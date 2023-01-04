ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Biden says he intends to visit the US-Mexico border

By SEUNG MIN KIM and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Canada and Mexico.

“That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters during a trip to Kentucky.

That border has seen massive increases in migrants even as a U.S. public health law remains in place that allows American authorities to turn away many people who are seeking asylum in the United States.

It was not immediately clear where along the border Biden would visit. Biden is heading to Mexico City on Monday to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Biden was in Kentucky visiting a highway bridge that is receiving federal dollars under the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Nolan Forsyth
3d ago

yeah he will be there to tell all of the illegals how welcome they are. how much welfare he's going to give them. this president is a disaster.

Larry Tomacheski
3d ago

If Biden will shut down the border how Trump had it then Biden will take credit for shutting down the border. But Biden will keep destroying America.

James Cole
3d ago

he will do nothing 2 years he hasn't done nothing he's not going to do nothing

