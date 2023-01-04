ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Areas of freezing drizzle this morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front is pushing through the region this morning, sparking up some light snow and freezing drizzle. This is happening mainly to the north and east of Dane county, and that’s where the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 9AM this morning as roads will likely be icy in some spots.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Fire crews responding to fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater

The district exhausted the three allotted days in December, forcing the contingency plan.
WHITEWATER, WI
An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison

MADISON, WI
Wis. crossing guards recognized during honorary week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Crossing guards ensure the safety of our most vulnerable pedestrians -- our kids, and this week, we are recognizing all that they do for our community. Wisconsin State Superintendent Jill Underly declared this week as ‘Adult School Crossing Guard Recognition Week,’ a time to appreciate our crossing guards and their dedication to keeping our community safe.
MADISON, WI
Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison as part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan, but some are raising concerns about pedestrian safety. The bus terminal is part of a mixed-use development also including a high rise apartment and roughly 400 stalls of...
MADISON, WI
Dane Co. airport delays all early morning flights amid outage

MADISON (WMTV) – The Federal Aviation Administration’s order to halt all domestic departures was felt in Madison as fliers booked onto the first flights of the day out of Dane Co. Regional Airport will have to wait a little longer. In a Wednesday morning tweet, the airport reiterated...
MADISON, WI
Hilton Madison introduces Munson, their new hotel robot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Hilton Madison Monona Terrace just added a robot to their team. Munson, named after the country’s first supermodel Audrey Munson, is being introduced to the hotel to help deliver a quality guest experience. “We are always looking for innovative ways of serving our guests,”...
MADISON, WI
MPD: Cash stolen in downtown Madison Taco Bell burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect who broke into a downtown Madison fast food restaurant early Monday morning and made off with approximately $200 in cash. Video evidence recovered from the scene shows someone broke into the Taco Bell location on State...
MADISON, WI
JPD: Janesville man faces 10th OWI after girlfriend calls police

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville man faces his tenth OWI after his girlfriend alerted police that he was intoxicated and driving off. According to the Janesville Police Department, she called police around 9 a.m. on Tuesday and officers responded to the 1400 block of Hamilton Ave. to meet her. She explained that he was intoxicated and driving a gray Toyota Camry.
JANESVILLE, WI
Madison East HS drag show postponed amid safety concerns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A student-organized drag show that was supposed to take place next week at Madison East High School has been postponed amid safety concerns, a district spokesperson confirmed Monday. The drag show, organized by the student organization Gender and Sexuality Alliance, was set to be the school’s...
MADISON, WI
New Iowa County Sheriff plans to improve transparency

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - One week into the job, Iowa County’s new sheriff plans to improve communication between the department and the community they’ve sworn to protect. Michael Peterson won the November election in a close race, clinching 53% of the vote. Peterson replaced former Sheriff Steve Michek,...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Benton woman killed in Lafayette Co. crash

TOWN OF ELK, Wis. (WMTV) - A Benton woman who was thrown from her vehicle during a rollover wreck Tuesday morning died as result of the crash, the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, Karissa Ann Bollant was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 11000...
BENTON, WI
Wisconsin loses their 2nd straight game 69-65

One week into the job, Iowa County's new sheriff plans to improve communication between the department and the community they've sworn to protect.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Bullet misses Madison driver by inches, police report

MADISON (WMTV) – A bullet nearly struck a driver Saturday evening while she was sitting in her car on Madison’s east side. The Madison Police Department reported the bullet missed the 38-year-old woman by just inches. Witnesses told MPD investigators they heard multiple shots fired during the incident, which happened around 6:45 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Lane.
MADISON, WI
JPD: Woman smears blood all over Janesville officer’s face

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville woman is accused of deliberately smearing blood across the face of a police officer who was trying to take her into custody Tuesday night. While the woman allegedly used her finger to cover the officer’s face, nose, and lips, investigators believe she was aiming for the officer’s mouth.
JANESVILLE, WI
Dane Co. Executive Parisi, Madison Mayor Rhodes Conway announce City-County Humanitarian Awards

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Monday the recipients of the City-County Humanitarian Awards. Dr. Charles Taylor and the late Wayne Strong will receive awards honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Both Taylor and Strong were chosen to receive the award by a city-county commission who believe they reflect the values of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
MADISON, WI

