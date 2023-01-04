ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mayor Bass' housing program focusing on encampments launches in Venice

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03AnV1_0k3VYbBd00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A program announced by Mayor Karen Bass in an effort to provide housing for people living in encampments is being implemented in Venice, officials announced today.

The program, called the Inside Safe Initiative, will work to identify the "highest need encampments" that have a chronic and high demand for services, according to an executive directive signed by Bass last month. Using citywide coordination between various departments and agencies, the action plan calls for identifying interim housing and eventually permanent housing resources for each person living in the encampments.

The program initially began in Hollywood at encampments near Cahuenga and the Hollywood (101) Freeway.

According to Bass and Councilwoman Traci Park -- who represents Venice -- people living in encampments near the intersection of Sunset and Pacific avenues have accepted housing following outreach, but they did not specify how many people.

Some advocates for the homeless have been skeptical of the mayor's plan, fearing it could lead to encampments being cleared against the wishes of their residents. Bass has denied that the program would serve a punitive strategy, noting a focus on housing and services and "not on law enforcement."

The city has worked to identify motels that could provide temporary housing to those living in encampments, according to officials. Also under consideration are master leasing buildings and utilizing shared housing.

"I'm proud to be locking arms with Councilwoman Park to change the way we approach homelessness in Los Angeles to bring people inside in a strategic and lasting way," Bass said.

The mayor, who declared a state of emergency over homelessness as her official act, said she spent Tuesday morning with Park conducting outreach with encampment residents. Park, like Bass, took office a few weeks ago.

"This initiative is to show that the government can be a place to heal," Park said. "We don't just want to say it; we want to show it. Putting people in rooms without the care they need doesn't work. We need to ensure that they have adequate access to services they need including mental health, trauma, and substance use services for the unhoused."

The emergency declaration -- which is scheduled to last six months -- allows Bass to take more aggressive executive actions to confront the homelessness crisis, though the City Council will have to sign off on it every 30 days.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradoboulevard.net

Court Date Set for Challenge to Pasadena Rent Control Measure

An L.A. County judge has set a date – March 30 – for an ongoing legal challenge to Measure H, the Pasadena rent control law passed by the city’s voters this past November. Measure H, a new charter amendment approved by Pasadena voters by nearly 4,000 votes,...
PASADENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Turning General Hospital into affordable housing

Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA’s homeless problem lands in Inglewood ahead of college football championship game

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to press forward with sheltering the homeless and part of the solution includes neighboring Inglewood. Onlookers are impressed with how Bass has “hit the ground running” in moving people off the streets and into housing despite her being in office for less than a month. The last time Los Angeles declared a housing emergency was in 2015 under former Mayor Eric Garcetti who accessed $100 million to solve the problem.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood reschedules Housing Plan Public Hearing for Jan. 10 at 2 pm

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The city of Inglewood will hold a Public Hearing on Jan. 10 at 2:00 p.m. on the draft 2021-2022 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER) that is submitted annually to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The report was initially due by Dec. 31,...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica’s Black Apology: What does it mean for 2023?

Kicking off the New Year on a positive note, the Jan. 8 workshop of the Committee for Racial Justice will return to in person meetings at Virginia Ave. Park and will have the Black Apology by the City of Santa Monica as its topic. If you haven’t seen it, it can be viewed on the Santa Monica City Council website under their meeting agendas – Nov. 29, item 4A. Refreshments provided (potlucks will be postponed until the covid/flu season is over) at 6 p.m. and program start at 6:30 p.m. Listen to a reading of this city council resolution, hear brief comments on the concept of apology and then, after Q & A, have time in small groups to brainstorm and prioritize ideas for how Santa Monica city council can (in the words of the resolution) “rectify the lingering consequences of discriminatory city policies”. These small group discussions will focus on three arenas: Housing, Economic opportunities, and Education.
SANTA MONICA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

An Echo Park homeless camp takes shape; How will Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez deal with it?

Echo Park - A new homeless encampment has sprung up along Glendale Boulevard, raising an early challenge for the neighborhood’s new City Council member. A handful of structures occupied by homeless people have cropped up in front of the now vacant rite Rite Aid, which straddles a block between Glendale Boulevard and Alvarado Street. Trash is strewn across one side of the store, located near a Tiny Home Village homeless shelter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Fire tears through empty Lincoln Heights residential building

LINCOLN HEIGHTS -- After battling a greater alarm fire for nearly an hour, firefighters contained a blaze at an empty two-story residential building early this morning. Fire crews were called at 1:37 a.m. to the 2600 block of Pasadena Avenue, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. Thanks For...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Building Originally Built as Livery Stable Sells for $6M

The 6,612-square-foot historic building originally built as a 22-horse livery stable for a carriage business located at 110 E. Holly St. in Pasadena, has sold for $6 million. According to a report by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Dan Bacani of Lee & Associates – Pasadena Inc. and Nick Peukpiboon of Daum Commercial Real Estate Services represented the private individual who sold the property.
PASADENA, CA
Eater

LA’s Hottest Nightclub Is a Boozy Boba Lounge Hiding in Little Tokyo

At first glance, Sip Boba Lounge in Little Tokyo looks like any other club. The 3,500-square-foot space has an intimate bar, dance floor, and patio section with views of Downtown Los Angeles and City Hall. The VIP tables with $2,000 minimums, DJs spinning ‘90s pop music, and bottle servers with sparklers wouldn’t seem out of place at many clubs across the city. But unlike other Los Angeles hotspots, Sip is the first nightclub in the world to serve exclusively alcoholic boba drinks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Madoc

WaBa Grill Hollywood Location Reopens for Business

All the healthy foods that WaBa is famous for are available at the newly revamped Hollywood location. Located within the bustling cross streets of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, the Hollywood restaurant is back to serve their guests all the healthy foods that are only available at WaBa Grill. The revamped restaurant now features updated wall art and window graphics and refreshed interior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sfbayview.com

Inglewood calls on its legislators to help return local control to city’s schools

The Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) will soon announce its choice for the next county administrator for the Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD). In the job description applicants were told: “The district has made significant strides toward recovery and is within three-four years of being able to meet the minimum milestone for self-governance, offering the successful candidate a rare leadership opportunity.”
INGLEWOOD, CA
Eater

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, here’s our list of the hottest places to get cocktails in town.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

City seeks donations for clothing drive

The Los Angeles Department of Sanitation and Environment is collecting new and gently-used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing in a donation drive for St. Francis Center, as well as LASAN’s Livability Services Division helping Angelenos in need. The donation drive runs from Monday, Jan. 9 through...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Money

The 12 Cities Where Home Prices Dropped the Most in 2022

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The second half of 2022 brought major changes for homebuyers. After two years of record-breaking growth, soaring mortgage rates threw a bucket of cold water on the red-hot market. As the cost of borrowing rose, demand...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy