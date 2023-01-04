Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Ann T. Guerriero
Ann T. Guerriero, 78, of Burlington, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 in the presence of her loving family. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, Stephen Guerriero and her brothers Francis, James, and Richard. Ann had a passion for learning from an early age. She was an alumnus of Bristol Public Schools and Regis College. Ann pursued her master’s degree in Early Childhood Education, leading to her tenure as a kindergarten teacher in Region 10 for many wonderful years.
Bristol Press
Susan (Colagiovanni) DeMartinis
Susan (Colagiovanni) DeMartinis, loving mother and sister, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. She is now reunited with her beloved husband, best friend and soulmate, Marc P. DeMartinis, Sr., who predeceased her in 2001. Susan was born on...
Bristol Press
Joseph M. Jakum
Joseph M. Jakum, 68, of Bristol, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023 after a brief illness. Joe was born on Oct. 22, 1954 to Joseph and Margaret Jakum in Baltimore, MD. Joe started a church with friends, Pat and Terry Mahoney, called New Covenant Church, in Bristol. Pastor Joe faithfully served and loved the church, now called Hillside Community Church, for over 40 years.
Bristol Press
Ann Marie (Soucy) Albert
Ann Marie (Soucy) Albert, 94, of Bristol, widow of Gerard A. Albert, died on Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) at Ingraham Manor. Ann Marie was born on June 3, 1928 in Van Buren, ME, and was one of nine children of the late Arthur and Jeanne (Bosse) Soucy. She was a longtime Terryville resident where she worked for O-Z/Gedney Company before moving to Bristol in 1999. She was a parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Parish in Bristol.
Bristol Press
Elizabeth 'Betty' L. (Marchand) Murphy
Elizabeth L. (Marchand) Murphy, “Betty”, 96, died peacefully on Jan. 1, 2023 at Shady Oaks Assisted Living in Bristol. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 40 years, Gerald J. Murphy in 2020. Betty was born on Aug. 28, 1926 in Meriden, and was the oldest of three children of the late Eugene M. Marchand and Alice (Gerchefski) Marchand.
Bristol Press
Eula (Therrien) Foster
Eula (Therrien) Foster, 91, of Bristol, widow of Cecil C. Foster, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 5, 2023. To view Eula’s full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com .
Bristol Press
Bristol firefighters respond to car fire
BRISTOL – Firefighters on Thursday put out a car fire with a new foam they recently switched to after research in the last few years found the foam firefighters around the nation were using was linked to cancer. Chief Richard Hart said the new F-500 foam worked just as...
Bristol Press
Mary Fortier sworn in as state representative to represent the 79th House District
HARTFORD – Her first time joining the Connecticut House of Representatives, Mary Fortier was sworn in Wednesday as a state representative to represent the 79th House District covering Bristol. In the House Chamber, Fortier was sworn in and will be serving as the vice chair for the Aging Committee...
Bristol Press
State Rep Cooley sworn in for first time at start of Connecticut General Assembly session
PLAINVILLE – Republican State Rep. Francis Rexford Cooley was sworn in for his first term on Wednesday at the start of the 2023 session of the Connecticut General Assembly. Cooley represents the 22nd House District, which includes Plainville, Farmington and Southington. He was among 11 freshman Republican legislators who took the Oath of Office, administered by the Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas, to serve their districts over a two-year term.
Bristol Press
High school roundup: Area teams all get wins on boys side, a mixed bag for girls.
The New Britain Golden Hurricanes improved to 3-3 on Thursday night thanks to a 53-44 win over the Berlin Redcoats. Demari Johnson led New Britain with 19 points while Dontay Bishop added 14 and Jackson Forte logged 12. They’ll head on the road to face East Hartford on Tuesday.
Bristol Press
Bristol man pleads not guilty to home invasion, other charges
BRISTOL – A Bristol man has pleaded not guilty in a home invasion in which two people were threatened by a knife-wielding suspect. Diego Jimenez, 36, of 403 King St., stood before a judge on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court – where he pleaded not guilty to charges of home invasion, first-degree burglary, interfering with a 911 call, first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of violation of a protective order and two counts each of second-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern ups win streak to four after defeating Wethersfield
BRISTOL - The Bristol Eastern Lancers are starting to hit their stride as they took down the Wethersfield Eagles 56-46 Thursday night. A quality win over a talented Wethersfield team has now given the Lancers a four-game win streak, which has improved their record to 5-1. Bristol Eastern’s Zaveyn Tate...
Bristol Press
Minor injuries to driver after school bus with no children on board strikes utility pole
BRISTOL – Minor injuries were reported Thursday when a school bus with no children on board struck a utility pole. The accident was reported around 11:39 a.m. in the 300 block of Farmington Avenue. There, a school bus was driven into a utility pole, causing some damage to the pole, according to Fire Chief Richard Hart.
Bristol Press
Bristol woman expected to face judge after allegedly stabbing woman, telling police 'I hope she dies'
BRISTOL – A Bristol woman was expected to face a judge on Thursday to answer to charges alleging she stabbed a woman multiple times in November and told police she was hoping the victim would die. Jessica Pitkin, 31, of 425 N. Main St., told an officer following the...
Bristol Press
Bristol man sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for directing someone to buy guns for him despite firearm disqualification
A Bristol man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after authorities say he directed another person to purchase firearms for him – as he has been disqualified from having guns. Alexander Patterson, 34, was sentenced to 77 months in prison during a hearing Wednesday,...
