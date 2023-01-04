2023 Tournament of Champions: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio

Read full article on original website
Three share first-round lead at Tournament of Champions
Collin Morikawa and J.J. Spaun each shot bogey-free rounds of 9-under-par 64 on Thursday, and they share the lead with
Masters champions could be in for dinner unlike any other
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — This exclusive field of champions might be the most anticipated event of the year. And it’s nowhere near the Pacific shores along Kapalua. The Masters Club is the formal name of the annual dinner Tuesday night at Augusta National during the Masters in April, and the guest list is restricted to Masters champions and Chairman Fred Ridley.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch the 2023 PGA Tour Live Without Cable
The 2023 PGA TOUR tees off with the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Here's how to watch each event on the tour. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best golfers in the world return the green and tee off during the 2023...
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf rocked by the loss of ANOTHER top executive
LIV Golf have reportedly been hit by the loss of another top executive. According to Sports Business Journal, the breakaway tour are no longer working with Matt Goodman. Goodman held the position of president of franchises for the Saudi-financed circuit. LIV Golf received further bad news earlier today when it...
thecomeback.com
Jordan Spieth has hilarious exchange with fan
As is custom, the PGA Tour is in Hawaii for the first full week of the new year, with the Plantation Course at the Kapalua Resort hosting the Sentry Tournament of Champions. At the tournament, Jordan Spieth became an early contender for best fan interaction of the year. If you...
Golf Digest
Henrik Stenson to make first DP World Tour start since being dropped as Ryder Cup captain for joining LIV Golf
It’s no surprise Henrik Stenson hasn’t played in a DP World Tour event since Ryder Cup Europe, run by the tour, stripped him of his role as 2023 captain last July in the wake of his decision to join LIV Golf. Although still eligible to compete on the DP World Tour—at least until the outcome of next month’s U.K. court case when the continuing ability of Stenson and his fellow LIV players to compete on the Old World circuit will be decided—the 46-year-old Swede has stayed away from what was his home circuit given the likely tension that would accompany a return to competition.
GolfWRX
Scottie Scheffler trolls Bubba Watson over upcoming Masters Champions Dinner
After Masters Chairman Fred Ridley announced last month that LIV players with already existing exemptions have gotten their invites to compete at The Masters, the speculation that a PGA Tour player could be competing with a LIV player for a green jacket down the stretch on Sunday have become a reality. But first, they’ll have to get through the champions dinner.
Collin Morikawa's Hawaiian ties, Scottie Scheffler eyeing world No. 1 and J.J. Spaun's untucked shirt (the horror!) among 5 things to know at the Sentry Tournament of Champions
KAPALUA, Hawaii – There is a flicker of excitement in the dark eyes of Collin Morikawa at the mention of playing golf in Hawaii. Front Street in Maui is where his grandparents were born and once owned a restaurant. “Every time we walk by, my dad, I know he...
Jordan Spieth Calls Out Chatty Fan for Gambling During His Putt
Jordan Spieth scolded a noisy fan in the nicest way possible at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Maui musings: Golf a learning curve for some players' 'wives
KAPALUA, Hawaii — (AP) — They had been dating for three months when Jon Rahm's wife attended her first golf tournament. He was a senior at Arizona State and had already won the Ben Hogan Award as the nation's best college player. Her knowledge of golf?. “Zero,” Rahm...
Wichita Eagle
Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, defending champ Hideki Matsuyama highlight 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii field
Hideki Matsuyama chased down Russell Henley at last year’s Sony Open in Hawaii, a run that included one of the best 3-wood strikes of the season. The 2021 Masters champ will return to Waialae next week for the 2023 edition, as will several other big names. Jordan Spieth and...
Golf Digest
Report: PGA Tour has granted player releases for Saudi International
Some PGA Tour players have requested and been granted conflicting-event releases to play in the Saudi International, according to a report from the Golf Channel. The event is sanctioned by the Asian Tour and notably sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which is the primary backer of LIV Golf.
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth in contention at Kapalua after cracking his driver in pro-am
KAPALUA, Hawaii — Jordan Spieth is always going to do those “Jordan things,” like he did on Thursday on the 16th hole at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort when he hit a sky shot from just outside of a greenside bunker and watched the high-risk flop find its way into the cup.
‘Should Have Stayed Fat’ - Xander Schauffele Withdraws From Sentry TOC
The American was forced to pull out of the PGA Tour's first elevated event of 2023 with a persistent back problem
PGA Tour's "elevated" era begins with more prize money
The Sentry Tournament of Champions (TOC) begins Thursday at Maui's Kapalua Plantation Course, resuming the PGA Tour after seven weeks off and marking the beginning of a new era for the Tour. State of play: The TOC is the first of 13 "elevated" events this season, which feature increased prize...
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Saturday tee times, TV info
The PGA Tour is kicking off the 2023 calendar year in paradise. A 38-player field loaded with winners (and 10 more who made the 2022 FedEx Cup final) continues play Saturday at Kapalua’s Plantation Course for the third round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first of the Tour’s new schedule of designated events.
CBS Sports
2023 Masters expands field to 80 golfers with special invitations accepted by NCAA champion, Japanese star
Augusta National Golf Club announced Thursday that it extended a pair of special invitations to the 2023 Masters that have been accepted by Gordon Sargent, the 2022 NCAA champion, and Japanese golfer Kazuki Higa. This bumps the Masters field to 80 golfers with three months until the tournament. "The Masters...
Golf.com
How to watch Sentry Tournament of Champions on Saturday: Round 3 live coverage
The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions continues on Saturday afternoon with the third round at Kapalua in Hawaii. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 3 on TV or online. Previewing Sentry TOC Round 3. The birdies are abundant in Maui, as Collin Morikawa pulled ahead of...
Golf Digest
Golf fans, rejoice: Final hour of Sunday broadcast will be ad-free, and more could follow
New Year’s is the time for fresh starts and hopes and dreams. For golf viewers, one of those dreams will be coming to fruition in short order, and there’s hope it’s not a one-off but a fresh start of something new. And that dream is a broadcast...
GolfWRX
Club Junkie Review: Callaway Paradym drivers! All 3 heads!
Callaway just started off its 2023 golf season strong with the release of the new Paradym driver line up. There are three Paradym models to fit your swing and offer cutting edge technology to enhance distance, forgiveness, and control spin. I was fortunate enough to hit all three models, only on the range so far, and came away impressed with the entire line. For a more detailed review, please take a listen to the Club Junkie below or on any podcast platform. Just search GolfWRX Radio.
