NBC Sports
Chiefs join Patriots, Colts as only NFL teams ever to accomplish this feat
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a playoff bye with their 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Saturday's Week 18 regular season finale. The Chiefs finished with a 14-3 record atop the AFC West, giving them 64 regular season wins from 2018 through 2022. As a result, they join the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts as the only NFL franchises ever to win 64 or more regular season games in a five-year span.
Yardbarker
Browns defensive lineman sent home day after suggesting he won't return next year
It's not often a former first overall pick moves around the league as often as Clowney has done. If he does sign with a new team this offseason, it would become his fifth NFL home, the most among former No. 1 draft picks since 2000. On Thursday, Clowney admitted he...
Bleacher Report
Andy Reid Celebrated After Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Clinch No. 1 Seed in Raiders Win
The Kansas City Chiefs locked up the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs with a dominant 31-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. This marks the third time in five seasons with Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback that Kansas City will be the top seed in the AFC playoffs.
Bleacher Report
Giants' Davis Webb Reportedly Expected to Start over Tyrod Taylor vs. Eagles
As the New York Giants prepare for the playoffs next weekend, Davis Webb will likely make his first career NFL start in Week 18. Per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Webb is expected to start over Tyrod Taylor for the Giants on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The...
Bleacher Report
Frank Reich Called Jim Irsay a 'One-Man Crew' After Colts Benched Matt Ryan
It was Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's decision to bench veteran quarterback Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger following a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans, former head coach Frank Reich told The Athletic's Zak Keefer. "He's a one-man crew," Reich said of Irsay's influence. Reich's comments come after Irsay...
Bleacher Report
Zach Wilson Could Have Benefited from Watching Veteran QB with Jets, LaFleur Says
New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur expressed his belief Thursday that the organization may have done quarterback Zach Wilson a disservice by immediately throwing him into the fire as a starter. According to SNY's Connor Hughes, LaFleur said Wilson may have benefited from sitting, watching and learning from a...
Bleacher Report
49ers Legend Steve Young Likens Brock Purdy to Young Patrick Mahomes
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has caught the attention of a franchise legend. During an appearance on 104.5 KNBR's Tolbert & Copes, Young said that Purdy reminds him of a young Patrick Mahomes, adding that "the kid has The Force," a reference to Star Wars. Purdy, the last...
Bleacher Report
Colts Players, Coaches Found out About Jeff Saturday Hire Through Social Media, Texts
Not only was the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday a shock to fans around the NFL, even the players were surprised. According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, general manager, Chris Ballard, informed the team that Frank Reich had been fired, but didn't tell them who was taking over.
Bleacher Report
Breaking Down the 7 True Super Bowl LVII Contenders on the Brink of the NFL Playoffs
Well, it's been a long, weird, winding road, but we're on the brink of the 2022 NFL playoffs. A few positions are up for grabs in Week 18, but it's already extremely clear who the seven top title contenders are. We're talking about the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas...
Bleacher Report
Joe Flacco Reportedly to Start for Jets over Zach Wilson, Mike White in Week 18
Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is reportedly expected to make his fourth start of the year in the New York Jets' regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. SNY's Connor Hughes reported that Flacco will get the nod over both Mike White and Zach Wilson after the Jets were eliminated from playoff contention last week.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love
Not all fantasy football champions have been crowned just yet. While many leagues have wrapped up already, some will conclude with Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. If your league falls into that bucket—a decent chance since you're still seeking out fantasy content—then you're in luck, as we're here to lay out our Week 18 rankings at the three marquee positions and spotlight a player with an exploitable matchup at each spot.
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson to Start vs. Jets Amid Tagovailoa, Bridgewater Injuries
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Friday that rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson will start against the New York Jets on Sunday. McDaniel ruled out starter Tua Tagovailoa for the second consecutive week due to his placement in concussion protocol, while backup Teddy Bridgewater is questionable to suit up after suffering a finger injury in last week's loss to the New England Patriots.
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Out for Ravens in Week 18 Because of Knee Injury; Hopeful for Playoffs
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will remain out Sunday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals because of a knee injury suffered December 4, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday. However, Jackson is considered "hopeful" for the start of the NFL playoffs. The Ravens were able to allow Jackson to fully recover...
Bleacher Report
Jadeveon Clowney Sent Home from Browns Practice After Comments on Future with Team
Jadeveon Clowney's status for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is up in the air after the Cleveland Browns sent the defensive end home on Friday before practice. Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Browns coaches sent Clowney away after he made comments about being unhappy with his role on the team and said he was "95% sure I won't be back" with Cleveland next season.
Bleacher Report
NFL to Support Damar Hamlin with T-Shirts, Pregame Tribute, Field Painting in Week 18
In Week 18, the NFL and its players will show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It will be a league-wide show of support for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> S Damar Hamlin in Week 18 <a href="https://t.co/i4MQtvoMxj">pic.twitter.com/i4MQtvoMxj</a>. The Bills...
Bleacher Report
Report: Indianapolis Turns Down NFL Request to Host Neutral Site AFC Title Game
Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request from the NFL to host a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game later this month at Lucas Oil Stadium, according to Joe Schroeder of Fox59 News. The city declined to host the title game because of scheduling conflicts, per Mickey Shuey of the...
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: Robert Saleh's Job Safe Despite 5-Game Losing Streak Entering Week 18
Despite their rough stretch that knocked the New York Jets out of playoff contention, Robert Saleh's job appears to be safe. Appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast (starts at 57:20 mark), Peter Schrager of Fox Sports said he thinks Saleh "is safe" and will be back as the Jets' head coach in 2023.
Bleacher Report
NFL Owners Approve Modified AFC Playoffs with Possible Neutral Site Title Game
NFL owners have approved a resolution to modify the AFC playoffs, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted the proposal received 25 yes votes, with 24 needed. Three or four owners voted against the proposal, with the rest abstaining. The league announced on Thursday the...
Bleacher Report
The 7 Greatest NFL Wide Receiver Seasons Since 2000
As the 2022 NFL season nears its conclusion, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is putting the final touches on one of the greatest seasons for a wide receiver. But before Jefferson's dynamic year takes its place in history, which wideouts since 2000 have done something similar?. Randy Moss, that's for...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Xavier Rhodes Signs Practice Squad Contract After Bills Release
The Dallas Cowboys have signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes to their practice squad, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network on Saturday. The 32-year-old Rhodes is in his 10th season in the league. He spent his first seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where he made three Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team.
