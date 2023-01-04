ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD



Bay Net

Officers Recover A Pound Of Marijuana And Loaded Guns During Traffic Stop

WALDORF, Md. – On January 1 at 10:58 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Smallwood Drive at Palmer Place for a traffic violation. The officer detected the odor of marijuana, and further investigation revealed that the driver and passenger were in possession of approximately one pound of marijuana, various pills, and two loaded guns.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

13-Year-Old Shot, Killed in Northeast DC: Police

A teenage boy is dead after a man who thought he saw someone "tampering with a vehicle" shot him in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, authorities say. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE in the Brookland neighborhood at about 4 a.m. When...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Shed burglars on the prowl in Rockville

Shed burglars struck in two backyards on the same block in Rockville early Thursday morning, January 5, 2023. Montgomery County police were called twice to the 4500 block of Adrian Street, first at 1:52 AM, and again at 8:17 AM. Officers responding to the incidents found that the burglars did not force their way into the sheds, so this is a good reminder for Rockville shed owners to make sure yours is locked tonight.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Suspect Arrested in 2019 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Southeast

Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast, D.C., authorities say. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested Friday per a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, D.C. police said in a release. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, police heard shots just after midnight...
SUITLAND, MD
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Outside Baltimore Shopping Center

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle near a shopping center in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers were called to the scene after the 30-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a 2013 Chevy Equinox that was attempting to make a left turn on the 5600 block of The Alameda, around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Police respond to 2 assaults in 10 minutes in Rockville

Two people were assaulted in two different parking lots, seven minutes apart, on Wednesday afternoon in Rockville. Rockville City police were called to a commercial parking lot in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive at 5:26 PM to investigate a 2nd-degree assault. They were called again 7 minutes later, when a second victim reported being assaulted in a parking lot on Research Court.
ROCKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Teens, guns and death; an everyday reality in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a span of 48 hours, seven students were victims of gunfire. One of those students, a 16-year-old, died in a mass shooting near Edmondson-Westside High School. Mayor Brandon Scott placed the blame on the Popeye's restaurant for that deadly shooting. A 12-year-old in Anne Arundel...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

30-year-old man dies in car crash in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 30-year-old man died in a car crash on Thursday in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of The Alameda. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a Chevy...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Armed Home Invasion Robbery in Germantown

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Germantown. At approximately 9:19 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 22700 block of Ward Avenue for the report of a residential burglary that just occurred.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint

Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking

In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
POTOMAC, MD

