Keke Palmer Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in New Vacation Pics on Instagram

Keke Palmer stepped into the new year with a bang—and a babymoon.

The Nope actress recently shared a slideshow compiled of photos and videos on Instagram, where she showed off her relaxing getaway (#selfcare). In the very first photo, Palmer is smiling from ear to ear and clutching her growing baby bump.

And what comes next is an array of stunning snapshots from her trip—including a rare photo of her and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson , sharing an embrace in front of a jet plane.

The True Jackson, VP alum took a moment to share a special New Year’s message with her supporters. Palmer wrote in the caption, “Happy New Year. Baby Moon was in full affect.” She also gave a small glimpse into her pregnancy journey and added a little humor, saying, “Btw this baby moving thing is weirdddddd,” alongside a photo of herself making a stunned expression.

Many of her celebrity friends shared heartfelt messages in the comments section. Actress Niecy Nash commented with a slew of red heart emojis. The View host Sherri Shepherd pinned a supportive message underneath the post, writing, “Embrace rest because when the Baby is here - the word ‘rest’ goes out the window! Welcome to motherhood! Love Auntie Sherri.”

Back in December, Palmer announced to the whole world that she is pregnant with her first child on Saturday Night Live . In the middle of her opening monologue, she popped open her jacket and revealed her growing belly .

“I’m especially glad to be here though, because there's some rumors going around,” she said. “People have been in my comments, saying ‘Keke's having a baby,’ ‘Keke’s pregnant.’ And I wanna set the record straight: I am.”

Keke is about to enter her “mommy” era and we love that for her.

