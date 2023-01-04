ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

US stocks waver after Fed meeting minutes, strong job data

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2XS2_0k3VbZuS00

Stocks on Wall Street shed some of their gains in afternoon trading Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting of policymakers underscored how the central bank remains determined to keep rates high to crush inflation.

The Fed raised its key short-term interest rate last month for the seventh time in 2022 and signaled more hikes to come. Still, the increase was smaller than those announced after its previous four meetings, reflecting signs that inflation, while still high, has been showing signs of easing.

The minutes from the mid-December meeting show that Fed officials remained determined to keep rates high and have taken little comfort from inflation’s decline from a peak of 9.1% in June to 7.1% in November.

Stocks lost some of the gains they picked up before the 2 p.m. Eastern release of the Fed meeting minutes. The S&P 500 was up 0.7% as of 3:08 p.m. The benchmark index had been up 0.9% shortly before the release of the Fed minutes. It had been down 0.2% in the early going.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly shed all its gains then rose 69 points, or 0.2%, to 33,202. The Nasdaq composite was up 0.6% after giving up most of a 0.9% gain before the release of the Fed report.

Small company stocks outpaced the broader market, lifting the Russell 2000 index 1.1% higher.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 3.71% from 3.75% late Tuesday. The yield on the two-year Treasury slipped to 4.37% from 4.38%.

Stocks rallied prior to the Fed minutes report after the government reported that the number of job openings in November was higher than expected. While that could maintain pressure on the Fed to keep interest rates high to fight inflation, the resilience in the labor market also bolsters hopes on Wall Street that the economy can avoid sliding into a protracted recession.

“I think the market is trying to figure out if the recession indeed comes, will it be a bad one,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial. “I think investors are right, that if we do fall into a recession, it’s not going to be a deep and prolonged recession.”

The latest update on job openings is the first set of employment data that Wall Street will get this week. The government will release its weekly unemployment report on Thursday and its closely watched monthly employment report, for December, on Friday.

The strong jobs market helped insulate a weakening economy from slipping into a recession in 2022. The Fed, though, is trying to lower inflation with its rate increases and that also means it needs to cool employment. While healthy employment is normally good for the broader economy, it raises the risk that the Fed’s battle against inflation could wound the economy enough that it falls into a recession.

The minutes from the central bank's last policy meeting shows Fed officials suggested that a continuing streak of robust hiring could keep inflation elevated and was a key reason why they expected to raise interest rates this year more than they had previously forecast.

The Fed's benchmark lending rate stands at a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, up from close to zero following seven increases last year. It forecast that the rate will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023 and it isn’t calling for a rate cut before 2024.

Banks, companies that rely on consumer spending and communication services stocks helped lift the market. Citigroup rose 2.4%, Starbucks added 3.8% and Netflix gained 5.4%.

Energy stocks fell as the price of U.S. crude oil settled 5.3% lower. Chevron was off 1.4%.

The latest updates for the job market comes amid more layoffs within the technology sector, which has been dealing with falling demand as inflation squeezes consumers.

Investors cheered several companies that decided to make cuts to their workforces as they face weaker demand. Cloud computing software company Salesforce rose 3.9% after it announced it is laying off about 10% of its workforce. Video hosing platform Vimeo rose 4.7% after reportedly notifying workers about job cuts.

Coinbase jumped 11.5% following the announcement of a $100 million settlement with New York State over what regulators called failures in the cryptocurrency trading platform’s systems for spotting possible criminal activity.

GE Healthcare Technologies climbed 4.8% in its market debut. General Electric, which spun off the company, rose 5%.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

European shares dip as media stocks slide, Fed worries resurface

Jan 5 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Thursday as media stocks were weighed by declines in British education group Pearson, while data suggesting tight labour conditions in the United States raised fears about the Federal Reserve keeping rates higher for longer.
CNBC

Asia-Pacific shares rise as investors digest private survey data on China services

Asia-Pacific markets climbed as investors shrug off the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to higher interest rates in tackling inflation. Mainland China's Shenzhen Component was up 2.13%, closing at 11,332.01 while the Shanghai Composite rose 1.01% to 3,155.22. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.38% in its final hour of trade,...
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Stages Reversal Off 52-Week Low. Now Check the Chart.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report stock hit a 52-week low early on Friday and it was hard to imagine that investor sentiment could get much worse. The stock market was mixed on Jan. 6 following a jobs report that was stronger than expected but also had lower-than-expected wage growth.
CNBC

Hong Kong stocks are off to their best start since 2018 on China recovery hopes

The Hang Seng index on Tuesday gained 1.84%, its biggest gain on the first trading session of a year since 2018. Property and technology stocks continued to rally, leading the Hang Seng index. Alibaba shares rose 8% on Wednesday, as Chinese regulators approved Ant Group's plan to more than double...
Vox

4 changes in the labor market that could signal a recession

The economy is confusing right now. Many economists are predicting the United States will slip into a recession in the next year. Inflation remains stubbornly high, and the Federal Reserve continues to aggressively raise interest rates. But the labor market has held up: Employers are struggling to fill open positions and the unemployment rate remains low.
TheStreet

Crypto Exchange Huobi Has Bad News

This is bad news that the cryptocurrency industry could have done without. The latest episode suggests that the very difficult period that the young Blockchain-powered financial services industry is going through is far from over. The cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has just announced a 20% reduction in its workforce in a...
US News and World Report

Factbox-From BlockFi to Genesis, Crypto Firms Reel From Exposure to FTX

(Reuters) - After the collapse of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the industry has felt a ripple effect due to the exposure of many companies to FTX and its affiliated trading firm Alameda Research. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Jan. 3 pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he cheated investors and caused billions of dollars in losses.
WASHINGTON STATE
CoinDesk

French Central Bank Head Wants Crypto Licensing Ahead of MiCA Standards: Bloomberg

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau is pressing for stricter regulatory requirements for crypto companies in France, according to areport from Bloomberg. This would be ahead of the European Union’s landmark Markets...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Big fall in euro zone inflation offers little help for ECB

FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation tumbled last month but underlying price pressures are still rising and economic growth indicators are surprisingly benign, suggesting that the European Central Bank will keep raising interest rates for months to come.
TechCrunch

How global unrest will impact innovation in 2023

The worldwide battle with COVID, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the economic fallout of the COVID lockdowns and supply chain disruptions have together created a painful combination of a global recession, global inflation and unpredictable instability in the worldwide economy. All of these factors have led to belt-tightening in the corporate...
ABC News

ABC News

970K+
Followers
202K+
Post
567M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy