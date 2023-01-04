ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

Chris Hemsworth's 'Limitless' series is a surprising celebration of female power

By Annie Reneau
Upworthy
Upworthy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWhDA_0k3VbtMs00


Judging by his physique, Chris Hemsworth already appears to be a person who pushes himself to the limit. The guy convincingly plays Thor, the Norse god of thunder, for the love.

But even Hemsworth, with his bulging biceps and sleek six-pack, is bound by the laws of human nature, which include pesky limitations like fear and aging. Now that he's in his 40s, the Australian actor, husband and father of three wants to maximize his time on Earth. So in a six-part series on Disney+ , he pushed himself to the brink in six different challenges to "discover how to live better for longer."

The titles of each episode—"Stress Proof," "Shock," "Fasting," "Strength," "Memory" and "Acceptance"—offer a glimpse of what kinds of challenges he undertook in his quest for optimal existence.

The series trailer shows some of what Hemsworth endured in these challenges, from doing a polar swim in the Arctic to walking a plank on top of a high rise to climbing a rope to a cable car dangling over a deep ravine.

What the series descriptions and trailer don't show is how many of the real-life examples of people who have mastered what he's trying to do are women.

www.youtube.com

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth | Official Trailer | Disney+

I watched the series expecting that it would be well done and interesting, as most National Geographic specials are, but I kind of figured it would be a big testosterone fest. And it easily could have been created that way.

Instead, I was pleasantly surprised to find that the people Hemsworth met with to learn about how to prepare himself for each challenge were largely women who had already mastered what he was attempting. And the best part was, it was never pointed out directly. There was no big "female power" pronouncement, no indication that women were going to serve as his mentors for much of the series. But the featuring of women was noticeable and notable.

For instance, in the first episode, "Stress Proof," Hemsworth takes on the challenge of walking across a crane jutting out from the top of a high-rise building. Despite his daring feats on screen, Hemsworth has a fear of heights, so this challenge was particularly stressful.

To explore how to manage the stress of the crane walk, Hemsworth shared the impressive abilities of Faith Dickey, a mountain climber and highlining champion who walks across slacklines hung between cliffs. She shared how she learned to make stress her friend and channel it, as well as how she utilizes self-talk to make it across a narrow strip of fabric suspended hundreds of feet above the ground.

She even once did it in heels:

youtu.be

Legendary slackliner Faith Dickey crosses canyon in heels

Following the Dickey example, Hemsworth met with a group of firefighters at a training facility in New South Wales to learn how to control his breath and heart rate under duress. He was teamed up with 16-year veteran firefighter Tara Lal to enter a burning building in full gear and attempt to "rescue" dummies from the inferno. Firefighting is a highly male-dominated career field , yet they chose a woman to be Hemsworth's mentor. Love it.

www.instagram.com

Tara Lal on Instagram: "It’s not every day that you get to take Thor, aka @chrishemsworth into a fire and talk about how firefighters cope with stress and the impact on our physical, emotional, mental and relational health when it all builds up. Thanks to Luca Bertoldi for being our incident commander and sending us back in to get an ‘all clear’ on the second level 😅 and thanks to @fireandrescuensw for trusting me to represent firefighters and our organisation. Check out episode 1 of Limitless - the new National Geographic docu series on Disney Plus that explores healthy ageing. Oh and for everyone that keeps asking..Chris is a lovely, humble, genuine , ordinary guy doing an extraordinary job. #stress #firefighters #meditation"

In addition to the specific skill mentors, the psychologist who helped Hemsworth through his preparation for the stress walk was also a woman, Dr. Modupe Akinola.

Each episode featured women who shared their wisdom and experience with Hemsworth, from all around the world. A Finnish woman who cuts holes in the ice and swims under it. A British American freediver who can hold her breath underwater for six minutes. The Indigenous women and girls who run through the rocky mountainsides of Sierra Tarahumara, Mexico. The 85-year-old weight-training African American woman who could inspire anyone to exercise. And the list goes on and on.

The diversity of people of all ages and ethnicities highlighted in the series, as well as the high proportion of awesome women, creates a far more well-rounded exploration of better and longer living than the "Chris Hemsworth does these six hard things, look at him go" entertainment one might expect based on the trailer. The understated representation is well done and very much appreciated.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Yellowstone’ star Piper Perabo reveals whether she’s team Jamie or team John

Yellowstone‘s Piper Perabo brings Summer Higgins to Paramount’s number-one cowboy drama, and fans have been divided on who she is and why she has a seat at the Dutton family table. Starting as a woman who didn’t see an ounce of good in our family patriarch, she’s grown to see something good in him now, but it wasn’t an overnight change of opinion.
The Independent

Jeremy Renner accident – update: Marvel star shares hospital video after being ‘completely crushed’ by PistenBully snowplough

Actor Jeremy Renner was “completely crushed” by the snow plough that left him with serious injuries.The Marvel star underwent two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after the “tragic”incident that has left him on a “long road to recovery”.He had been trying to rescue his car from the snow when he was accidentally run over by the heavy-duty snowplough he’d been operating.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in their original statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit...
NEVADA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s most forgotten-about show is finally getting some much-needed attention

