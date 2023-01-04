Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Related
Lincoln-Sudbury Graduate & Legislative Staffer Simon Announces Candidacy For School Committee
SUDBURY – Ravi Simon, a Lincoln-Sudbury graduate and legislative staffer for State Representative Carmine Gentile, today, January 6, announced his candidacy for Lincoln-Sudbury School Committee. “My experience in the public schools, especially Lincoln-Sudbury, profoundly shaped the person I have become including my career in public service,” said Simon. “I...
School enrollment rises in Worcester, committee reports; superintendent maps future
WORCESTER — Although still below pre-pandemic numbers, when Worcester Public Schools had 25,415 students enrolled for the 2018-19 school year, the district saw its first upward enrollment swing this year. There are 24,318 students, up from 23,735 last school year, and the first increase since it started declining during the 2019-20 school year. ...
Downtown Framingham Inc. Hires New Executive Director
FRAMINGHAM – Downtown Framingham Inc. (DFI) will get its third director since 2021. In spring of 2021, Courtney Thraen resigned from her position as head of DFI, a non-profit organization that promoted downtown and its businesses. Anthony Lucivero was hired to replace Thraen. He resigned in fall 2022. SOURCE...
MetroWest Medical Center Diverting Ambulances Again
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center is diverting ambulances again from Framingham Union Hospital, due to a lack of nurses on staff. During the last two holiday weekends of 2022, MetroWest Medical Center requested local ambulance companies and MetroWest Fire Departments divert ambulances. SOURCE media broke the news Christmas weekend and New Year’s Day weekend, and was the only media outlet that published the news.
MSBA Rejects Framingham’s Plan For New South Side School For Second Time; School Committee To Discuss Next Steps Tonight
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) rejected Framingham’s statement of Interest (SOI) for plans to build a new South side elementary school twice in 2022. SOURCE published yesterday, January 3, that when the MSBA Board voted at its December 2022 meeting, it did not invite Framingham...
State Does Not Accept Framingham Into Building Construction Grant Program For New Elementary School
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) has not invited Framingham to be a part of the MSBA’s grant program for building a new elementary school. This is the second time Framingham’s request has been denied. It was first denied in February 2022. Framingham’s Fuller Middle...
Robert J. St. Andre, 84
RFRAMINGHAM – Robert J. St. Andre, 84, a longtime resident of Framingham and Franklin, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2023, with family at his side. He was the loving husband of 44 years to the late Joyce (Pepi) St. Andre of Framingham. Born and raised in Framingham, he...
Evelyn Deanne “Dee” Denniston Clark, 81
NATICK – Evelyn Deanne “Dee” Denniston Clark July 8, 1941 – January 1, 2023. Dee Clark, A long-time Natick resident, beloved mother, devoted friend, and active community member passed away peacefully while embraced by the love and support of her family at the Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley. She is predeceased by her parents, Dean Kimball Denniston Sr, and her mother Robert Greyar Denniston.
miltontimes.com
School Building Committee fast tracks Fontbonne convent option
A proposal to purchase the former Fontbonne Convent for use as a Milton public school is set to come before Town Meeting voters at a special meeting on Feb. 13. This meeting will also give members a chance to weigh in on whether to change the Town Treasurer post in Milton from an elected to an appointed position.
Gov. Healey’s Inauguration Speech: Housing, Free Community College, Child Care, Climate Change, & Economy Among Top Priorities
BOSTON – Mr. Speaker, Madame President, and members of the Legislature, Madame Chief Justice and members of the Judiciary,. Members of the Governor’s Council and the Cabinet, Former Governors, First responders, members of the armed services, veterans, and distinguished guests,. Residents of our beloved Commonwealth,. We gather today...
Koutoujian Sworn In For 3rd Term as Middlesex County Sheriff
WALTHAM – Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian was sworn in today, January 6, for his third term as Middlesex County Sheriff. Koutoujian was elected to another 6-year term in November of 2022. Koutoujian was appointed in January 2011 by former Governor Deval Patrick to finish the term of the late...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, January 5, 2022
1 Due to New Year’s Day holiday, curbside trash collection is on a one-day delayed collection for the rest of the week. Which means if you normally put your barrels out on Wednesday morning, they should go out today. Christmas tree curbside collection will take place next week. 2....
Senate President Spilka: Calls To Make ‘Community College Free For All Students’
In full transparency, the following are the prepared remarks of Senate President Karen E. Spilka delivered this morning January 4, 2023. BOSTON – Good morning, and welcome. First and foremost, I would like to thank all of you, my Senate colleagues, for placing your faith and trust in me – for the fourth time – to serve as your Senate President. I am humbled to be standing here before you as Senate President – and so proud of what we have been able to accomplish together. Thank you also to Senator Brownsberger and Senator Comerford, for those kind words – and for all your great work in this chamber. I’d also like to thank our Minority Leader, Bruce Tarr, for offering this body’s unanimous, bipartisan support – and for your partnership. I’d like to extend a welcome to our dignitaries who joined us today…
Turnto10.com
Seekonk puts police chief on leave
Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Friday, Jan. 6
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. At a hybrid informational meeting Wednesday night held at the Hopkinton Senior Center, residents urged...
Dewan Graduates From Georgia Southwestern State University
GEORGIA – Dipti Dewan of Natick, graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremonies held on Friday, December 9 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center. Dewan earned a Master of Science in computer science . Over 600 students graduated across two ceremonies....
whdh.com
Neighbors gather to greet Gov. Charlie Baker as he returns to his Swampscott home
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s neighbors gathered to greet him Wednesday night when he returned to his hometown of Swampscott after leaving the State House for the last time. The neighbors could be seen waiting in the rain to see Gov. Baker, who got out of the...
Gerald Wayne Grant, 72, Air Force Veteran
ASHLAND – Gerald Wayne Grant, 72, of Ashland passed away Sunday, January 1, 20223, at his home after a period of declining health. He was the husband of the late Beverly (Fuller) Grant who died in 2019. Jerry worked for 23 years as a Maintenance Technician for the Sisters...
Helen (Thomas) Bryne, 99, World War II Naval Veteran & Union House Hostess
FRAMINGHAM – Helen S. (Thomas) Byrne, 99, of Framingham and formerly of Milford died Tuesday morning (January 3, 2023) at St. Patrick’s Manor in Framingham, after a period of declining health. Helen was born in Roullet ND, the daughter of the late Oral Clyde Thomas and the late...
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0