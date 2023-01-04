Man killed in shooting at Dobbs in Maryland Heights

An argument in the repair shop between two auto mechanics erupts into a shooting in Maryland Heights, leaving one man dead.

It happened at the Dobbs Tire and Auto Center on McKelvey at Dorsett around eleven in the morning. Police Chief Bill Carson says a 52-year old man was shot multiple times and died on the scene, at the hands of a 23-year old fellow mechanic. "What in the past was maybe just an argument, or pushing match or fist fight, sometimes now results in someone being shot."

The suspect is in police custody and is being questioned.

