Trump news: Trump promises ‘monster’ 2024 on Jan 6 anniversary

Donald Trump poked fun at the idea of him becoming the next House speaker during the vote chaos after Matt Gaetz nominated him for the role.

On Thursday, Mr Gaetz cast his vote in favour of the former president in an attempt to derail Kevin McCarthy ’s bid.

Hours later, Mr Trump responded by posting a photo on Truth Social of himself superimposed into the House speaker chair alongside President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The joke came the same day that the former president was sued by the long-term partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died one day after the January 6 Capitol riot .

Sicknick, 42, died after suffering two strokes in the aftermath of the attack. The wrongful death lawsuit names Mr Trump and two rioters accused of assaulting the officer, saying that the events “played a role in his condition”.

On Friday morning, on the anniversary of the violent attack on Congress, the former president said “good things” are happening for the GOP and promised a “monster” 2024, adding to a campaign post on Thursday in which he vowed to wage war on drug cartels and human traffickers if reelected.