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and nearly everything it touches seems to be successful, but there’s been several projects which quietly fell by the wayside. Chief among them was Cloak & Dagger, based on two cult favorite Marvel characters. Yet, you’d struggle to find anyone who has seen it, let alone heard of it. Never before has Marvel’s brand resulted in such a forgotten product. Given it was released at the peak of the universe in 2018, its lack of success feels bizarre.
EW.com

Marvel costars wish Jeremy Renner well as he breaks silence after snowplow accident

Hollywood has rallied around Jeremy Renner in the wake of a snowplowing accident on New Year's Day that left him in critical condition in Nevada. Addressing the incident for the first time on his social medias, Renner shared a photo of him from his hospital bed on Tuesday, with the caption, "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Jeremy Renner Receives Messages of Support From Marvel Costars

After Jeremy Renner shared his first photo to social media on Tuesday since his snow plowing accident, his fellow Marvel costars sent messages of support. “Thank you all for your kind words,” the Hawkeye actor wrote on Instagram along with a selfie showing facial bruising, adding, “I send love to you all.”
NEVADA STATE
HollywoodLife

Chris Evans Calls Jeremy Renner ‘Tough As Nails’ After Snow Plow Accident: ‘Love You Buddy’

After Jeremy Renner, 51, spoke out about his snow plow accident with a banged-up hospital selfie, his famous friends shared their love to the beloved actor. Chris Evans, who co-starred in four Avengers movies with Jeremy, left a supportive comment on his pal’s post. “Tough as nails. Love you buddy ❤️,” Chris, 41, wrote in the comment. Alongside the bruised-up selfie, Jeremy told his Instagram followers that he was “too messed up” to type, but that he was thankful for all their support.
UTAH STATE
Upworthy

'Unreal' Keanu Reeves account is so good that many of its fans don't know it's entirely fake

Even if they're not sold on him as an actor, people in general love Keanu Reeves as a person. With his down-to-earth vibe and humble acts of kindness, the Canadian star is just a genuinely good guy. Appreciating Keanu Reeves is like an inviolable law of the universe or something.So it's understandable that people would be eager to follow Reeves on social media—except there's one problem. He has made it clear he doesn't use it. Some people who come across an "Unreal Keanu" video on TikTok, however, are being duped into thinking he does, despite multiple disclaimers—including the account name—that it's not really his account. The @unreal_keanu account has more than 8 million followers, some of whom appear to think they're following the actual actor. Whoever owns the account shares fun little video creations with "Keanu Reeves" in various relatable scenarios. He never speaks, so there's no voice to compare to the real deal, but his face and body are a darn good dupe.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Ant-Man 3’ star reveals the important advice she got from Paul Rudd

The Marvel machine seems to be in full swing as it prepares for the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Covering all things Quantum Realm, this new installment into the Ant-Man storyline is sure to melt our minds. Although plenty of existing characters are set to return, one newly minted hero looks to shake things up in the MCU — Cassandra Lang.
Hypebae

Watch the Trailer for Netflix's Latest Sci-Fi Film, 'JUNG_E'

Netflix is expanding its lineup of sci-fi movies and TV shows, introducing a new Korean film titled JUNG_E to the category. Due to release later this month, JUNG_E is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the name behind some of the biggest titles in Korean entertainment, such as Train to Busan and Hellbound. The film is described to take place in a world where the Earth has become deserted due to climate change. Most humans reside in a place called “Shelter” with an ongoing civil war. The story follows Yun Jung-yi (played by Kim Hyun-joo), a soldier who leaves for a mission to “Shelter” only to return to Earth in a vegetative state.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Celebrates the New Year with Cute Cosplay Art

2023 is the year of the rabbit according to the Chinese Zodiac, and manga artists have been trying their hand at placing some of their biggest characters in rabbit outfits to ring in the new year right. Luckily for Kohei Horikoshi and his artistic assistants, My Hero Academia has a rabbit hero that has been gaining in popularity over the years in Mirko. With the high-jumping crime fighter playing a significant role in the anime adaptation's sixth season, an assistant to Horikoshi has imagined the female students of Class 1-A sporting Mirko's aesthetic.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Kelly Reilly Reveals Why Beth Treats Monica Different Than Every Other Character

Episode 7 of Yellowstone Season 5, “The Dream Is Not Me,” showed fans a different side of Beth Dutton, a side that we haven’t seen in quite a long time. The first few minutes of the episode see the cowboys ride off early in the morning, sharing coffee outside their tents and warming up for the day. After they leave, Beth shares a sweet, heartfelt scene with Kelsey Asbille’s character Monica Dutton. After the episode aired, Beth Dutton actress Kelly Reilly revealed why her character treats Monica differently than all other people. See what she has to say in the clip below.
epicstream.com

Star Wars: New The Mandalorian Spinoff Reportedly in the Works

The unprecedented success of The Mandalorian left the door wide open for its creators to expand the universe most fans refer to as the "MandoVerse". As it stands, the Pedro Pascal-led series has already given birth to several spinoff projects, including last year's The Book of Boba Fett and if it wasn't obvious enough, there are major plans to diversify the said universe.
Upworthy

Upworthy

151K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy