TennCare to Restart Renewals
Congress passed legislation which will end the Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement related to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 1, 2023. At that time TennCare will be required to reverify the eligibility status of everyone receiving TennCare or CoverKids benefits. One of TennCare’s top priorities during this process is to make sure all eligible members do not risk a gap in health care coverage.
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions in just one day
There is only one day left before millions of Social Security beneficiaries receive a direct payment worth an average of $1,681.
ktalnews.com
SNAP recipients to get extra benefits from DCFS in January
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The federal government has given approval to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for January. So when can recipients expect to see the emergency allotments on their EBT cards? The Department of Children and Family Services said cardholders should see the benefits on Sunday, Jan. 8.
CNET
Medicare Price Changes in 2023: Part A Premiums Are Getting More Expensive
Starting next year, Medicare Part B premium prices are getting cheaper and Part A premiums will be a bit more expensive. Why? Because each year, the Social Security Administration adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act.
CNET
The Last Social Security Disability Insurance Payment for December Is on Its Way
If you haven't received your Social Security Disability Insurance payment for December, don't worry: It's on the way. The fourth of four SSDI payments was disbursed by the Social Security Administration Wednesday. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
Emergency allotments will continue for SNAP households in January
Virginia's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in January.
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
Five days until millions of Americans will receive new boosted $914 direct payment – see who’s eligible for the increase
IN just five days, millions of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients are set to score boosted payments of $914. The hike is due to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) and SSI claimants should see $914 payments on December 30. This means that each SSI claimant will see their monthly payment boosted...
What Are the Medicare Extra Help Income Limits for 2023?
With 2023 fully underway, there are new costing guidelines associated with Medicare that went into effect Jan. 1. CNBC noted that copays and deductibles for Medicare Part A (which includes hospital...
CNET
Received Your Social Security COLA Letter in the Mail? Don't Lose It
Social Security beneficiaries should keep their eye out for a certain letter coming in the mail this month. The Social Security Administration is sending out letters throughout December with information on beneficiaries' cost of living adjustment coming in January. Don't throw out the letter and don't lose it. You may need it for a number of reasons, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance. So keep that letter in a safe place.
The 33 states boosting SSI benefits by up to $140 as second December increased payment worth $914 goes out in 24 hours
SUPPLEMENTAL Security Income (SSI) recipients can expect a little extra cash when benefit checks are mailed out on December 30. The $914 federal payment is $73 more than the first payment of $841 that was sent out on December 1. Many recipients could see benefits increase by more than $140.
SSI Planning: How ABLE Accounts Allow Those With Disabilities To Save More Penalty-Free
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries who need help paying disability expenses have the option of opening an Achieving a Better Life Experience, or ABLE, account, which lets people with...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: First direct monthly payment of 2023 worth up to $4,194 arriving in nine days
The new year has begun, and in a little more than a week, so will Social Security payments for 2023. The Social Security Administration's payments being issued on Jan. 11 will be given to recipients born between the 1st and 10th of a month. The SSA's retirement benefits it pays to recipients every month always begin on the second Wednesday of a month and are issued to recipients in waves of three, according to the administration's calendar.
Social Security update: Direct monthly payments to increase by $140 on average in January
Retirees enrolled in Social Security are set to get a record pay bump of over $140 a month on average due to a cost-of-living adjustment for the new year.
The Great Big Medicare Rip-Off
When President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the bill establishing Medicare in 1965, he explained that it was part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s legacy of government support for those who need it most, the elderly and the poor. At the time, there were essentially no options for older, nonworking Americans to get health coverage. Johnson signed the Medicare bill in Independence, Missouri, alongside another former president, Harry Truman, who had long advocated for universal health coverage and whose 1945 national health-care plan helped prepare the way for Medicare.
CNET
Social Security Disability Insurance 2023: When to Expect Your January Check
Social Security Disability Insurance can look forward to a big increase in this month's check. January's SSDI payment includes the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, the modification the Social Security Administration makes annually to keep checks in line with inflation. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Schedule: January 2023 Payment Comes in December
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive their January 2023 payment in December. SSI benefits are usually paid on the first of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which...
Social Security: COLA increase in 2023 may not be enough for this reason!
In 2023, the COLA for both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income will be 8.7 percent. This rise in benefits is the largest since 1981. Based on the rate of inflation, the Social Security Administration modifies benefits each year. When the COLA was 5.9% this year, which is significantly less than the increase in prices this year, seniors’ purchasing power decreased.
A Guide to SSDI Benefits: Who Qualifies and What to Do if You’re Denied
Someone born in 2000 has about a 1 in 4 chance of becoming disabled before they reach their full retirement age of 67. For a worker who becomes disabled during their working years, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is a lifeline. As with Social Security retirement benefits, Social Security disability...
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
