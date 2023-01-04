Read full article on original website
WCAX
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal authorities say a Colchester man faces gun and drug charges connected to a fatal Swanton shooting last winter. Officials say Dominique Troupe, 36, was arraigned Wednesday on charges including conspiracy to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during and in relation to the drug conspiracy,
WCAX
Police: Barre teens to be charged in pellet gun incident
Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars? - clipped version.
WCAX
Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an hourslong standoff at a home on Route 16 in Hardwick ended Tuesday morning in an arrest. Vermont State Police say Michael McCuen, 36, of Hardwick, was taken into custody. David Upson, the Hardwick town manager, says officers were first called to the home...
WCAX
Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is artistic expression being protected by the First Amendment when it comes to rap lyrics? According to CBS News lyrics have been used in more than 500 cases against artists since 1991. Reporter Ike Bendavid found out music videos are being played in courtrooms in Vermont, too.
WCAX
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after two Vermont high school students allegedly brought pellet guns to school and one of them reportedly shot at a teacher. It happened Tuesday at Spaulding High School in Barre at about 2:45 p.m. School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook...
WCAX
Suspicious death investigation in Burlington

WCAX
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. They say Amber Monty, 42, of Burlington, was found dead at a home on Riverside Ave. shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. Police say they were called to the home for a report of an unresponsive woman.
WCAX
Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023

WCAX
St. Johnsbury man charged with trying to pass counterfeit cash
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man exchanged a counterfeit $100 bill for real twenties at a business in St. Johnsbury. It happened at the Star Theatre on Dec. 19. Police say Carlos Perez III, 31, of St. Johnsbury, lied to them and claimed he didn’t know the money was fake and he was trading it for someone else.
WCAX
WCAX’s Jack Fitzsimmons named Vermont Sportscaster of the Year
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A top honor for a member of the WCAX News Team-- Sports Director Jack Fitzsimmons has been named Vermont Sportscaster of the Year. The recognition of his top-notch work comes from the National Sports Media Association. It’s Jack’s first win from the NSMA. The...
WCAX
Vermont mom, 3 kids OK after being hit by suspected drunk driver
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A frightening moment for a Vermont mom and her kids over the weekend when their car was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Shelburne. Emily Jimenez of South Hero says it was a scary situation she’d never experienced before and she hopes she never will again.
WCAX
Auditions underway for Lyric Theatre musical

WCAX
Burlington carbon fee to go before voters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington residents will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed clean heat carbon fee for new buildings. The measure on Town Meeting Day would put a carbon fee on new buildings using fossil fuels for heating. It will also assess the same carbon impact fee on existing large commercial buildings in need of heating system renovations, plus city buildings.
WCAX
Calling attention to recycling and compost at Stowe Mountain Resort

WCAX
FWSU district voters approve $36.5M school bond
FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Franklin West Supervisory Union voters Tuesday approved a $36.5 million school bond to make repairs to BFA-Fairfax. It was the fourth time residents have voted on the issue. The measure passed by 946 to 880, a 66 vote margin. Money from the bond will be used...
WCAX
Champlain College unveils restored McDonald Hall
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College’s campus contains nearly 50 buildings in downtown Burlington -- some old and some new. Now, one of those historic buildings now has new amenities. McDonald Hall is one of 21 historic mansions in Burlington that are used as first-year student housing. The Victorian-era...
WCAX
Lake Iroquois recognized for residents’ conservation practices
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Chittenden County lake has been recognized for its residents’ environmental improvements. Lake Iroquois has earned the Gold Lake Wise Award, which is given to lake associations when 15% of the properties surrounding the lake have met certain standards including stormwater management, and erosion. And there’s a reason 15% is the magic number.
WCAX
Judge hears arguments in PCB case that could delay Burlington's new high school
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation.
WCAX
Burlington Mayor outlines legislative priorities
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has released his top legislative priorities for 2023, looking for state aid to address issues like public safety and homelessness. Weinberger is calling for urgent state action to help Burlington fund the city’s new high school and tech center, housing creation and...
WCAX
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
