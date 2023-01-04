ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Yahoo, ESPN Are Handling Fantasy Scoring After Bengals-Bills Postponement

By Madison Williams
 3 days ago

The NFL has not yet made a decision regarding whether the AFC matchup will be rescheduled or canceled.

Since the NFL has yet to make an official decision on the Bills –Bengals game that was postponed from Monday after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest , fantasy football owners may be wondering how this affects their league.

As Hamlin still remains in the hospital in critical condition in the intensive care unit , the league has hesitated to make any future plans about the Week 17 matchup since players’ and teams’ first concerns are on the health and well-being of the 24-year-old safety.

Fantasy football websites, such as ESPN and Yahoo! Sports , are aware of the uncertainty surrounding the AFC matchup, so the two sites released updates about what fantasy football managers can expect for the final scores of their matchups.

Both websites have decided to wait until the NFL makes its official decision, whether that be a rescheduling or cancellation, for the Week 17 fantasy matchups to be ruled complete.

Since the game will not be rescheduled this week, the NFL announced on Tuesday , any additional points would come after Week 17 matchups have concluded. The fantasy websites noted that it will appear as of now that the Week 17 matchups are complete, but once the NFL makes its decision, the scoring will be updated, if applicable.

For instance, if the game is canceled, per Yahoo! Sports , the statistics for each player in the game will remain as is. But, if the league decides to reschedule, then the points accumulated in the make-up game will be added to the scores after the game. ESPN will make the same updates.

Additionally, the websites mention that league commissioners are able to do what they please with the scoring of the matchups, but both sites advised to wait to make any changes until the NFL makes a decision about the Bills–Bengals game.

