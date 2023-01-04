ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Scary video shows Tesla in full self-driving mode in dangerous situation as it can’t handle the snow

By Cody Carlson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vaAgh_0k3VYDCJ00

TESLA has been steadily expanding the capabilities of its Full Self-Driving mode during beta testing.

But one YouTuber published a video showing how the electric car company’s automated driving system is far from full regulatory approval.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UjO71_0k3VYDCJ00
Toni from Detroit Tesla made a video testing his vehicle’s Full Self-Driving mode in the snow Credit: YouTube/ Detroit Tesla

Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs and traffic lights and automatically slows your car to a stop on approach, with your active supervision.”

FSD additionally provides automatic steering on city streets.

Motorists that own a Tesla without FSD can purchase the software for $15,000.

Toni from Detroit Tesla put the pricey FSD system to the test by activating the feature while driving in a couple of inches of snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MxhRo_0k3VYDCJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JSOJv_0k3VYDCJ00

Despite its name, FSD isn’t completely self-driving and requires a driver to keep their hands on their wheel to take over during an emergency.

After pulling his Tesla out of its parking area, Toni engaged FSD only to drift toward a curb moments later.

Toni was able to adjust the electric vehicle back on course manually.

This YouTuber said: “I don’t think this drive [in the snow] will be a very good one.

“I don’t think they’ve [Tesla] trained the neural networks at all for snow still.”

These neural networks are a subset of machine learning, tackling problems ranging from perception to control.

While traveling down the snowy Detroit road, Toni noted that the car was traveling far too fast for his liking and sliding during braking.

Toni concluded that Tesla’s FSD feature is not ready for snowy weather.

Viewers of Toni’s video shared their opinions on the FSD’s snow performance.

One YouTube user wrote: “This [driving on snowy main roads] is the easiest possible snow scenario for it [FSD] to handle as well.

“It [FSD] would be immediately off the road in the narrow suburban back roads of some areas.”

Another view commented: “I had the same experience in snowy mountains.

It’s [FSD] a dangerous joke of an experiment on society. Not ready for prime-time yet.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rk0a8_0k3VYDCJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DuIcG_0k3VYDCJ00

Toni’s video comes on the heels of Tesla receiving a class-action lawsuit over its FSD system.

The lawsuit accuses Tesla of having advertised the self-driving technology as fully functioning or "just around the corner" since 2016 - despite the technology reportedly being nowhere near ready for mass production.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Luf8v_0k3VYDCJ00
He found that Tesla’s FSD mode offered below-average performance in a few inches of snow Credit: Getty

Comments / 46

Mark
2d ago

First off just like cruise control is not supposed to be used in wet weather or snow. But have explain it to dummies. Self driving cars have manual control. Use it fruits

Reply
14
michael schreiber
3d ago

Tesla should be deemed as unsafe and pulled out of circulation, tesla should refund total purchase price and banned from being sold, new and used , charge Musk with criminal intent to do bodily harm !

Reply(3)
16
Lando S
2d ago

The vehicle should detect sliding and not allow FSD to engage. Just like cruise control on my vehicle, if driving in the rain and any hydroplaning is detected the cruise will disengage.

Reply
7
Related
insideevs.com

Tesla Owner Shares Video & Story After 30-Car Winter-Weather Pileup

There were many major accidents as wicked winter weather set in on the States last week. A few of the accidents were multi-car pileups that left freeways closed and people stranded for many hours. A Tesla owner was able to avoid the initial pileup, though he was eventually hit by a pickup truck driver.
The US Sun

Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving

CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO

A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
Tyla

Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating

A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Launches a Manhunt After Alarming Incident

Elon Musk is arguably the celebrity of the year. His fame and influence have spread throughout the U.S. and the world. Even as he's lost his crown as the world's richest man, he's become a central topic of conversation by building leading companies and speaking out on almost all subjects.
The Independent

Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity

Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
Futurism

People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk

It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
The Independent

Pilot reveals what happens after you flush the toilet on plane

A pilot has revealed what actually happens when passengers flush a toilet on a plane, and it’s left many travellers surprised.In a video shared to TikTok earlier this month, a pilot named Garrett, @flywithgarrett, addressed aeroplane bathrooms, and cleared up a myth about what exactly happens when passengers flush the on-board toilet. “Did you know whenever you flush the toilet on an aircraft, it actually doesn’t dump out into the population below,” he jokingly began.He went on to explain that that waste is later cleaned out of the plane, telling viewers: “It goes through plumbing to the rear of...
fox56news.com

How long do electric cars last?

) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
954K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy