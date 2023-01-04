ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania tax revenues 12% above budget estimate

By By Anthony Hennen | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nyLZq_0k3VccZY00

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania closed out the year, its state revenues remained strong, beating out both estimates and last year’s performance.

The budget remains fiscally sound, with revenues outpacing spending and a budget surplus, but future labor problems may mean the present situation won’t continue into the future.

The latest revenue update for December from the Independent Fiscal Office noted that money into the General Fund was $4.04 billion. That's above the IFO's estimate by about $430 million, or 12%.

Compared to December 2021, collections were up by $196 million, a 5% increase.

For the fiscal year to date, the commonwealth is $1.16 billion (6.3%) above estimates.

The above-average revenues in December isn’t necessarily a sign of a significant economic boost. Instead, as the Department of Revenue carried out a tax modernization project, about $200 million that would have been counted in November was shifted to December’s revenues.

As The Center Square previously reported , November collections came in below expectations due to that shift.

“Going into 2023, Pennsylvania is in a strong fiscal position,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a press release . “Year to date, we are 2.6% above our estimated revenue collections, which means we have $503.1 million in the bank above and beyond what we expected. That’s money that can be used to better support the people of Pennsylvania in the coming year, and I look forward to seeing what the new administration and the General Assembly will accomplish on behalf of Pennsylvanians.”

Personal income tax revenues had the biggest boost above estimates, with the Department collecting an extra $206 million more than expected. Corporate net income tax revenues were also up by $139 million above estimates.

While current numbers are strong, the IFO has also warned of a shrinking Pennsylvania labor force as a threat to the budget surplus. While unemployment is low and the state has an “extraordinarily tight” labor market, the long-term decline in the labor force participation rate means that state spending is expected to outpace state revenue.

As an aging population puts pressure on state services, the IFO expects state spending to increase, but tax revenues to fall behind, eating into the budget surplus, which was $6.7 billion in November.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

New Mexico lawmaker seeks country's largest minimum wage – $16 an hour by 2024

(The Center Square) – New Mexico could soon be home to the highest statewide minimum wage in the country if a veteran Democratic lawmaker gets her way. Rep. Christine Chandle, D- Los Alamos, who also serves as chair of the House Tax and Revenue Committee that is entrusted with crafting some of the most impactful economic policy in the state, is leading the charge in the push for a 33% minimum wage increase to $16 an hour by 2024. Going forward, the state would also see an annual increase tied to inflation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Alabama’s unemployment insurance taxes plunging

(The Center Square) – Employers in Alabama will have significant changes in unemployment insurance taxes this year. The state’s Department of Labor announced Friday that employers will have a 54% reduction in the form of a tax cut to 2023 unemployment insurance taxes as the state has moved into the lowest tax rate schedule. “Following the economic uncertainty and the record-breaking amount of unemployment compensation benefits paid out during the...
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Delaware

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers. Between sporting arms and ammunition companies and supporting sectors, the American firearm industry generated $70.5 billion in...
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Gianforte: Proposed Montana budget would cut $1 billion in property, income taxes

(The Center Square) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is pushing a budget plan that would provide up to as much as $500 million in property tax relief for residents over the next two years. During a recent standing-room only event hosted by the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Gianforte shared more of what his administration touts as his pro-jobs, pro-family, pro-business agenda for the upcoming 68th legislative session, with the governor concluding “all Montanans deserve to keep more of what they earn.” ...
MONTANA STATE
The Center Square

This Is the Poorest Town in Montana

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. While this latest figure represents a modest 6% increase over estimates from the five-year period ending in 2020, for most Americans, any increase in income has been wiped out by...
MONTANA STATE
The Center Square

This Is the Poorest Town in Missouri

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. While this latest figure represents a modest 6% increase over estimates from the five-year period ending in 2020, for most Americans, any increase in income has been wiped out by...
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Delaware’s Medicaid enrollment sits at just over 300,000

(The Center Square) – Medicaid enrollment in the United States is expected to top 100 million in the coming months, a new study shows. The Foundation for Government Accountability says more than 98 million Americans are enrolled in the federal health care program. Delaware accounts for 307,756 of that figure, as of Oct. 31. Medicaid, according to the release, provides health care coverage to low-income residents, including adults, children, pregnant...
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

This Is the Poorest Town in Wisconsin

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. While this latest figure represents a modest 6% increase over estimates from the five-year period ending in 2020, for most Americans, any increase in income has been wiped out by...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

This Is the Poorest Town in Colorado

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. While this latest figure represents a modest 6% increase over estimates from the five-year period ending in 2020, for most Americans, any increase in income has been wiped out by...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

This Is the Poorest Town in Illinois

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. While this latest figure represents a modest 6% increase over estimates from the five-year period ending in 2020, for most Americans, any increase in income has been wiped out by...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

This Is the Poorest Town in Florida

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. While this latest figure represents a modest 6% increase over estimates from the five-year period ending in 2020, for most Americans, any increase in income has been wiped out by...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Oklahoma's annual gross receipts up 15% in 2022

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma collected $17.4 billion in gross receipts in 2022, a 15% increase, according to figures released Friday by Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel. The numbers set a new record for the state, according to McDaniel's report. The largest increase year-over-year was in oil and gas gross production tax collections, which jumped by 70.9% to $1.98 billion in 2022, according to the report. ...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Vermont to be a small percentage when U.S. Medicaid roll tops 100M

(The Center Square) – Vermont accounts for a small fraction of the 100 million peopled expected to be on Medicaid in the coming months, a new report says. The Foundation for Government Accountability has released a new study that illustrates that more than 98 million Americans are enrolled in the program. Vermont, as of June 30, has 210,010 enrolled in the health care program. Medicaid provides health care coverage to...
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

This Is the Poorest Town in Minnesota

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. While this latest figure represents a modest 6% increase over estimates from the five-year period ending in 2020, for most Americans, any increase in income has been wiped out by...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

This Is the Poorest Town in Utah

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. While this latest figure represents a modest 6% increase over estimates from the five-year period ending in 2020, for most Americans, any increase in income has been wiped out by...
UTAH STATE
The Center Square

This Is the Poorest Town in Alaska

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. While this latest figure represents a modest 6% increase over estimates from the five-year period ending in 2020, for most Americans, any increase in income has been wiped out by...
ALAKANUK, AK
The Center Square

This Is the Poorest Town in Arizona

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. While this latest figure represents a modest 6% increase over estimates from the five-year period ending in 2020, for most Americans, any increase in income has been wiped out by...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

This Is the Poorest Town in Georgia

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. While this latest figure represents a modest 6% increase over estimates from the five-year period ending in 2020, for most Americans, any increase in income has been wiped out by...
GLENWOOD, IL
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy