nbc15.com
Areas of freezing drizzle this morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front is pushing through the region this morning, sparking up some light snow and freezing drizzle. This is happening mainly to the north and east of Dane county, and that’s where the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 9AM this morning as roads will likely be icy in some spots.
nbc15.com
WFD: Whitewater blaze still smoldering, did millions of dollars in damage
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters remain at the scene of a massive fire at a Whitewater garbage and recycling collection site, the fire department reported in an update. Teams are expected to remain there, clearing debris and guarding hotspots for the next several days. In its Tuesday morning statement, the...
nbc15.com
Fire crews responding to fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater
The district exhausted the three allotted days in December, forcing the contingency plan. An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison as part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan, but some are raising concerns about pedestrian safety. An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison. Updated:...
nbc15.com
An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison
There's one week until the Rapides Parish Library Board of Control votes on a proposed collection policy amendment that seeks to change material included in the children and teens section of the library. Now, a local group in opposition took their protest further than December’s board meeting remarks.
nbc15.com
Wis. crossing guards recognized during honorary week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Crossing guards ensure the safety of our most vulnerable pedestrians -- our kids, and this week, we are recognizing all that they do for our community. Wisconsin State Superintendent Jill Underly declared this week as ‘Adult School Crossing Guard Recognition Week,’ a time to appreciate our crossing guards and their dedication to keeping our community safe.
nbc15.com
Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison as part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan, but some are raising concerns about pedestrian safety. The bus terminal is part of a mixed-use development also including a high rise apartment and roughly 400 stalls of...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. airport delays all early morning flights amid outage
MADISON (WMTV) – The Federal Aviation Administration’s order to halt all domestic departures was felt in Madison as fliers booked onto the first flights of the day out of Dane Co. Regional Airport will have to wait a little longer. In a Wednesday morning tweet, the airport reiterated...
nbc15.com
Employees return to work as fire crews continue to battle flames at Whitewater collection site
The district exhausted the three allotted days in December, forcing the contingency plan. Firefighters from multiple agencies battled throughout the night to contain the flames that sent smoke towering over a garbage and recycling collection site. Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried. Updated: 12 hours ago.
nbc15.com
21-year-old crashes into Middleton traffic light after allegedly driving intoxicated
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say a 21-year-old New Glarus resident was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a Middleton stop light, rendering it inoperable. At around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, a Middleton officer found a crash near University Avenue and Mendota Avenue. They saw someone...
nbc15.com
Hilton Madison introduces Munson, their new hotel robot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Hilton Madison Monona Terrace just added a robot to their team. Munson, named after the country’s first supermodel Audrey Munson, is being introduced to the hotel to help deliver a quality guest experience. “We are always looking for innovative ways of serving our guests,”...
nbc15.com
MPD: Cash stolen in downtown Madison Taco Bell burglary
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect who broke into a downtown Madison fast food restaurant early Monday morning and made off with approximately $200 in cash. Video evidence recovered from the scene shows someone broke into the Taco Bell location on State...
nbc15.com
JPD: Janesville man faces 10th OWI after girlfriend calls police
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville man faces his tenth OWI after his girlfriend alerted police that he was intoxicated and driving off. According to the Janesville Police Department, she called police around 9 a.m. on Tuesday and officers responded to the 1400 block of Hamilton Ave. to meet her. She explained that he was intoxicated and driving a gray Toyota Camry.
nbc15.com
Madison East HS drag show postponed amid safety concerns
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A student-organized drag show that was supposed to take place next week at Madison East High School has been postponed amid safety concerns, a district spokesperson confirmed Monday. The drag show, organized by the student organization Gender and Sexuality Alliance, was set to be the school’s...
nbc15.com
New Iowa County Sheriff plans to improve transparency
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - One week into the job, Iowa County’s new sheriff plans to improve communication between the department and the community they’ve sworn to protect. Michael Peterson won the November election in a close race, clinching 53% of the vote. Peterson replaced former Sheriff Steve Michek,...
nbc15.com
Habitat for Humanity of Dane County looking for ‘Winter Warrior’ volunteers
DANE CO., Wis. (WMTV) -New Year’s resolutions vary from person to person, but if you’re looking to give back in 2023 there are countless ways people can get their feet wet with volunteer work right in our community. One avenue for service during the winter months is with...
nbc15.com
Benton woman killed in Lafayette Co. crash
TOWN OF ELK, Wis. (WMTV) - A Benton woman who was thrown from her vehicle during a rollover wreck Tuesday morning died as result of the crash, the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, Karissa Ann Bollant was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 11000...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin loses their 2nd straight game 69-65
One week into the job, Iowa County’s new sheriff plans to improve communication between the department and the community they’ve sworn to protect. Some state lawmakers are attempting to change Wisconsin’s bail system, calling it “broken,” while others aren’t convinced. Wis. crossing guards recognized...
nbc15.com
Bullet misses Madison driver by inches, police report
MADISON (WMTV) – A bullet nearly struck a driver Saturday evening while she was sitting in her car on Madison’s east side. The Madison Police Department reported the bullet missed the 38-year-old woman by just inches. Witnesses told MPD investigators they heard multiple shots fired during the incident, which happened around 6:45 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Lane.
nbc15.com
JPD: Woman smears blood all over Janesville officer’s face
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville woman is accused of deliberately smearing blood across the face of a police officer who was trying to take her into custody Tuesday night. While the woman allegedly used her finger to cover the officer’s face, nose, and lips, investigators believe she was aiming for the officer’s mouth.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Executive Parisi, Madison Mayor Rhodes Conway announce City-County Humanitarian Awards
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Monday the recipients of the City-County Humanitarian Awards. Dr. Charles Taylor and the late Wayne Strong will receive awards honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Both Taylor and Strong were chosen to receive the award by a city-county commission who believe they reflect the values of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
