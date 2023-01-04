ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobcat attacks Saddlebrooke man at his home

By Anne Simmons
 3 days ago
A Saddlebrooke man is getting treated for rabies after a bobcat attacked him just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, say Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) officials.

The attack occurred at his home. AZGFD spokespeople say the man was injured on his right leg and left arm when the bobcat attacked him.

The AZGFD did not specify the nature or extent of the man's interaction with the bobcat, other than to say he was at his home at the time and that rabies "is suspected."

If anyone sees a bobcat in the Saddlebrooke area, officials say to call the AZGFD at (623) 236-7201 as soon as possible. Do not approach it.

The Saddlebrooke community is located north of Oro Valley, in southeastern Pinal County.

