College, Child Care, Climate Change, & Economy Among Top Priorities

BOSTON – Mr. Speaker, Madame President, and members of the Legislature, Madame Chief Justice and members of the Judiciary,. Members of the Governor’s Council and the Cabinet, Former Governors, First responders, members of the armed services, veterans, and distinguished guests,. Residents of our beloved Commonwealth,. We gather today...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Senate President Spilka: Calls To Make ‘Community College Free For All Students’

In full transparency, the following are the prepared remarks of Senate President Karen E. Spilka delivered this morning January 4, 2023. BOSTON – Good morning, and welcome. First and foremost, I would like to thank all of you, my Senate colleagues, for placing your faith and trust in me – for the fourth time – to serve as your Senate President. I am humbled to be standing here before you as Senate President – and so proud of what we have been able to accomplish together. Thank you also to Senator Brownsberger and Senator Comerford, for those kind words – and for all your great work in this chamber. I’d also like to thank our Minority Leader, Bruce Tarr, for offering this body’s unanimous, bipartisan support – and for your partnership. I’d like to extend a welcome to our dignitaries who joined us today…
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Seekonk puts police chief on leave

Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
SEEKONK, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Friday, Jan. 6

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. At a hybrid informational meeting Wednesday night held at the Hopkinton Senior Center, residents urged...
HOPKINTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Dewan Graduates From Georgia Southwestern State University

GEORGIA – Dipti Dewan of Natick, graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremonies held on Friday, December 9 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center. Dewan earned a Master of Science in computer science . Over 600 students graduated across two ceremonies....
AMERICUS, GA
FraminghamSOURCE

Gerald Wayne Grant, 72, Air Force Veteran

ASHLAND – Gerald Wayne Grant, 72, of Ashland passed away Sunday, January 1, 20223, at his home after a period of declining health. He was the husband of the late Beverly (Fuller) Grant who died in 2019. Jerry worked for 23 years as a Maintenance Technician for the Sisters...
ASHLAND, MA
