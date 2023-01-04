Easton wrestling: Head coach in waiting eagerly learning as he goes

Freshman Corey Keener and his Blue Mountain teammates came to the Lehigh Valley in February 2009, during a memorable four-year run with a win over state powerhouse Easton in the District 11 Class 3A team duals.

The nationally ranked Eagles also won their first three matches at the PIAA team duals that season.

Fast forward 11 years: Keener had lunch with current Red Rovers head coach Jody Karam and discussed joining his staff.

Keener won 190 matches, four District 11 and Northeast Regional championships and is Blue Mountain’s only four-time state medalist, including two titles. He was a four-time NCAA qualifier at Central Michigan (three years) and Penn State (one year).

Now he was ready to take the next journey in his wrestling career.

“I was applying for phys ed jobs in the Lehigh Valley and Schuylkill County and the [Easton] Middle School position opened up,” Keener said. “Jody and I knew each other from when I was competing and he was coaching at Liberty, but we had never really spoken.

“Our values, our vision for the program aligned. We had great chemistry. It was tough leaving [coaching with my dad Gary at Pottsville], but looking back on it now I’m thrilled with the decision. It’s nice to be teaching and coaching in the same district.”

Food was the backdrop two years later when Karam sat with Keener at the River Grille Restaurant in Easton to talk about the Red Rovers assistant taking on more responsibilities at practice.

The 57-year-old Karam knows he is closer to the end of his coaching career than the beginning, and he has a 28-year-old Keener on staff who relates well with the wrestlers and has a special talent in teaching technique.

Karam has 434 career wins and is helping his alma mater close in on 1,000 program victories, but Keener is part of the long-term leadership at Easton.

“I told Corey that I don’t want to appear as a lazy, old guy hanging on,” Karam said. “I told him that I love coaching, but ‘you’re better than me with technique and the kids relate to you. How do you do feel about running technique during the season?’”

Keener jumped at the opportunity because he knew that was the next step in his progression as he builds toward becoming a head coach.

Easton was 7-1 entering Thursday’s home match with nationally ranked Bethlehem Catholic. Karam’s goal three years ago was to restore the luster of the Easton program, put it back on the state stage with the likes of Nazareth, Bethlehem Catholic and Northampton.

It is a process, but Karam’s plan continues to move forward thanks to Keener’s presence and the dedication of the wrestlers. They have bought into the offseason schedule that includes few breaks.

Several Red Rovers stopped playing other sports and committed deeper to the wrestling program. Other multisport athletes have given more of their out-of-season time to Karam, Keener and Co.

Keener also committed himself more to the Easton wrestling community. He bought a home in June in nearby Wilson Borough, leaving him only a few minutes from his teaching and coaching jobs.

“I’m all in,” Keener said. “I’ve got roots. I plan to be at Easton for a long time. It’s crazy looking back to my freshman year in high school when we wrestled in district duals against Easton. They had so much tradition.

“To be part of it, it’s so cool.”

Keener, who also is coaching alongside Easton legends Steve Powell and Barry Snyder, has spent a lot of time with Red Rovers lightweights. He’s seeing progress in Chris Kelly, Ben Fanelli and Nick Salamone, among others.

Those three are part of a group who competed in 17 offseason tournaments and became part of the 50-practice club since the end of last season.

Keener is young and healthy enough to still practice with the Red Rovers. He is familiar with the many positions they get in, so he’s got firsthand instincts when he sees a situation unfold in a match.

The Blue Mountain graduate took a lot from then-Eagles coach Tod Kindig, who Keener said had unique teaching skills that were instrumental to the program’s meteoric rise more than a decade ago.

“I’ve seen great college wrestlers, senior level guys, who can only work with that one percent,” Keener said. “[Kindig] was so good coaching everyone coming up through at Blue Mountain, how he broke things down, made those adjustments.

“I have an ability to slow things down in matches. I’ve been in positions wrestling with these guys and I’ve watched film and picked up on things.”

The progress of Easton’s wrestlers from the first offseason (2021) to this one has given Karam and Keener optimism. They see what they have implemented is working.

They see Fanelli winning matches against high-level competition instead of just keeping them close.

They see Oliver Fairchild as a state-medal contender and a quality team leader instead of a cross country runner who also wrestles.

They see quality kids not making the lineup because there is depth, especially this season in the middle weights.

They see kids coming back out for wrestling after taking off several years.

They will find out soon if Easton’s program is taking another step forward in the progression.

“Going year-round is the only way to catch the top programs in the state,” Keener said. “Beating Northampton and Phillipsburg would be good stepping stones. That would be telling us that we’re moving in the right direction.”

Easton visits Northampton on Saturday and hosts Phillipsburg on Jan. 21.

Keener is soaking up the added responsibilities that come with being a head coach, from weight certifications to all the other paperwork, managing practices, understanding personalities and more.

“The plan is that whenever Jody decides to retire,” Keener said, “that, hopefully, I’d be fortunate enough to be the next Easton head coach. He’s done a great job grooming me so far, his leadership ability, what he’s done with the program to this point.”

Karam has seen everything he’d hoped to see from Keener.

“He’s a good guy, a great coach. He’s committed. He’s as excited as I am to see the progress.”

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .