NBC Sports

Chiefs join Patriots, Colts as only NFL teams ever to accomplish this feat

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a playoff bye with their 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Saturday's Week 18 regular season finale. The Chiefs finished with a 14-3 record atop the AFC West, giving them 64 regular season wins from 2018 through 2022. As a result, they join the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts as the only NFL franchises ever to win 64 or more regular season games in a five-year span.
Bleacher Report

Giants' Davis Webb Reportedly Expected to Start over Tyrod Taylor vs. Eagles

As the New York Giants prepare for the playoffs next weekend, Davis Webb will likely make his first career NFL start in Week 18. Per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Webb is expected to start over Tyrod Taylor for the Giants on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The...
Bleacher Report

Zach Wilson Could Have Benefited from Watching Veteran QB with Jets, LaFleur Says

New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur expressed his belief Thursday that the organization may have done quarterback Zach Wilson a disservice by immediately throwing him into the fire as a starter. According to SNY's Connor Hughes, LaFleur said Wilson may have benefited from sitting, watching and learning from a...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love

Not all fantasy football champions have been crowned just yet. While many leagues have wrapped up already, some will conclude with Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. If your league falls into that bucket—a decent chance since you're still seeking out fantasy content—then you're in luck, as we're here to lay out our Week 18 rankings at the three marquee positions and spotlight a player with an exploitable matchup at each spot.
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Skylar Thompson to Start vs. Jets Amid Tagovailoa, Bridgewater Injuries

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Friday that rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson will start against the New York Jets on Sunday. McDaniel ruled out starter Tua Tagovailoa for the second consecutive week due to his placement in concussion protocol, while backup Teddy Bridgewater is questionable to suit up after suffering a finger injury in last week's loss to the New England Patriots.
Bleacher Report

Jadeveon Clowney Sent Home from Browns Practice After Comments on Future with Team

Jadeveon Clowney's status for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is up in the air after the Cleveland Browns sent the defensive end home on Friday before practice. Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Browns coaches sent Clowney away after he made comments about being unhappy with his role on the team and said he was "95% sure I won't be back" with Cleveland next season.
Bleacher Report

NFL to Support Damar Hamlin with T-Shirts, Pregame Tribute, Field Painting in Week 18

In Week 18, the NFL and its players will show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It will be a league-wide show of support for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> S Damar Hamlin in Week 18 <a href="https://t.co/i4MQtvoMxj">pic.twitter.com/i4MQtvoMxj</a>. The Bills...
Bleacher Report

NFL Owners Approve Modified AFC Playoffs with Possible Neutral Site Title Game

NFL owners have approved a resolution to modify the AFC playoffs, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted the proposal received 25 yes votes, with 24 needed. Three or four owners voted against the proposal, with the rest abstaining. The league announced on Thursday the...
Bleacher Report

The 7 Greatest NFL Wide Receiver Seasons Since 2000

As the 2022 NFL season nears its conclusion, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is putting the final touches on one of the greatest seasons for a wide receiver. But before Jefferson's dynamic year takes its place in history, which wideouts since 2000 have done something similar?. Randy Moss, that's for...

