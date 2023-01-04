Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
“People are mad at me”: MTG throws Trump under the bus after right-wing backlash over McCarthy
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., complained on Monday that she is receiving hate from the MAGA movement because she supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for House Speaker. During an interview with right-wing host Charlie Kirk on the MAGA-oriented Real America's Voice network, Greene responded to an angry viewer who wanted...
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
CBS 58
Local leaders express disappointment after Biden's 1st presidential trip to border
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- President Joe Biden is facing some criticism after his first presidential visit to the U.S./Mexico border this past weekend. This comes just days after his administration announced tougher measures under Title 42. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have been calling on President Biden to...
CBS 58
State Supreme Court candidates pledge to be impartial, put political beliefs aside
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The four candidates vying for a seat on Wisconsin Supreme Court all pledged to be fair and impartial if elected despite political groups poised to spend millions in the race which will decide the ideological balance of the court. While the race is nonpartisan, the...
CBS 58
House passes 'born alive' abortion bill
(CNN) -- House Republicans are spotlighting the issue of abortion as they roll out their legislative agenda in the new Congress -- a move that comes after the Supreme Court's highly consequential decision last summer to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. The GOP-led House voted on Wednesday...
CBS 58
Lawmakers debate bail amendment, seek to advance four constitutional amendments
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) --- Lawmakers and criminal justice officials debated a proposal at the state Capitol Tuesday that would allow court officials to consider more factors when setting bail. It's one of four constitutional amendments Republican lawmakers are looking to pass this session and put on the ballot. Constitutional...
CBS 58
Retiring Justice Roggensack endorses Judge Jennifer Dorow for state Supreme Court
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- There are just six weeks to go until the primary election for Wisconsin state Supreme Court. On Monday, the justice vacating her seat's throwing her support behind one of the candidates. In a surprising announcement, Justice Patience Roggensack, who's been a staple on Wisconsin's high court...
Comments / 0