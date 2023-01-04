ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann T. Guerriero

Ann T. Guerriero, 78, of Burlington, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 in the presence of her loving family. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, Stephen Guerriero and her brothers Francis, James, and Richard. Ann had a passion for learning from an early age. She was an alumnus of Bristol Public Schools and Regis College. Ann pursued her master’s degree in Early Childhood Education, leading to her tenure as a kindergarten teacher in Region 10 for many wonderful years.
BURLINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Susan (Colagiovanni) DeMartinis

Susan (Colagiovanni) DeMartinis, loving mother and sister, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. She is now reunited with her beloved husband, best friend and soulmate, Marc P. DeMartinis, Sr., who predeceased her in 2001. Susan was born on...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Joseph M. Jakum

Joseph M. Jakum, 68, of Bristol, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023 after a brief illness. Joe was born on Oct. 22, 1954 to Joseph and Margaret Jakum in Baltimore, MD. Joe started a church with friends, Pat and Terry Mahoney, called New Covenant Church, in Bristol. Pastor Joe faithfully served and loved the church, now called Hillside Community Church, for over 40 years.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Ann Marie (Soucy) Albert

Ann Marie (Soucy) Albert, 94, of Bristol, widow of Gerard A. Albert, died on Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) at Ingraham Manor. Ann Marie was born on June 3, 1928 in Van Buren, ME, and was one of nine children of the late Arthur and Jeanne (Bosse) Soucy. She was a longtime Terryville resident where she worked for O-Z/Gedney Company before moving to Bristol in 1999. She was a parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Parish in Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Elizabeth 'Betty' L. (Marchand) Murphy

Elizabeth L. (Marchand) Murphy, “Betty”, 96, died peacefully on Jan. 1, 2023 at Shady Oaks Assisted Living in Bristol. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 40 years, Gerald J. Murphy in 2020. Betty was born on Aug. 28, 1926 in Meriden, and was the oldest of three children of the late Eugene M. Marchand and Alice (Gerchefski) Marchand.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Eula (Therrien) Foster

Eula (Therrien) Foster, 91, of Bristol, widow of Cecil C. Foster, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 5, 2023. To view Eula’s full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com .
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol firefighters respond to car fire

BRISTOL – Firefighters on Thursday put out a car fire with a new foam they recently switched to after research in the last few years found the foam firefighters around the nation were using was linked to cancer. Chief Richard Hart said the new F-500 foam worked just as...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

State Rep Cooley sworn in for first time at start of Connecticut General Assembly session

PLAINVILLE – Republican State Rep. Francis Rexford Cooley was sworn in for his first term on Wednesday at the start of the 2023 session of the Connecticut General Assembly. Cooley represents the 22nd House District, which includes Plainville, Farmington and Southington. He was among 11 freshman Republican legislators who took the Oath of Office, administered by the Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas, to serve their districts over a two-year term.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man pleads not guilty to home invasion, other charges

BRISTOL – A Bristol man has pleaded not guilty in a home invasion in which two people were threatened by a knife-wielding suspect. Diego Jimenez, 36, of 403 King St., stood before a judge on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court – where he pleaded not guilty to charges of home invasion, first-degree burglary, interfering with a 911 call, first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of violation of a protective order and two counts each of second-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace and first-degree reckless endangerment.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Eastern ups win streak to four after defeating Wethersfield

BRISTOL - The Bristol Eastern Lancers are starting to hit their stride as they took down the Wethersfield Eagles 56-46 Thursday night. A quality win over a talented Wethersfield team has now given the Lancers a four-game win streak, which has improved their record to 5-1. Bristol Eastern’s Zaveyn Tate...
