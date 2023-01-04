The new year has begun, and in a little more than a week, so will Social Security payments for 2023. The Social Security Administration's payments being issued on Jan. 11 will be given to recipients born between the 1st and 10th of a month. The SSA's retirement benefits it pays to recipients every month always begin on the second Wednesday of a month and are issued to recipients in waves of three, according to the administration's calendar.

