Trump news: Trump promises ‘monster’ 2024 on Jan 6 anniversary

By Oliver O'Connell
 4 days ago

Donald Trump poked fun at the idea of him becoming the next House speaker during the vote chaos after Matt Gaetz nominated him for the role.

On Thursday, Mr Gaetz cast his vote in favour of the former president in an attempt to derail Kevin McCarthy ’s bid.

Hours later, Mr Trump responded by posting a photo on Truth Social of himself superimposed into the House speaker chair alongside President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The joke came the same day that the former president was sued by the long-term partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died one day after the January 6 Capitol riot .

Sicknick, 42, died after suffering two strokes in the aftermath of the attack. The wrongful death lawsuit names Mr Trump and two rioters accused of assaulting the officer, saying that the events “played a role in his condition”.

On Friday morning, on the anniversary of the violent attack on Congress, the former president said “good things” are happening for the GOP and promised a “monster” 2024, adding to a campaign post on Thursday in which he vowed to wage war on drug cartels and human traffickers if reelected.

Comments / 452

Johnny Showgoer
6d ago

Have Fun Trump in your War against the Cartel, Hey Trump we have the DEA and the FBI, the CIA, I'm sure they're on it Captain Bone Spurs. Trump is a Joke!

Reply(43)
235
Juanita Ross
6d ago

Trump, you lost the popular vote in the 2016 election by 3 million. You then lost the popular vote in 2020 by 7 million. you have not become more popular in the last two years. what makes you think you can win again? personally, Trump, I think you're a freaking phycopath and will never vote for you or anyone like you. over half the country feels this way.don't you ever read? Oh, that's right, you don't.

Reply(17)
106
Celio Hernandez
6d ago

What is he going to do? Go to Mexico in one of his super heroes suit and attack the Mexican Cartel. Maybe 🤔 just by thinking he destroys the Mexican Cartel. He is 😂 laughable, he couldn't think of anything better to say.

Reply(8)
97
