MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front is pushing through the region this morning, sparking up some light snow and freezing drizzle. This is happening mainly to the north and east of Dane county, and that’s where the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 9AM this morning as roads will likely be icy in some spots.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO