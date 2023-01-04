ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

3 Arizona Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America

Everyone knows that when picking a place to live, location is one of the most important factors to consider. The same goes for choosing a place to retire. Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country. The website states, "To help Americans plan an affordable retirement while maintaining the best quality of life, WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 U.S. cities across 46 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure."
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Mass Residents Would Head To New Hampshire If Not Living Here

A new survey finds Massachusetts residents would move to New Hampshire if they had the choice. The website familydestinationsguide.com survey says New Hampshire's attraction is a strong economy, a highly educated workforce, small-town charm and natural beauty. If they were to move abroad, Massachusetts residents would opt for Puerto Rico.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

This Colorado County Has The Longest Life Expectancy

Many factors can prolong or shorten someone's lifespan, especially in America. Lifestyle changes and access to health care, clean water, housing, and other essentials can easily alter your well-being. Even where you live may affect how long you'll live, according to a new study by Stacker. The statistics-based website detailed...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Elderly Wyoming man remains missing

WYOMING (WOOD-AM) - Wyoming Public Safety says they're still searching for a elderly man who went missing days before Thanksgiving. Amanda McCarty tells WOOD-TV that her father, Ray Tarasiewicz, has diabetes and dementia and relies on medication. "Right now, we’re going over almost two months of him without having that...
WYOMING STATE
iheart.com

Teen hurt, but expected to live after Blendon Township crash

BLENDON TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - A 17-year-old driver was injured in a crash near Port Sheldon Street and 84th Avenue in Blendon Township yesterday afternoon. It happened while the teenager was trying to pass a Jeep. Both vehicles crashed, and the teenager's vehicle left the road surface. The teenager's injuries are...
BLENDON TOWNSHIP, OH

