Connecticut State

In show of bipartisan cooperation, political leaders note ‘Connecticut is not D.C.’

By Christopher Keating, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
Hartford, Ct. - 02/09/2022 - Speaker of the House Matt Ritter addresses representatives on the first day of the 2022 legislative session. Photograph by Mark Mirko | mmirko@courant.com Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant/TNS

Hartford is not like Washington, D.C.

That theme was on full display Wednesday with the elections of the House Speakers in the two cities.

While Republicans were still squabbling in a chaotic situation over six failed votes for U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker, the situation was sharply different at the state Capitol in Hartford.

At the start of his annual State of the State Address, Gov. Ned Lamont picked up on the theme while introducing numerous top officials in the historic Hall of the House.

“Unlike Washington, we have a Speaker of the House,’' Lamont said.

He turned to the crowd and urged the legislators to continue the collegiality evidenced on opening day of the 2023 legislative session.

“I would urge you, at the end of that hearing, to grab a beer or coffee with the member to your left or your right, see what you have in common, and listen for what you don’t have in common,’' Lamont said.

With Democrats in charge in Hartford, the Republicans not only voted Wednesday by acclamation in favor of Democrat Matt Ritter as speaker for the next two years, but the House Republican leader Vincent Candelora seconded the nomination.

“In Connecticut as opposed to what we’re seeing at the federal level, we can certainly disagree on policy,’' Candelora said on the House floor. “We’re going to continue to do that. This nomination has nothing to do with waving the white flag. But I nominated Matt Ritter because of the process.”

Candelora hailed Ritter for keeping the chamber running — even at a slower pace than normal — since the Capitol was closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. While many committee hearings were held via Zoom over the past two sessions, Wednesday marked the first time that the Capitol was fully open to the general public since its closure.

“When we have seen politics go in the wrong direction, this Speaker met the moment at the perfect point in time to make sure that Connecticut remains an institution of deliberation, of collaboration, of debate,’' Candelora said. “That inclusiveness and that deliberation is so important for this institution. I can’t be thankful enough for what he has done to maintain that.’'

He urged his colleagues and future Speakers to emulate what Ritter has done.

Responding to Candelora’s remarks, Ritter said, “You’re right. We are not D.C.’’

He added, “Sometimes people think that the fact that we get along somehow means that either I’m not doing my job or the majority leader is not doing his job or you’re not doing yours. That’s such a false narrative that has sort of gripped politics over the last couple of years on both sides. And it is so inaccurate. What we agree on is that we have an institution to run that is steeped in history and grounded in tradition. We go out of our way to maintain that — not always for the benefit of us and the headaches it causes us, but for future legislators serving here.’’

To Candelora, Ritter said, “You are honest. You are transparent in every way that you can be. You are a wonderful leader for your caucus, and I look forward to serving with you for another two years.’’

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who attended the opening ceremonies Wednesday, said that the contrast with Washington is stark.

“The vitriol of this moment is beyond anything I’ve ever seen,’' Blumenthal told the Courant in an interview. “The viciousness is absolutely historic in magnitude. It’s a sign of the hellishness of governing potentially in the next two years.’'

Concerning the multiple votes for Speaker in the nation’s capital, Blumenthal said, “It’s embarrassing and frightening. Connecticut is the Land of Steady Habits. We know how to run our democracy.’'

After he was sworn into office at the state armory in Hartford, Lamont, who turned 69 on Tuesday, urged the crowd to never take for granted that there has always been a smooth transition of power in Connecticut.

“I love the majesty of this,’' Lamont said as he looked around at the cavernous armory with a standing-room-only crowd. “Pay attention to democracy and celebrate when you get it right.’'

Courant reporter Alison Cross contributed to this story.

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com

Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

