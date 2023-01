"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast member Jennifer Shah was sentenced Friday to 6 1/2 years in prison in connection with a telemarketing fraud case. Shah, 49, pleaded guilty in July 2022 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was ordered to forfeit $6.5 million after previously pleading not guilty. She must also pay restitution to victims of the nationwide telemarketing scheme that prosecutors said targeted elderly, vulnerable victims.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO