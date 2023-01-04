House of Rock set to host first ever music symposium

Downtown Corpus Christi will be hosting its first ever Coastal Bend Music Industry Symposium (CBMIS) on Feb. 16.

House of Rock owner and event coordinator Casey Lain stated in a release that the event will feature a variety of panels and music industry professionals. The event is free and open to all musicians, musical groups and other professionals.

“The Coastal Bend Music Industry Symposium is the first step in getting Corpus Christi recognized as a music friendly community by the Texas Music Office,” Lain said. “It is important that we as an entertainment community discuss not only the challenges we face, but the recourses and assets we have at our fingertips.”

Panel speakers from national organizations like SESAC, BMI and the Texas Music Office will be leading discussions on accounting, marketing and more. Attendees can go to the panels of their choosing at the House of Rock, at 511 Starr St. and the Bay Jewel, located at 624 N. Mesquite St.

“The Coastal Bend Music Industry Symposium is being set up to help identify resources that will help the music industry thrive and reach the next level of success,” Lain said.

Corpus Christi has always had a strong music scene, but according to Lain, with further recognition and resources from this symposium, the local music scene could continue to grow.

“For more than 25 years, I have been producing and promoting concerts in Corpus Christi," he said. "I have always been blown away by the talent we have locally as well as the community support, (so) we are looking forward to the upcoming CBMIS and helping elevate our industry.”

