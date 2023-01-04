ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Francis E. Pence, 86

PENCE

Francis E. Pence, age 86, of Union, WV, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Fairlea, WV. Born May 14, 1936, in Greenville, WV, he was the son of the late Meverell and Mary Evelyn Mann Pence.

Francis was a friend to many, in and around the community. Greeting folks with a hug and a kiss, he was known as someone you could go to for advice, or if you just needed a “much needed” laugh, he was your guy. Francis was a retired bus operator for Monroe County Schools with 33 years’ service. He was also a businessman, and he owned and operated Monroe Appliances and TV Store in Union for several years.

Following retirement, Francis spent time in dual residencies, spending time in Florida and West Virginia. He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. He always had a love for flying and once co-owned a plane with his friend Marion Shiflet. He was a member of the Union Lions Club and was an All-star 4-H leader.

Francis had many hobbies and talents. Some of those include making bird calls and being a mountain man entertainer. He also enjoyed making muzzleloader rifles, as well. Above all, Francis loved the Lord and was a humble man of faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dennis Pence; one sister, Irene Pyster; and one step-son, Troy Forren.

Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Elizabeth Matheny Pence of Union, WV; six children, Vickie King and husband, Greg, of Sinks Grove, WV, Jackie Dixon and husband, Tony, of Sinks Grove, WV, Larry Cosgro and wife, Jennifer, of Second Creek, WV, Dr. Timothy Pence of Alderson, WV, Randy Forren and wife, Dawn, of Germany, Kristi Dalton and companion, Mike Richmond, of Ft. Springs, WV; two brothers, M.L. Pence and wife, Lisa, of Lewisburg, WV, and Mark Pence and wife, Connie, of Hurricane, WV; previous wife, Margery Pence of Union, WV; grandchildren, Billy Luke King and wife, Rochelle, of Thomson, IL, Paul King and wife, Shandalia, of Huntington, WV, Josiah King and wife, Miracle, of Huntington, WV, Joseph Cosgro and fiancé, Jessica Morgan, of Sinks Grove, WV, Jacob Cosgro and fiancé, Elaine Trusclaire, of Bozoo, WV, Caleb Cosgro and wife, Kimberly, of Lewisburg, WV, Matthew Cosgro and fiancé, Misty Hinkley, of Union, WV, Korie Baker and husband, Todd, of Union, WV, Audrey Miller and husband, Seth, of Sinks Grove, WV, Evan Johnson of Philadelphia, PA, Liana Johnson of Philadelphia, PA, Jonathan Forren and wife, Jenny, of Gap Mills, WV, Meg Forren of Orlando, FL, and Erion Dalton and companion, Bert Risley, of Bozoo, WV; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Groves-Mann Funeral Home Chapel in Union, WV, with Pastor Todd Baker and Pastor Garrett Bostic officiating. The family received friends on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 12 noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

Those wishing to send the Pence Family online condolences or would like to sign the online guestbook, please do so by visiting www.groves-mann.com.

Arrangements by Groves-Mann Funeral Home in Union, WV.

