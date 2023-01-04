ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Katie Hobbs to deliver State of the State Address in Tucson

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dWYGQ_0k3VY9ke00

Governor Katie Hobbs will deliver her State of the State address at the Tucson Convention Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The address is part of a luncheon hosted by Tucson Metro Chamber, and open to members of the public who have purchased tickets to the event .

Organizers anticipate Hobbs will present her agenda as she begins her tenure in office, discussing challenges facing the state of Arizona and initiatives she has planned during the next legislative session.

"We are honored to host the State of the State in partnership with Governor Katie Hobbs the day after she opens the 2023 Legislative Session at the State Capitol," said Michael Guymon, Tucson Metro Chamber’s president & CEO. "I know our members and our community will be interested to hear Governor Hobbs's message focused on addressing issues important to Southern Arizona."

Hobbs is scheduled to speak around 12:30 p.m. The luncheon begins at noon.

  • Luncheon tickets cost $125 per person and can be purchased at the Tucson Metro Chamber website
  • Tucson Convention Center | 260 S. Church Ave.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 10 | 12 - 4 p.m.

----

Comments / 15

cassandra fowler
3d ago

She the governor and expects her constituents to pay to listen to her plan. Unbelievable that people voted for this person. How does it feel to know that unless you pay her more than her salary, you don't deserve to know what's going on in our state.

Reply
7
Eugene Bidwell
3d ago

Let’s see her go around and talk for free to the people of AZ like her Lake did. She can’t even complete a full sentence just like Biden

Reply
5
Richard Hernandez
3d ago

She need to speak to the common voter who can NOT & WULL not pay that to exorberant cost to speak to the the ppl.

Reply
5
 

Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona State Senate Majority Caucus Promises to Keep Republican Values at the Center of Legislation Going into New Session

The Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus (Caucus) released its 2023 Majority Plan on Thursday, outlining priorities and approaches to strengthening the state and tackling important issues. Kim Quintero, director of communications for the Caucus, told The Arizona Sun Times that the elected officials would do their best to honor the Republican values they ran on while working under newly sworn-in Gov. Katie Hobbs (D).
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Hobbs offers ‘open door’ for GOP lawmakers, but …

At a public inauguration ceremony on Jan. 5, Gov. Katie Hobbs repeated the message she’s emphasized since winning election almost two months ago: she’s ready to work across the aisle with Republican lawmakers, within reason. “Let me say unequivocally, to every elected official here today, that if you’re...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Former State Senator Russell Pearce dead at 75, family announces

MESA, AZ — Former Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce has died at age 75, according to his family. Pearce, a Republican from Mesa, reportedly died after falling ill at his Mesa home earlier this week. The family released the following statement on social media to announce his death;. Our...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker

Director positions at three Arizona agencies are vacant as Gov. Katie Hobbs' team works to fill those openings. Critics questioning Gov. Katie Hobbs' funding for inaugural events. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Hobbs has an incomplete list of donors on a government website for her inaugural events, and some organizations...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona is facing divided government for the first time since 2009

It's Inauguration Day in Arizona. The top statewide officeholders were publicly be sworn on Thursday morning. They took their oaths in a private ceremony on Tuesday. Now that Gov. Katie Hobbs has officially taken office, Arizona is facing divided government for the first time since 2009. That’s when former Gov. Janet Napolitano, a Democrat, resigned to join the Obama administration as Homeland Security secretary. Her replacement, Jan Brewer is a Republican, as is, of course, now former Gov. Doug Ducey. And the Legislature has been controlled by Republicans almost exclusively for the past few decades.
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

Public Housing/Section 8 voucher waitlist lottery opens

Pre-applications for Tucson’s public housing and section 8 voucher waitlists officially opened this week for the first time almost six years. Tucsonans have until Tuesday, Jan. 24 to create a submission. All applications during that time will be put into a lottery, where they will be randomly selected by computer to be placed on the waitlists.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

