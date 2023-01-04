Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
KSLTV
McCarthy elected House speaker after days of painstaking negotiations and failed votes
(CNN) — Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker in the early hours of Saturday morning — a major victory for the California Republican that elevates him to a powerful position leading the GOP majority in the chamber and an outcome that followed days of painstaking negotiations and failed votes.
KSLTV
Bill would require Utah school districts to notify parents of change in student name, pronouns
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A bill that could make its way to the Utah legislature in the 2023 session would require school districts to tell parents of any child who wants to use a different name or set of pronouns at school. Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, confirmed...
