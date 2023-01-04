ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell $4.09 to $72.84 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $4.26 to $77.84 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 10 cents to $2.26 a gallon. February heating oil fell 12 cents to $2.97 a gallon. February natural gas rose 18 cents to $4.17 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $12.90 to $1,859 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 28 cents to $23.96 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $3.74 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.63 Japanese yen from 130.78 yen. The euro rose to $1.0606 from $1.0566.

