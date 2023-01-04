Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
wbrc.com
Helena residents react to draft ordinance for low-speed vehicles
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - After Shelby County residents voted yes in November on allowing local governments to create their own rules and regulations for low-speed vehicles, the city of Helena has created a draft ordinance with rules and regulations for these vehicles on city-owned streets and roads. Officials say the...
Two Teenagers Ejected, One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Tuscaloosa
A 17-year-old from Moundville is dead after a pair of teenagers were ejected from a truck that crashed in Tuscaloosa County early Saturday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. said the driver, a 17-year-old from Tuscaloosa, was on Bradley Road around 30 minutes after midnight Saturday morning when they left the roadway.
Starbucks is Finally Sort Of Coming to Northport, Alabama
Residents of Northport will finally be able to buy freshly brewed Starbucks Coffee without crossing the Black Warrior River into Tuscaloosa, although the java giant has still not committed to opening a standalone cafe there. Like any other international franchise, Starbucks looks at a number of socio-economic factors when deciding...
wbrc.com
One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a crash on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one 17-year-old from Moundville, and the injury of another 17-year-old. According to ALEA the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on Jan. 7. The passenger and driver were injured when...
Moody landfill fire: Watch the stunning drone footage
In the suburban area northeast of Birmingham, there’s an underground fire at an environmental landfill that’s been burning for six weeks. For years, the landfill took in truckloads of green waste -- fallen trees from storm debris and land that was cleared for development -- piled up stories high and covered with dirt. Now that wood pile has caught fire, blanketing the Birmingham suburbs of Moody and Trussville with smoke.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Lists the Streets Part of its $12 Million Paving Plan for 2023
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday finalized its 2023 Street Paving schedule that will improve nearly 250 roads city wide and roughly 43 miles. The resurfacing plan is part of an estimated $12 million investment that will go toward upgrading streets in Birmingham. City Council President Wardine Alexander said improvements...
wvtm13.com
Alabama gas prices back on the rise after weeks of declining
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After weeks with declining gas prices, drivers throughout Alabama are experiencing yet another financial pinch at the pump. AAA reports the current state average is at $3.06 for a gallon of regular gas, up $0.17 compared to a week ago at $2.89. For the first time...
Gordo Natives Launch Dairy Farm, Bringing Fresh Milk to West Alabama
A Gordo woman and her parents are bringing back dairy farming in West Alabama with their launch of Circle J Dairy, a new venture aiming to provide fresh milk to people across the region. Jessica Vails and her parents Ralph and Robin Junkin co-own the dairy farm, which was originally...
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar -- one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar -- one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken. So,...
Community remembers Tuscaloosa County man who died in ATV crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County man who died in a tragic ATV crash is being remembered by his friends and former coworkers. 54-year-old Jackie Dixon worked as a first responder for years in Tuscaloosa County. He was a paramedic at Northstar EMA and was an emergency room employee at DCH Regional Hospital at the […]
tdalabamamag.com
Time to remember Alabama’s first national championship under Nick Saban
Alabama’s goal as a football program is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a national championship. As its sights are on showing the masses it dominates the sport, we reflect on a special memory. On this date, 13 years ago, confetti fell on the Crimson Tide...
Severe storms tear through homes in Chilton County
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday evening’s storms ripped through multiple homes around Lay Lake in Chilton County, tearing off roofs, collapsing boat houses and snapping trees and power lines in two. Extensive debris has temporarily turned the lake’s water brown. The National Weather Service is now investigating what kind of weather event caused the […]
wvtm13.com
St. Clair County to hire company to extinguish landfill fire
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — A new drone video from the ongoing landfill fire near Moody shows the smoke is just hanging in the air, and it’s impacting folks in St. Clair, Jefferson and Blount counties. Getting that fire extinguished is a priority for residents, and it may...
wbhm.org
An old school in Birmingham’s Bush Hills is now an urban farm. Residents are thinking bigger
At west Birmingham’s old Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, on the near-four acres that were once the school’s grounds, area residents tend to their own small garden plots with all manner of fruits and vegetables. The potatoes, greens, squash and other produce raised here — as much as 50,000 pounds a year — is distributed within the community, free of charge.
Birmingham residents respond to continued instances of exhibition driving across the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Exhibition driving continues to be a concern for many in downtown Birmingham. Officers with the Birmingham Police Department say that the continued practice of exhibition driving has led to injuries and deaths on the streets. On New Year’s Day, exhibition driving downtown got a little chaotic by the time police arrived. […]
wvtm13.com
New cardiovascular unit at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. — A new addition is coming to the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. According to the company's communications manager, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Alabaster. Folks will cut the ribbon on the hospital's brand-new cardiovascular unit on the second floor.
Bham Now
18 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 6-8
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 18 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Gwen Brannum at 205-908-0200 or...
Pinson mayor, council call out Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway regarding electronic bingo facilities
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – The Pinson City Council, at its regular Thursday night meeting on Jan. 5, 2023, heard from Zoning Administrator Chris Sharit regarding citizens’ concerns and complaints over electronic bingo facilities in and around the city. “I just wanted to clarify a few things,” Sharit said. “We get several complaints […]
Carscoops
Alabama Police SUV Drives Into Pedestrian While Responding To Exhibition Driving Call
The actions of police in Birmingham, Alabama, are being reviewed internally after video was published of an officer running into a pedestrian with his police cruiser earlier this week. The officer struck the pedestrian while responding to a call relating to a collection of drivers engaging in “Exhibition Driving.”
