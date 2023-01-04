Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Officers Recover A Pound Of Marijuana And Loaded Guns During Traffic Stop
WALDORF, Md. – On January 1 at 10:58 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Smallwood Drive at Palmer Place for a traffic violation. The officer detected the odor of marijuana, and further investigation revealed that the driver and passenger were in possession of approximately one pound of marijuana, various pills, and two loaded guns.
NBC Washington
13-Year-Old Shot, Killed in Northeast DC: Police
A teenage boy is dead after a man who thought he saw someone "tampering with a vehicle" shot him in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, authorities say. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE in the Brookland neighborhood at about 4 a.m. When...
Police release images of alleged suspect linked to Diamond Trueheart murder
It's been nearly one year since 26-year-old Diamond Trueheart was shot and killed on the parking lot of Catonsville Plaza off Baltimore National Pike.
rockvillenights.com
Shed burglars on the prowl in Rockville
Shed burglars struck in two backyards on the same block in Rockville early Thursday morning, January 5, 2023. Montgomery County police were called twice to the 4500 block of Adrian Street, first at 1:52 AM, and again at 8:17 AM. Officers responding to the incidents found that the burglars did not force their way into the sheds, so this is a good reminder for Rockville shed owners to make sure yours is locked tonight.
NBC Washington
Suspect Arrested in 2019 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Southeast
Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast, D.C., authorities say. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested Friday per a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, D.C. police said in a release. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, police heard shots just after midnight...
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Outside Baltimore Shopping Center
A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle near a shopping center in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers were called to the scene after the 30-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a 2013 Chevy Equinox that was attempting to make a left turn on the 5600 block of The Alameda, around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore police.
rockvillenights.com
Police respond to 2 assaults in 10 minutes in Rockville
Two people were assaulted in two different parking lots, seven minutes apart, on Wednesday afternoon in Rockville. Rockville City police were called to a commercial parking lot in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive at 5:26 PM to investigate a 2nd-degree assault. They were called again 7 minutes later, when a second victim reported being assaulted in a parking lot on Research Court.
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect ID, sought in downtown murder of Army Reserve Sgt., MD's Most Wanted
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The US Marshals Service has joined the search for a man accused of gunning down an Army Reserve Sergeant in downtown Baltimore back in June 2022. Jamal Smith, 31, is wanted for first degree murder, two counts of 1st degree attempted murder, and other charges. The...
Missing Montgomery County Teens Could Be Traveling Together, Police Say
Concerns are mounting in Montgomery County for a pair of missing teens who could be on the road together. An alert has been issued by the Montgomery County Police Department for Damary Hernandez, 15, of Silver Spring, and Rockville resident Allison Espinales, 14, who have both been reported missing by friends and family and neither has been seen since Wednesday, Jan. 4.
WJLA
Man attempts to break into Silver Spring preschool, police searching for suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary at a preschool on Christmas Day, officials said. At approximately 8:15 p.m., a man arrived at the Shomrai Emunah Preschool in the 800 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring and allegedly tried to break into the building, MCPD said.
foxbaltimore.com
Teens, guns and death; an everyday reality in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a span of 48 hours, seven students were victims of gunfire. One of those students, a 16-year-old, died in a mass shooting near Edmondson-Westside High School. Mayor Brandon Scott placed the blame on the Popeye's restaurant for that deadly shooting. A 12-year-old in Anne Arundel...
foxbaltimore.com
49-Year-old man in serious condition after drive-by shooting in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 49-Year-old man is in serious condition after being injured in a drive-by shooting in the Glen neighborhood of northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say at around 4:50 p.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Bancroft Road...
foxbaltimore.com
30-year-old man dies in car crash in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 30-year-old man died in a car crash on Thursday in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of The Alameda. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a Chevy...
Wbaltv.com
Police release photos of 2 people sought for identification in connection with mass shooting
Baltimore police seek to identify at least two people who were near the scene of Wednesday's mass shooting. Baltimore police released photos late Thursday night in connection to a mass shooting the day prior. The photos came from an alley near the scene of the shooting at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Armed Home Invasion Robbery in Germantown
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Germantown. At approximately 9:19 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 22700 block of Ward Avenue for the report of a residential burglary that just occurred.
foxbaltimore.com
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing ghost guns and cocaine
MONTGOMERY CO. (WBFF) — A Montgomery County man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. The man who was sentenced Friday has been identified as...
fox5dc.com
FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint
Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's new juvenile law bars police from charging gun-offenders 12-year-old and under
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At MacArthur Middle School in Fort Meade, officers found a 12-year old packing a bag containing a handgun, a loaded magazine and loose ammunition. Because the suspect is 12, he will not be criminally charged. Maryland's new juvenile justice reform law now bars police from charging...
WJLA
Daycare worker arrested for taping 18-month-old to chair, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Fairfax County for allegedly assaulting a child in Herndon, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. On Thursday, Dec. 8, an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy reportedly saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa, 42, of Herndon, restrain...
mocoshow.com
9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking
In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
