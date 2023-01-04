ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Biden, McConnell, governors trumpet bipartisan funding for Ohio River bridge

By Liam Niemeyer
Kentucky Lantern
Kentucky Lantern
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHtjN_0k3Vcjkd00

President Joe Biden in Covington touted the bipartisanship that produced funding for infrastructure, including $1.6 billion to build a new bridge between Covington and Cincinnati and to upgrade the Brent Spence Bridge. (Photo for the Kentucky Lantern by Michael Clubb)

COVINGTON — President Joe Biden, joined by senators and governors from both sides of the political aisle and the Ohio River, came to Kentucky Wednesday to celebrate the bipartisanship that’s bringing a long-awaited upgrade of the Brent Spence Bridge and other critical infrastructure around the country.

“A bridge built over half a century ago, having doubled the volume it was built for,” Biden said. “Folks, it’s about damn time we’re doing it.”

Biden pointed to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, as critical to Congress enacting the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will provide $1.2 trillion across the country for not only bridges but also broadband expansion, clean water infrastructure and electric grid updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4We0YA_0k3Vcjkd00

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at an event in Covington Wednesday celebrating federal funding of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project. (Photo for the Kentucky Lantern by Michael Clubb)

“Leader McConnell — we don’t agree on everything,” Biden said. “In fact, we disagree on a lot of things. But here’s what matters: he’s a man of his word. When he gives you his word, you can take it to the bank. You can count on it, and he’s willing to find common ground to get things done for this country.”

In addition to McConnell, Biden was joined at a riverside ceremony by former Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio and Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, who both voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKfvQ_0k3Vcjkd00

President Joe Biden speaks, flanked by, from left, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, former Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. (Photo for Kentucky Lantern by Michael Clubb)

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who was among 30 Republican senators who voted against the legislation, and newly elected Republican U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio were not present at the ceremony.

“We all know these are really partisan times,” McConnell said. “But I always feel no matter who gets elected, once it’s all over, we ought to look for things we can agree on and try to do those, even while we have big differences on other things. And this bridge I think symbolizes the coming together.”

The infrastructure law is providing $1.6 billion in federal grants for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project , renovating the existing nearly 60-year-old bridge and building a companion bridge for longer-distance travelers between Ohio and Kentucky.

The bridge corridor project in Kentucky will include improvements to nearby pedestrian and bicycle facilities, along with a new sewer system to reduce flooding. The city of Cincinnati is expected to be able to regain 10 acres for redevelopment as a part of the project.

McConnell and Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also thanked the GOP-controlled Kentucky General Assembly for its role in making the federal funding for the bridge project possible. The state legislature allocated $250 million in the state’s two-year road plan as a part of the application process for the federal funding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBD71_0k3Vcjkd00

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear spoke before President Biden. (Photo for Kentucky Lantern by Michael Clubb)

Beshear touted the bridge as not only a promise fulfilled by his administration but as a boost to trade in the region.

“The heavy traffic delays and safety issues are real, everyday concerns,” Beshear said. “This crucial project will address those issues. But the full impact goes to the very health and security of our nation’s economy.”

Groundbreaking on the project is expected in 2023, with more large construction happening in 2024, according to a release from Beshear’s office.

Biden’s visit to Covington was part of administration efforts to highlight projects funded through the new law.

On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris visited Chicago , Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was set to visit Connecticut , and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu was scheduled to visit the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Thursday.

When the Brent Spence Bridge between Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati first opened in 1963, it was named after the longest serving congressman at the time, Democrat Brent Spence of Newport. In the decades since, maintaining the bridge has been one of the longest running infrastructure problems for the region.

President Joe Biden greets audience members in Covington. (Photo for Kentucky Lantern by Michael Clubb)

President Joe Biden greets audience members after speaking in Covington. (Photo for Kentucky Lantern by Michael Clubb)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivers remarks ahead of President Joe Biden on the more than $1.5 billion in federal spending on a companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River at the City of Covington Owned Property Event Site on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Covington, Kentucky.

President Joe Biden speaks, flanked by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, former Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. (Photo for Kentucky Lantern by Michael Clubb)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the more than $1.5 billion in federal spending on a companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River at the City of Covington Owned Property Event Site on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Covington, Kentucky.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the more than $1.5 billion in federal spending on a companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River at the City of Covington Owned Property Event Site on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Covington, Kentucky.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) delivers remarks ahead of President Joe Biden on the more than $1.5 billion in federal spending on a companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River at the City of Covington Owned Property Event Site on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Covington, Kentucky.

The Brent Spence Bridge on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. President Joe Biden visited the area to deliver remarks on the more than $1.5 billion in federal spending on a companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River at the City of Covington Owned Property Event Site in Covington, Kentucky.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivers remarks ahead of President Joe Biden on the more than $1.5 billion in federal spending on a companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River at the City of Covington Owned Property Event Site on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Covington, Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear delivers remarks ahead of President Joe Biden on the more than $1.5 billion in federal spending on a companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River at the City of Covington Owned Property Event Site on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Covington, Kentucky.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear waits to deliver remarks ahead go President Joe Biden on the more than $1.5 billion in federal spending on a companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River at the City of Covington Owned Property Event Site on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Covington, Kentucky.

Originally just three lanes wide, the bridge was designed to handle about 80,000 cars — including 3,000 to 4,000 trucks — each day when it first opened in the 1960s, according to the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments . The estimated traffic has multiplied to 160,000 cars and 30,000 trucks daily.

The nearly 60-year-old bridge has received increasingly poor inspection ratings over the decades, and concrete pieces fell from the bridge in 2014 smashing a Ford Fusion while the car’s owner was at a Cincinnati Bengals football game. Inspectors said at the time the bridge was still safe to use. How to pay for renovating the bridge was a continual conversation in Northern Kentucky until the passage of federal funding, with some Kentucky residents opposed to tolls paying for upgrades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLHOZ_0k3Vcjkd00

President Joe Biden shakes hands with audience members Wednesday in Covington after delivering remarks on the Brent Spence Bridge project. (Photo for Kentucky Lantern by Michael Clubb)

The post Biden, McConnell, governors trumpet bipartisan funding for Ohio River bridge appeared first on Kentucky Lantern .

Comments / 0

 

