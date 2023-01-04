ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some customers of Mire-Branch water system are under a boil order

The Mire Branch Water Corporation had to shut off the water for some customers on Wednesday, January 4 to perform a line repair.

Residents on Choppy's Road are now under a precautionary boil order until further notice.

following roads in the Mire area to perform a line repair.

This advisory only applies to the affected road.

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using for drinking or cooking.

As soon as water samples are cleared by state officials, residents will be notified.

