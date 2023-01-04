ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Responds to Jeff Saturday’s Criticism

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKcSx_0k3VYFxl00

The rookie linebacker weighed in on the comments from the Colts’ coach about his celebration after sacking Nick Foles.

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s ensuing celebration after a big sack on Colts quarterback Nick Foles in Sunday’s game stirred reaction from Indianapolis interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who referred to the pass rusher’s jubilance as “tasteless and trash.”

Thibodeaux recorded the controversial sack on Foles at the end of the second quarter and celebrated by pretending to make snow angels on the field. At the time, Thibodeaux did not know Foles was injured on the play.

Thibodeaux ended his celebration after realizing that Foles was hurt.

“When you’re doing a celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what,” Thibodeaux said after the game, per ESPN’s Kimberley Martin .

As a result of the play, Foles did not return to the game and is expected to miss the Colts' regular-season finale against the Texans. When Thibodeaux was asked about Saturday’s reaction to his celebration on Wednesday, the pass rusher was not “too concerned” about the matter.

“I don’t know who he is,” Thibodeaux said . “So I’m not really too concerned about people who comment on me and I don’t know them.”

Thibodeaux—who has recorded four sacks, a combined 49 tackles and 13 quarterback hits this season—said he is paid to sack opposing signal callers. However, he also stated that he hopes Foles gets better.

The Giants earned a playoff spot in the 38-10 victory against the Colts, while Indianapolis dropped to 1-6 since Saturday became the head coach of the franchise.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday

The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Eagles Game

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't the only team making a change under center in tomorrow's game against the New York Giants. Big Blue are switching things up too. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, quarterback Davis Webb will start for the Giants against the Eagles tomorrow. It will be the first start of Webb's NFL career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chicago Defender

Deion Sanders Vs Everybody, Herschel Run Back Home

This episode of Frankie Darcell Has A Big Mouth, Frankie talks with Public Affairs Strategist Jamaine Dickens, Communications Director Dex Stuckey, Political Strategist Duron Marshall, and Journalist Adell Henderson about the backlash Deion Sanders is receiving for leaving Jackson State University, why Herschel Walker was able to get so far in the Senate race, and the difference between PWIs and HBCUs.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game

The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding. Florio says one possibility the league is... The post NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Skip Bayless Controversy

On Monday night, FS1's Skip Bayless got crushed on Twitter for his comment about the Damar Hamlin injury during the Bills-Bengals game. "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," Bayless wrote.
CINCINNATI, OH
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

NBA acknowledges critical missed calls in Pacers OT loss to 76ers

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said he expected the last-two-minute report from the Pacers' 129-126 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night to be "interesting." Though the league found that 32 of the 39 calls or notable non-calls it reviewed in the final 2 minutes of regulation and overtime were correct, it found several calls or non-calls that hurt the Pacers and some that hurt the Sixers. Considering the Pacers blew a four-point lead in the final minute of regulation, any of those calls could have made a significant difference.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals Lamar Jackson’s status for playoffs

Lamar Jackson has been sidelined for a month after he injured his knee in Week 13, and it does not sound like the Baltimore Ravens expect him to play in their season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. That has left many wondering if the star quarterback will be ready to return in the first round... The post Report reveals Lamar Jackson’s status for playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Giants' Likely Decision

The New York Giants are locked into the NFC's No. 6 seed before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, they're not likely to put their best foot forward. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News said the Giants look likely to rest "several starters" based on Thursday's practice. While the game doesn't impact New York's playoff positioning, the Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the conference's No. 1 seed with a win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA

Celtics Complete Trade

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
BOSTON, MA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

122K+
Followers
46K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy