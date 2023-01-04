Ann T. Guerriero, 78, of Burlington, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 in the presence of her loving family. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, Stephen Guerriero and her brothers Francis, James, and Richard. Ann had a passion for learning from an early age. She was an alumnus of Bristol Public Schools and Regis College. Ann pursued her master’s degree in Early Childhood Education, leading to her tenure as a kindergarten teacher in Region 10 for many wonderful years.

BURLINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO