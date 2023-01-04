Scary video shows Tesla in full self-driving mode in dangerous situation as it can’t handle the snow

TESLA has been steadily expanding the capabilities of its Full Self-Driving mode during beta testing.

But one YouTuber published a video showing how the electric car company’s automated driving system is far from full regulatory approval.

Toni from Detroit Tesla made a video testing his vehicle’s Full Self-Driving mode in the snow Credit: YouTube/ Detroit Tesla

Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs and traffic lights and automatically slows your car to a stop on approach, with your active supervision.”

FSD additionally provides automatic steering on city streets.

Motorists that own a Tesla without FSD can purchase the software for $15,000.

Toni from Detroit Tesla put the pricey FSD system to the test by activating the feature while driving in a couple of inches of snow.

Despite its name, FSD isn’t completely self-driving and requires a driver to keep their hands on their wheel to take over during an emergency.

After pulling his Tesla out of its parking area, Toni engaged FSD only to drift toward a curb moments later.

Toni was able to adjust the electric vehicle back on course manually.

This YouTuber said: “I don’t think this drive [in the snow] will be a very good one.

“I don’t think they’ve [Tesla] trained the neural networks at all for snow still.”

These neural networks are a subset of machine learning, tackling problems ranging from perception to control.

While traveling down the snowy Detroit road, Toni noted that the car was traveling far too fast for his liking and sliding during braking.

Toni concluded that Tesla’s FSD feature is not ready for snowy weather.

Viewers of Toni’s video shared their opinions on the FSD’s snow performance.

One YouTube user wrote: “This [driving on snowy main roads] is the easiest possible snow scenario for it [FSD] to handle as well.

“It [FSD] would be immediately off the road in the narrow suburban back roads of some areas.”

Another view commented: “I had the same experience in snowy mountains.

It’s [FSD] a dangerous joke of an experiment on society. Not ready for prime-time yet.”

Toni’s video comes on the heels of Tesla receiving a class-action lawsuit over its FSD system.

The lawsuit accuses Tesla of having advertised the self-driving technology as fully functioning or "just around the corner" since 2016 - despite the technology reportedly being nowhere near ready for mass production.