The Stranger Things Cast Will Reportedly Get Huge Pay Bumps For Season 5
"Stranger Things" is getting ready to go out with a bang with its upcoming fifth and final season, as fans will witness the payoff to the eight-year-long journey they have remained invested in through all its ups and downs. For the actors involved in the acclaimed sci-fi horror show, that payoff is looking greener than ever.
Lucifer's Freedom On Netflix Was Perfect For The Devilish Show
Viewers were first introduced to "Lucifer" on January 25th, 2016. Based on the character from "The Sandman" comics by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith, and Mike Dringenberg, the series follows Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), who decides that he no longer wants to rule Hell and would rather live in Los Angeles with his bodyguard Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and run his nightclub, Lux.
Who Plays Missy's Date Dean On Young Sheldon?
Since "Young Sheldon" follows the Cooper family during Sheldon's youth, viewers also get the chance to know his fraternal twin sister, Missy. Portrayed in the prequel series by Raegan Revord, Missy is shown to be Sheldon's opposite in many ways. While her brother is a socially awkward child prodigy, Missy is a perceptive social butterfly who is anxiously approaching her teen years. Revord does a great job of establishing Missy's character, who's played by Courtney Henggeler as an adult in "The Big Bang Theory." Sheldon's intelligence has him on a fast track in college, but Missy is just trying to get through high school in one piece.
What Is The Song In The Wednesday Season 2 Announcement Trailer?
It's been an anxious time for "Wednesday" fans. The first season of the darkly comedic reboot of "The Addams Family" proved to be a smash success both among fans and critics (via Rotten Tomatoes). With "Wednesday" shattering several records for Netflix in terms of its popularity since its premiere in November, fans felt that a Season 2 announcement was nothing short of a guarantee. For several months, however, all on the show renewal front was silent...up until now.
That '70s Show Fans Ponder The Possible Inclusion Of Kelso's Child Betsy In That '90s Show
Netflix continues to tap into audience thirst for late-20th-century, teens-in-the-basement nostalgia as it time-shifts the premise, location, and even some of the cast from "That '70s Show" into the franchise's latest iteration, the upcoming "That '90s Show." Airing on Fox from 1998 to 2006, "That '70s Show" served up a tightly scripted but laid-back sitcom with an ensemble of engaging teens and the often-exasperated parents attempting to shepherd them through their coming-of-age years in Gerald Ford-era Point Place, Wisconsin.
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts On M3GAN
Hitting theaters on January 6, Jason Blum and James Wan's new horror flick "M3GAN" has become the "Citizen Kane" of killer doll movies, notching an unexpectedly high critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a massive cult following online. But what are moviegoers and everyday people actually saying about the film?
Even Yellowstone Franchise Cast Members Are Struggling To Keep Track Of The Dutton Family Tree
The Dutton family has gone through some expansions over the last few years. The flagship series "Yellowstone" started everything and became a ratings juggernaut for Paramount Network when it premiered in 2018. With that kind of success, it only makes sense for Paramount to try to capitalize on the format, and we now have multiple spin-offs based on the ever-dramatic Dutton household.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Chicago Fire Fans Are Tearing Up About Severide's Struggles
Taylor Kinney has portrayed Firehouse 51 Lieutenant Kelly Severide since the "Chicago Fire" series premiere, appearing in more than 225 episodes and counting (via IMDb). Naturally, then, Severide has gone through his fair share of character development over the course of his lengthy story arc. Some fans, for instance, think Severide hasn't been the same since Season 2, arguing that the death of his colleague Leslie Shay (Lauren German) made him more emotionally distant than he was when he debuted.
Terminator Franchise Regular And Prolific Voice Actor Earl Boen Dead At 81
Prolific voice and character actor Earl Boen –- best known for his appearances in the "Terminator" films –- died on January 5 in Hawaii. He was 81 years old. According to his family, Boen had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2022 (via Variety). Born in...
Why Donna Robbins From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar
In over 10 years on NBC, "Chicago Fire" has had many couples to choose from. Like any great procedural, romantic drama is gasoline for the fire. Characters such as Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have seen their fair share of romantic musical chairs, but there is no couple like Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) and Donna Robbins. Part of their charm is thanks to Wallace's tough exterior as the fire chief. Sprinkle in some emotional baggage, and you've got a recipe for a great romance.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Can Rest Assured That The BAU's Jet Will Be Making A Return
"Criminal Minds" fans were happy to see their favorite show return in a new form when "Criminal Minds: Evolution" hit Paramount+ in the fall of 2022, albeit with a more serialized format than the cases-of-the-week they were accustomed to from the original show. Fans have taken note of the Behavioral Analysis Unit's return to their screens, but thanks to dramatic complications like the BAU struggling for funding and autonomy under its new FBI overlords, there's been at least one crucial element of the show missing in the new series: the BAU's private jet.
Gilmore Girls' Keiko Agena Wonders What Would Have Become Of Lane And Dave Had Adam Brody Stayed
While the love lives of Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) are very much at the forefront of "Gilmore Girls" – after all, the question of which of Rory's boyfriends was the best is still debated amongst fans – the other characters also get their own romantic storylines.
Where Was Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye Actually Filmed?
Scott Cooper's "The Pale Blue Eye," like many of his movies, comes drenched in a sense of dread. In terms of cinematography, it's one of his darkest and most dreary cinematic projects to date — with countless gloomy shots and gothic themes that should have Edgar Allan Poe clapping in his grave. But are the locations and places we see in the Christian Bale-led mystery film actually real?
Chicago Fire Fans Are Really Feeling Casey's Absence In The 2023 Premiere
Contains spoilers for Season 11, Episode 10 of "Chicago Fire" Since its premiere on NBC in 2012, "Chicago Fire" has seen numerous cast departures and new arrivals. Actor contracts expire with no interest in renewal, creative development strategies see certain players written out of the show, and many other reasons typically cause this. In the first show that helped define the ethos of the "One Chicago" franchise, Jesse Spencer's exit from the series in the fall of 2021 is arguably the biggest. As Captain Matthew Casey, Spencer imbued his role with stoicism and charisma since the very beginning of the program. The loss of his character was not expressed as final, since he did appear in the Season 10 finale, which makes it seem like Spencer is open to possible brief appearances (via NBC).
Young Sheldon Fans Are In Agreement Over Missy's Cringe-Worthy Date In Season 6 Episode 9
"Young Sheldon" Season 6 returns from the holiday break with an eventful episode that catches up with various members of the Cooper family in "College Dropouts and the Medford Miracle." Following the recent cliffhanger in Episode 8, "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," we learn that Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has found several interested parties willing to invest in his lucrative database idea. Additionally, George (Lance Barber) is hard at work coaching the boys' high school football team when an unexpected visitor (Pastor Rob, played by Dan Byrd) arrives to lead and motivate them spiritually.
Magnum PI Reboot Star Jay Hernandez Pushes To Portray The Seamless Charm Of Tom Selleck's Magnum
While some fans aren't crazy about the "Magnum P.I." reboot that debuted on CBS in 2018, it has proven to be a hit with home audiences, who have embraced Jay Hernandez as a modern day Thomas Magnum (via Rotten Tomatoes). When rebooting a classic TV show, there is arguably an immense amount of pressure on those involved to somehow recreate the magic from the first run, while also providing viewers with something new for the experience.
Claire Foy Gushes Over Her Women Talking Co-Star Rooney Mara's Mystique And Humor
Following up her three previous cinematic directorial efforts, "Away from Her," "Take This Waltz," and "Stories We Tell," actress-director Sarah Polley added a fourth film to the list in late 2022. Titled "Women Talking," the feature centers on eight women living in a Mennonite colony as their faith is shaken in the worst way. They've learned that for years now, the men within their colony have drugged and assaulted the women on a consistent basis. Thus, they must determine the safest course of action going forward, bearing this information as well as their religion in mind.
Naruto Composer Yasuharu Takanashi Details The Modern Twist On Music In Boruto
"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," as the title implies, is the sequel to the highly popular anime and manga series "Naruto" and "Naruto: Shippuden." The series focuses on the daily lives of a new cast of ninjas, most of which are the children of our favorite characters from the previous series. It primarily focuses on the new Team 7, which consists of Boruto Uzumaki, Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga's son, Sarada Uchiha, the child of Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno, and Mitsuki, a unique clone of Orochimaru.
