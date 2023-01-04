ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keke Palmer Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in New Vacation Pics on Instagram

By Karelle Mckay
 3 days ago

Keke Palmer stepped into the new year with a bang—and a babymoon.

The Nope actress recently shared a slideshow compiled of photos and videos on Instagram, where she showed off her relaxing getaway (#selfcare). In the very first photo, Palmer is smiling from ear to ear and clutching her growing baby bump.

And what comes next is an array of stunning snapshots from her trip—including a rare photo of her and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson , sharing an embrace in front of a jet plane.

The True Jackson, VP alum took a moment to share a special New Year’s message with her supporters. Palmer wrote in the caption, “Happy New Year. Baby Moon was in full affect.” She also gave a small glimpse into her pregnancy journey and added a little humor, saying, “Btw this baby moving thing is weirdddddd,” alongside a photo of herself making a stunned expression.

Many of her celebrity friends shared heartfelt messages in the comments section. Actress Niecy Nash commented with a slew of red heart emojis. The View host Sherri Shepherd pinned a supportive message underneath the post, writing, “Embrace rest because when the Baby is here - the word ‘rest’ goes out the window! Welcome to motherhood! Love Auntie Sherri.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05VLC3_0k3VcWE400

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Back in December, Palmer announced to the whole world that she is pregnant with her first child on Saturday Night Live . In the middle of her opening monologue, she popped open her jacket and revealed her growing belly .

“I’m especially glad to be here though, because there's some rumors going around,” she said. “People have been in my comments, saying ‘Keke's having a baby,’ ‘Keke’s pregnant.’ And I wanna set the record straight: I am.”

Keke is about to enter her “mommy” era and we love that for her.

Who Is Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend, Darius Jackson? Here’s What We Know

